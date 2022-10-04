ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Sen. Ron Johnson says Jan. 6 rioters 'did teach us all how you can use flag poles' as weapons

By Nicole Gaudiano,Sonam Sheth
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EBOri_0iLbsXjg00
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI).

Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • Sen. Ron Johnson says it's "inaccurate' to call the January 6 riot an "armed insurrection."
  • "Now, some protesters did teach us all how you can use flag poles" as weapons, he said Tuesday.
  • A "wide array of lethal weapons," including a firearm, were found on protesters at the Capitol, according to Factcheck.org.

Sen. Ron Johnson said Tuesday that some rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 showed "how you can use flag poles" as weapons. The comment came right after he rejected the idea that the siege was an "armed insurrection."

The Wisconsin Republican, who's been endorsed by former President Donald Trump for reelection, told an audience at a Milwaukee Rotary Club that "there weren't thousands of armed insurrectionists" at the Capitol that day, arguing that firearms weren't confiscated in the US Capitol or on Capitol grounds.

"Now, some protesters did teach us all how you can use flag poles, that kind of stuff, as weapons," he said, according to a video posted on Twitter by an NBC News reporter. "But to call what happened on January 6 an 'armed insurrection' I just think is not accurate."

Johnson noted that an FBI agent told him during a hearing that no weapons were recovered, to her knowledge, on that day. But a "wide array of lethal weapons" that include a firearm were found on protesters at the Capitol , according to Factcheck.org.

"Conservative social media posts misleadingly claim the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was not an 'armed' insurrection, citing FBI testimony that no guns were seized from suspects that day," the website said. "But 23 people have been charged with having deadly or dangerous weapons during the assault — including a loaded handgun found on a man arrested on Capitol grounds."

Asked later Tuesday if he would condemn the violence on January 6 as strongly as he condemned Black Lives Matter protests, Johnson responded: "I immediately and forcefully and repeatedly condemned the violence on January 6, but I also condemned violence through the summer of 2020."

The Wisconsin senator previously claimed the deadly siege was largely a "peaceful protest" and said describing the riot as an attempt to overthrow the government "is just simply a false narrative."

He also parroted the conspiracy theory that "agitators" whipped the crowd of Trump supporters who attended a "Stop The Steal" rally before the siege into a frenzy and prompted them to storm the US Capitol.

Johnson has drawn scrutiny from the January 6 investigators for his alleged involvement in a scheme to submit fake electors who would help overturn President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

He said in August that talking to the House committee would be a waste of time because he was only involved in the plot for "a couple of seconds."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 37

Kathryn Crane
3d ago

How totally disgusting of a statement from Ron Johnson

Reply(8)
35
mike williams
3d ago

Do you think he would let one of the families of the dead cops give a demonstration

Reply
7
@@@@@
3d ago

don't expect anything else from these clowns

Reply
20
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
msn.com

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Us Capitol#Guns#Sen#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Factcheck Org#Republican#Insurrectionists#Nbc News
Business Insider

Oath Keepers' founder will put Donald Trump at the center of his defense as he faces seditious conspiracy charges stemming from the Capitol riot

Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes' lawyers plan to argue that he shouldn't be convicted over charges relating to the Capitol riot as he was waiting for orders from then-President Donald Trump, which never came, the Associated Press reports. Rhodes, who has been charged with seditious conspiracy, plans to take...
POTUS
The Hill

Wisconsin Senate race shifts toward Johnson: poll

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) led his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes by 4 points in a new Fox News poll after the same survey showed Barnes leading last month. The poll found Johnson garnered the support of 48 percent of respondents, compared to Barnes’s 44 percent. Five percent said they didn’t know who they would lean toward, and 2 percent said they wouldn’t vote.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Business Insider

'The View' co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House aide, calls Trump's remarks against Elaine Chao 'despicable': 'He's not even trying to hide the racism at this point'

Alyssa Farah Griffin called out Trump's comments against Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao. "He's not even trying to hide the racism at this point," Farah Griffin said in a tweet on Saturday. Trump publicly attacked the Senate Minority leader and insulted his former cabinet official in a post on Truth...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump campaign lawyers mocked him for being broke in newly-revealed emails

Attorneys working for former president Donald Trump’s failed 2020 re-election campaign mocked his lack of financial liquidity and his rampant violation of the US Constitution in emails released in a court filing by the House January 6 select committee.The panel has been engaged in a court battle to obtain emails from John Eastman, the ex-Chapman University law professor who formulated plans for Mr Trump to overturn the election with fake slates of electoral votes, and other attorneys working with the campaign. Committee attorneys said in a filing that Mr Eastman has deliberately mischaracterised multiple emails as being covered by...
ELECTIONS
Business Insider

Business Insider

653K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy