ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, OH

Madison trustees approve contract involving remediation

By Al Lawrence
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jweQ_0iLbsWqx00

The Madison Township trustees have taken another step toward cleaning up contaminated soil from a site next to the main fire station on Expressview Drive where a former business building was demolished.

The board voted at its meeting Monday to hire Certified Environmental of Lexington at a cost of $13,000 to do test borings at the site prior to remediation.

Trustees learned in January 2021 that sand underneath the concrete pad of the former business building contained several chemicals that are considered contaminants but not at levels that they would be determined to be hazardous waste. Certified did the testing at that time.

Trustees worked with the Richland County Land Bank and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to deal with the problem and came up with two options — remove and properly dispose of the 5,200 square feet of impacted material or encapsulate the area from the top with at least two feet of dirt, grading and seeding.

The Land Bank applied for a state grant to pay for the cleanup and was awarded $41,250 earlier this year to pay for project. The $13,000 for the contract is the township’s share of the cost.

Trustee Jim Houser said the soil boring is part of the contract process.

“They needed an updated test to put out the bid sheet,” he explained.

Houser did not say when the project will be bid or the soil replacement will be done. The board appropriated $13,975 for the work earlier this year.

Trustees OK the hiring of several part-time employees

Trustees also voted following an executive session to hire Traci Trumpower as a part-time assistant fiscal officer to help Fiscal Officer Leanna Rhodes with bookkeeping and paperwork. The appointment is effective Oct. 22 at a $12 per hour starting salary.

Trustees’ Chairwoman Cathy Swank said Trumpower is a Madison Township resident who has a general office background, is software savvy and worked for 18 years at Richland County Job and Family Services. She will work a flexible schedule as needed.

Swank said Trumpower was one of only two applicants for the position. She noted that the township still is looking to fill the township zoning inspector job.

Trustees also voted following the executive session to dismiss a part-time firefighter who had not been working.

During the regular meeting, the board voted to give Fire Chief Ken Justus permission to hire up to five new part-time firefighters, three who have been recommended following interviews and two who will be interviewed next week. Justus said the department currently is down to eight part-time firefighters following a resignation that was accepted Monday night.

Justus also reported that the used ambulance that was purchased in September was picked up last Wednesday and that hoses and equipment are being taken off Engine 71 in preparation for sale on GovDeals.com. He also said the department will be hosting Metro Life Flight on Thursday for training and for Madison personnel to become familiar with their equipment and operations.

In other business, trustees voted to sell a road patching machine to the Richland County Engineer’s Highway Department for $10,000. They also voted to sell a 2003 International dump truck, a post hole digger, an air compressor and a tractor and boom mower that needs a transmission replacement on GovDeals.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Olmsted Township trustees respond to recent annexation discussion

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Three years have passed since a Lewis Road property owner last attempted to force the construction of a new subdivision through annexation with Berea. Last week, that discussion resurfaced during an information-only presentation that was met with the same previous negative responses from Olmsted Township trustees.
BEREA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Lexington, OH
Madison, OH
Government
Cleveland Jewish News

Plans for large-scale home in Shaker Heights concern residents

Plans to build a 12,000-square-foot house with a banquet hall, a hot tub mikvah, elevator, fitness center, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights have raised concerns among dozens of neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood. The plan to demolish the existing single-family home at...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

See time-lapse progress of Sherwin-Williams’ downtown global headquarters and its Brecksville research and development center (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams on Thursday released two videos showing progress of its global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and its research and development center in Brecksville. The downtown headquarters at West Third Street and Superior Avenue just off Public Square will be 36 stories high, making it the fourth-highest building...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trustee#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Land Bank
Cleveland.com

Going after grass carp in Lake Erie now, before it’s too late

CLEVELAND, Ohio – When a commercial fisherman pulled four grass carp out of the lower Sandusky River 10 years ago, biologists who monitor Lake Erie became suspicious. It was not unusual to find an older, solitary grass carp in the lake or in one of its tributaries, and in those cases it was generally assumed the non-native fish had escaped from a private pond, perhaps during a flood, and that it couldn’t reproduce. Only sterilized grass carp are legally allowed to be brought into Ohio, where golf courses and private landowners use them to control aquatic vegetation.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

I will be voting FOR the Parma Schools bond issue

As a homeowner, parent of a child in the district, lifelong resident and employee of the district, I will be voting FOR Issue 9, in support of the Parma City School District’s bond Issue. I encourage voters to look past whether or not they personally “like” the proposed plan....
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Strongsville woman says city worker tried to confiscate her political signs at order of building commissioner

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An Albion Road resident said a city worker tried to confiscate political campaign signs from the front of her house last month. Judy Boone admitted that the signs were posted in the city right-of-way, where municipal code prohibits them. However, she said City Hall has traditionally allowed campaign signs on rights-of-way such as tree lawns, despite city code, during election seasons.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s Seven Brothers Distilling opens new tasting room, larger distillery in Ashtabula County

HARPERSFIELD, Ohio -- Seven Brothers Distilling Co. has moved from Leroy Township in Lake County to Harpersfield Township in Ashtabula County. The 10-year-old distillery now has a 1,800-square-foot tasting room and has more than quadrupled its production space. Visitors to the new facility, which opened in mid-August, can sample spirits, quaff craft cocktails and buy bottles to go. The spirits are also available in local state liquor stores.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest in Cleveland regarding construction of Sherwin-Williams global headquarters next week

CLEVELAND — Reverend Al Sharpton will be in Cleveland next week to lead a protest regarding the construction of Sherwin-Williams' new global headquarters. The protest, which will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, according to a flyer for it, will call for a Black-owned firm to be a key partner on the Cleveland-based company's global headquarters project. Dr. Charles Steele, the president and CEO of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) is also advertised to attend the protest.
CLEVELAND, OH
mahoningmatters.com

A busy Ohio municipal course will soon see about $1M in facility upgrades

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Visitors to Brookledge Golf Club in this Cleveland suburb could see an upgraded and expanded clubhouse within the next year. Cuyahoga Falls officials recently took their first steps toward roughly $1 million in improvements to the 32-year-old clubhouse at the golf course, which was designed by Don Walker and originally opened in 1941. It underwent a substantial renovation in 1992 under the watchful eye of Arthur Hills, who also designed Inverness Club in Toledo and LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Motorcyclist flees; officers stop burglary in progress at fairgrounds: Berea Police Blotter

The driver of a bright orange motorcycle led police on a high-speed chase at about 4 p.m. Sept. 29. Police saw the orange motorcycle -- believed to be a Suzuki GSX-R750 -- and a bright green Yamaha motorcycle heading north on North Rocky River Drive. Both motorcycles had license plates, but the plate on the orange motorcycle was folded backward, making it impossible to read.
BEREA, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy