Tennessee baseball will face Arkansas after 2023 SEC schedule change

Tennessee baseball will clash with Arkansas in the 2023 season after all.

The Vols and Razorbacks will play in mid-April, the SEC announced in its revised schedule Tuesday. The SEC originally announced conference schedules on Sept. 14 .

Arkansas replaces Auburn on UT's schedule. The other nine conference opponents remain the same, including a trip to LSU in the third week of conference play to start a gauntlet of a five-week stretch. UT hosts Florida, plays at Arkansas and hosts Vanderbilt and Mississippi State following its series at Arkansas.

NEW GUYS: Maui Ahuna, Tennessee baseball newcomers in spotlight as preseason begins

HE'S BACK: Redmond Walsh joins Tennessee baseball staff in quality control role

The Vols won the SEC regular-season title and SEC Tournament title for the first time since 1995 last season. UT went 57-9, setting a program record for wins in Tony Vitello's fifth season .

Vitello was the hitting coach at Arkansas under coach Dave Van Horn from 2014-17 before he was hired at Tennessee. The Vols and Razorbacks played a three-game series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in 2021. Arkansas won two of three. The Vols won the Saturday game 8-7 on a three-run walk-off homer from Max Ferguson .

UT hosts Florida, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt to highlight the home portion. UT also hosts Kentucky and Texas A&M. The Vols swept Vanderbilt for the first time since 2009 last season on their way to a record-setting 12-0 start to conference play. Kentucky was the lone team to win a regular-season series against the Vols last season .

Tennessee opens the conference season at Missouri from March 17-19. UT alternates home and away weekends for the first six weeks. It hosts Texas A&M on March 24-26, plays at LSU from March 31-April 2, hosts Florida from April 7-9, is at Arkansas from April 14-16 before back-to-back series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols host Vanderbilt on April 21-23 and Mississippi State on April 28-30. They play at Georgia from May 5-7, host Kentucky from May 12-14, and close at South Carolina from May 18-20.

Dates are subject to change for television scheduling. UT has not announced its full schedule.

The SEC recalled the original 2023 baseball schedule due to an error in the scheduling process that resulted in two series appearing on the slate that are not scheduled to take place until 2024.

