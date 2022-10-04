Read full article on original website
Where you stand between teetotaller and alcohol aficionado will likely determine whether you think old liquor is something you cherish or something you throw away when you clean out your grandparents' house. But, if Sotheby's is to be believed, age equals a lot of money. Indeed, if you were looking to dip your toe in the aged-whiskey market, the opening item from the famed auction house's 2019 The Ultimate Whiskey Collection auction catalog at £2,600 – £3,500, (about $2,900 and $3,900). This was for nine bottles of 18-year-old Macallan from the 1980s and '90s. Given that a new bottle may cost you upwards of $400, these bottles actually turned out to be a bargain, so long as you have four grand up front (via Total Wine).
Turning 18 is a major milestone for many people, the moment when the worlds of voting, buying lottery tickets and potentially being called for jury duty open up to expand your horizons. In the bourbon world, however, 18 is almost ancient, and sometimes whiskey of that age is officially over the hill. Knob Creek is betting that is not the case with this new limited-edition bottle, the oldest to join the lineup so far. The new Knob Creek 18 Year Old comes at a special moment for the brand, marking the 30th anniversary of the creation of the Jim Beam Small...
When you talk to a distiller about whiskey, you’ll hear all about barrel types, climate, terroir and mashbills and how each of those elements affects what ends up in your glass. Less discussed, but equally important: Where those barrels aging your whiskey are stored. At Russell’s Reserve — the...
Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. The latest release from a company that specializes in limited-edition bottlings across multiple spirits categories is a blend of vintage straight bourbon and rye whiskeys overseen by Sazerac Master Blender Drew Mayville. “It was a blended product I wanted to make, no restrictions,” Mayville says. “Even before I met The Last Drop, I’d been planning this for a while. Over the last 20 years at Buffalo Trace, I’ve been putting away select quantities of vintage whiskey that I thought were exceptional.” It’s strong on the nose, with vanilla, dark fruits, leather, tobacco, candied orange and spiciness from the rye that calms a bit on follow-up sips. Only 1,458 bottles of this 121.4-proof release, uncut and unfiltered, are available worldwide at an SRP of $3,999.
What gives whiskey its value? Clearly things like quality and scarcity play a role — but with the world's most expensive Scotches, the answer can be hard to pin down. The world's most expensive standard-size bottle — a Macallan 1926 60-Year-Old — sold for around $1.9 million in 2019. That's actually more than the largest bottle of Scotch ever sold which was filled with 444 bottles' worth of 32-year-old Macallan and was purchased for a mere $1.4 million.
Master the Scotch Whisky Classics
From the Rob Roy to the Rusty Nail, here are the essential Scotch cocktails to know. The popular notion that Scotch is better sipped than mixed has yielded a relatively thin category of classic cocktails made with the spirit. Nonetheless, those created over the past century have shown real staying power—and with good reason.
