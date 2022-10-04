As long as I can remember, there has always been music that has had a large amount of cultural impact when it comes to its subject matter. whether it be speaking on social injustice, current issues within the climate, and so on and so forth. One subject that will never fade away, is speaking about what it means to be black in America today. With super impactful records like Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” leading the pack of superior songs with a powerful subject matter, its only right that the trend continues to continue to kick knowledge and game and inform others on black history, and what it means today. Making his debut on the Lyrical Lemonade platform, Sho Baraka is here to drop off his latest visual for his song, “Black As Heaven”.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO