Blush Hill Boat Launch overflow parking construction underway this fall
Vermont Business Magazine The Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation will be installing a new overflow parking area at the Blush Hill boat access area this fall. The boat launch is located at the end of Blush Hill Road in the town of Waterbury and allows for motorboat and paddle craft access to the Waterbury Reservoir. The work is scheduled to take place from the first week of October through the beginning of November. The new overflow parking area will have seven stalls available for trailered vehicle only parking and one accessible parking stall. The overflow parking area will also have a space dedicated to an accessible port-a-potty for the high-use season.
Vermont Woodlands Association Annual Meeting coming soon
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Woodlands Association’s Annual Meeting will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 8:30 A.M.-4:30 P.M. This year’s event will be at the Aloha Foundation’s Hulbert Outdoor Center in Fairlee, VT. This annual event is a great opportunity to hear updates on Vermont woodlands and meet with fellow members, foresters, and other forest industry professionals.
Hospital leaders make and donate health and hygiene kits for refugees
Participants from the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems’ annual meeting pose with health and hygiene kits they assembled for refugees as a service project. Courtesy photo. Service project at Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems 2022 Annual Meeting supports refugee families expected to arrive in Bennington...
HCRS receives $4 million CCBHC grant
Vermont Business Magazine Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s non-profit community mental-health agency, announced today that they have been awarded the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) CCBHC Planning, Development, and Implementation grant designed to address health disparities in rural settings. This significant funding...
Welch receives National Retail Federation award
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Retail and Grocers Association presented Representative Peter Welch with a Hero of Main Street award October 5 at Bailey Road in Montpelier. The Hero of Main Street award was created by the National Retail Federation in 2013 to recognize legislators that have taken key votes and sponsored bills that advance retailer’s priorities.
Bee’s Wrap in Middlebury appoints Brendan Taylor as CEO
Bee’s Wrap(link is external) in Middlebury, a manufacturer of reusable, all-natural food-storage wraps, has hired Brendan Taylor of Shelburne as CEO. Taylor comes to Bee’s Wrap following two years as CEO of the luxury laundry detergent brand The Laundress. He holds an MBA in marketing from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School.
