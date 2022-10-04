ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Nevada Appeal

CCSO seeks help in fatal hit-and-run

A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday in Carson City, according to a release from the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was later arrested. Neither the victim nor the suspect were identified by CCSO. The crash occurred at 5:12 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Suspect arrested after fatal hit & run crash in Carson City

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Stewart St. and Little Lane around 5:12 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022. It's unknown what led up to the crash but the sheriff's office says...
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Plumas County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen from the Portola area who was last seen on Oct. 5. Seventeen-year-old Daryln De Leon Sintuj of Cromberg, California, attended school Wednesday and then did not return home.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
mynews4.com

Sparks police searching for suspect who robbed convenience store

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police officers are looking for the suspect in a robbery that occurred early Thursday morning. Sparks Police responded to the 7-11 convenience store on 710 Baring Blvd., on Oct. 6 around 12:45 a.m. The suspect is described as a white...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police Seek 7-Eleven Armed Robbery Suspect

Sparks police need your help finding a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store on Baring Blvd. early Thursday morning. Police say the man demanded money from the clerks while pointing a gun at them and then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerks were not hurt.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Secret Witness offering reward for Sparks robbery suspect

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:30 a.m.: Secret Witness is now offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a man responsible for robbing a 7/11 in Sparks. They encourage you to call or text them at 775-322-4900. You can remain anonymous. Police...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Local law enforcement agencies stepping up efforts to curb sideshows

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, Reno Police Chief Jason Soto and Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth held a joint press conference Thursday regarding illegal sideshows that occurred recently in the Reno/Sparks area. Regional law enforcement has responded to multiple incidents in Reno and Sparks involving street takeovers, sideshow activity and...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Wadsworth man found guilty of stabbing man to death in 2018

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Wadsworth man was found guilty by a jury last week for murdering a man from Olinghouse in 2018, announced the Washoe County District Attorney on Thursday. 40-year-old Clayton Davis is facing the following:. Sentence term of 20 to 50 years.
WADSWORTH, NV
mynews4.com

McCarran and 4th intersection closed while NHP investigates crash

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A crash just before 8:00 pm. on North McCarran Blvd. and 4th St. has prompted emergency crews to close down the intersection in all directions Friday night. The Sparks Police Department (SPD) has asked the public to avoid the area while...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Homeless man dies after vehicle vs pedestrian accident

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating after an early morning car crash claimed the life of a pedestrian. They say that around 8:00 a.m. in the area of East 5th street and Elko Street, a commercial vehicle was backing up when it struck a pedestrian in the travel lane.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Motorcyclist injured, driver arrested in East Prater Way crash

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after being involved in a crash in Sparks Thursday night. On Thursday, October 6, around 7:54 PM, Sparks Police, Sparks Fire and REMSA responded to the intersection of East Prater Way and Marina Gateway Drive for a report of a motorcycle versus vehicle traffic collision.
SPARKS, NV
Nevada Appeal

CCSO body cams part of city audit

A regular compliance audit is underway in Carson City government, including a recent assessment of the Carson City Sheriff’s Office’s body camera program. On Thursday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $110,000 contract for internal auditor Eide Bailly LLP to examine the city’s utility billing and grants management program. A proposal to audit the sheriff’s body camera program led to a smaller risk assessment that found any deeper audit should wait until the program is fully developed.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Illegal Street Takeovers Shut Down Through The Weekend

It was a busy weekend for both Reno and Sparks Police Departments as they dealt with street takeovers, also called sideshows, which at times can lead to civil unrest. Police say it all started Friday night at 10:30 at the Walmart on Vista Knoll Parkway. Involving hundreds of cars and...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Company raising money to assist victims of Gardnerville Vehicle Explosion

Nevada Paving has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the families of four employees who were the victims of a serious workplace explosion on September 27. While filling roadway cracks at a residential area in Gardnerville, the equipment that heats the filler unexpectedly exploded and the men were covered in the extremely hot, sticky material.
GARDNERVILLE, NV

