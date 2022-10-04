Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff Investigating Series of BB Gun Shootings at Vehicles, Houses in September
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a series of BB gun shootings to vehicles and houses during the month of September. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Detectives identified several juveniles alleged to have been involved in the bb gun shootings. Interviews were conducted and the BB gun...
Nevada Appeal
CCSO seeks help in fatal hit-and-run
A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday in Carson City, according to a release from the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was later arrested. Neither the victim nor the suspect were identified by CCSO. The crash occurred at 5:12 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of...
2news.com
Suspect arrested after fatal hit & run crash in Carson City
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Stewart St. and Little Lane around 5:12 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022. It's unknown what led up to the crash but the sheriff's office says...
mynews4.com
Plumas County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen from the Portola area who was last seen on Oct. 5. Seventeen-year-old Daryln De Leon Sintuj of Cromberg, California, attended school Wednesday and then did not return home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews4.com
Sparks police searching for suspect who robbed convenience store
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police officers are looking for the suspect in a robbery that occurred early Thursday morning. Sparks Police responded to the 7-11 convenience store on 710 Baring Blvd., on Oct. 6 around 12:45 a.m. The suspect is described as a white...
2news.com
Sparks Police Seek 7-Eleven Armed Robbery Suspect
Sparks police need your help finding a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store on Baring Blvd. early Thursday morning. Police say the man demanded money from the clerks while pointing a gun at them and then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerks were not hurt.
KOLO TV Reno
Secret Witness offering reward for Sparks robbery suspect
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:30 a.m.: Secret Witness is now offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a man responsible for robbing a 7/11 in Sparks. They encourage you to call or text them at 775-322-4900. You can remain anonymous. Police...
2news.com
Local law enforcement agencies stepping up efforts to curb sideshows
Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, Reno Police Chief Jason Soto and Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth held a joint press conference Thursday regarding illegal sideshows that occurred recently in the Reno/Sparks area. Regional law enforcement has responded to multiple incidents in Reno and Sparks involving street takeovers, sideshow activity and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Carson City on Thursday evening. The crash happened near Stewart and Little Lane at around 6:30 p.m. The officials stated that the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. According to...
2news.com
Reno Police Arrest Two Related to Numerous Mail Theft and Check Fraud Cases
During the search thousands of documents stolen from the mail were located, along with fentanyl and stolen firearms. During the search thousands of documents stolen from the mail were located, along with fentanyl and stolen firearms.
mynews4.com
Wadsworth man found guilty of stabbing man to death in 2018
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Wadsworth man was found guilty by a jury last week for murdering a man from Olinghouse in 2018, announced the Washoe County District Attorney on Thursday. 40-year-old Clayton Davis is facing the following:. Sentence term of 20 to 50 years.
mynews4.com
McCarran and 4th intersection closed while NHP investigates crash
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A crash just before 8:00 pm. on North McCarran Blvd. and 4th St. has prompted emergency crews to close down the intersection in all directions Friday night. The Sparks Police Department (SPD) has asked the public to avoid the area while...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
Reno Police Investigating After Fatal Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Crash
The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
KOLO TV Reno
Homeless man dies after vehicle vs pedestrian accident
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating after an early morning car crash claimed the life of a pedestrian. They say that around 8:00 a.m. in the area of East 5th street and Elko Street, a commercial vehicle was backing up when it struck a pedestrian in the travel lane.
2news.com
Motorcyclist injured, driver arrested in East Prater Way crash
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after being involved in a crash in Sparks Thursday night. On Thursday, October 6, around 7:54 PM, Sparks Police, Sparks Fire and REMSA responded to the intersection of East Prater Way and Marina Gateway Drive for a report of a motorcycle versus vehicle traffic collision.
Nevada Appeal
CCSO body cams part of city audit
A regular compliance audit is underway in Carson City government, including a recent assessment of the Carson City Sheriff’s Office’s body camera program. On Thursday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $110,000 contract for internal auditor Eide Bailly LLP to examine the city’s utility billing and grants management program. A proposal to audit the sheriff’s body camera program led to a smaller risk assessment that found any deeper audit should wait until the program is fully developed.
2news.com
Illegal Street Takeovers Shut Down Through The Weekend
It was a busy weekend for both Reno and Sparks Police Departments as they dealt with street takeovers, also called sideshows, which at times can lead to civil unrest. Police say it all started Friday night at 10:30 at the Walmart on Vista Knoll Parkway. Involving hundreds of cars and...
2news.com
Search Continues For Man Missing Out Of Lyon County
Richard was last seen wearing a black shirt with a design and blue jeans. Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man last seen near Andrea Way and the river in Dayton.
2news.com
Company raising money to assist victims of Gardnerville Vehicle Explosion
Nevada Paving has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the families of four employees who were the victims of a serious workplace explosion on September 27. While filling roadway cracks at a residential area in Gardnerville, the equipment that heats the filler unexpectedly exploded and the men were covered in the extremely hot, sticky material.
2news.com
Redacted Body Camera Footage Released In Officer-Involved Shooting Near Wadsworth
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it started after deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop. The Medical Examiners Office says the suspect identified as 40-year-old Tony Dehart of Winnemucca had suffered a gun shot wound and fire scaring.
