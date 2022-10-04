Read full article on original website
Lifted – [Marco Pave]
Marco Pave is more than just a rapper, he prides himself on being more than just that. Using the power of Hip Hop to tell stories and inspire others, Marco Pave was recently hosting at Georgetown University in Memphis. Being someone who loves to inspire others and be as relatable as can be through music, Marco thrives in this regard and this is where he shines the most. However, hi is still an amazing rapper at heart, and his latest single, “Lifted”, proves just that.
Pink Roses – [SportVVS]
Since appearing on the LL site back in 2020, Maryland’s own SportVVS has been making some very impactful moves in the game and is easily becoming one of my favorite artists who will soon have a huge rise to fame. Delivering tons of solo sounds and stellar guest verses as well, SportVVS is letting it be known that he is here to stay, and he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Dropping off yet another banger, SportVVS is here to premiere his latest video, “Pink Roses”.
Black As Heaven – [Sho Baraka] feat. [Mag44]
As long as I can remember, there has always been music that has had a large amount of cultural impact when it comes to its subject matter. whether it be speaking on social injustice, current issues within the climate, and so on and so forth. One subject that will never fade away, is speaking about what it means to be black in America today. With super impactful records like Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” leading the pack of superior songs with a powerful subject matter, its only right that the trend continues to continue to kick knowledge and game and inform others on black history, and what it means today. Making his debut on the Lyrical Lemonade platform, Sho Baraka is here to drop off his latest visual for his song, “Black As Heaven”.
Vince Carter – [KILLY] & [Smiley]
There’s no denying Toronto is becoming a powerhouse in its own right as of late. The often-overlooked Canadian city has consistently put out some of the most inventive and beloved artists over the past decade, it morphed into a sound that can’t be found anywhere else in the world. Today we have an instant Canadian Classic from two of Toronto’s best artists paying homage to one of the first icons to put the city on the map. Much like Vince Carter’s time with the Raptors, this song is most certainly set to make waves across the country and globe.
LaRussell Shares Highly-Anticipated New Album “I Hate When Life’s Going Great”
A New MC has arrived on the scene and he goes by the name LaRussell. The Bay area emcee began creating music in 2018. It wasn’t until he dropped his “2021 Freestyle”, the world noticed a rising star. Influencers such as Meek Mill, LA Reid, Erykah Badu, Charlamagne Tha God, Wallo, Chance The Rapper, Russ, and many more, have shown recognition and support for his music and movement. His vivid storytelling skills have built a devoted fan base with over 276K monthly listeners on Spotify and averaging 500K weekly streams on Apple Music. LaRussell created an independent collective called Good Compenny, to provide newer artists with the resources they need to jumpstart their rap careers. On October 7, 2020, LaRussell debuted his 21st album, I Hate When Life’s Going Great, via Good Compenny/MPR Global. The album features 11 songs where he touches on positive messages and intricate details about personal experiences.
2Rare Inks A Deal With Second Estate Records
Watching 2Rare grow over this last year has been an amazing journey to witness. When you think of Philadelphia, artists such as Meek Mil. Lil Uzi Vert, PnB Rock, and Tierra Whack come to mind. 2Rare emerged on the scene and brought a new sound and some new moves that were unfamiliar at the time. In a short amount of time, the 22-year-old artist has gained millions of views across all streaming platforms, a co-sign from hip-hip megastar Drake, and recently Chicago rapper Lil Durk joined him on his hit single “Q-Pid”. The hip-shaking artist has also gone viral on TikTok numerous amount of times, with some of your favorite celebrities creating videos to his music.
Melrose – [Billymaree]
Billymaree is a songbird from Sydney, Australia who’s making her Lyrical Lemonade debut with her single entitled “Melrose.” I’ve always felt as if Australia has had many upcoming talents in the pop space over the years. Billymaree could be one of the following acts that translate over here in the states. Her music draws upon the 80s and 90s R&B elements for a sound that stretches well beyond her years. This BeatsWithSteph-produced record narrates Billymaree’s journey from Tregear, Sydney to Los Angeles and the toxic lust encounters that she experiences on her travels. I had to run this back a couple of times because I was so impressed with how well organized and structured “Melrose” is. This is the perfect balance of 00s pop and R&B, but still feels modern at the same time.
HYDRATE – [YungTyeee]
