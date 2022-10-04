ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millinocket, ME

Two People Arrested; Drugs Seized after Traffic Stop in Stetson, Maine

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people from Maine on Tuesday after fentanyl and meth were found in the vehicle following a traffic stop in Stetson. Three people, one man and two women, were in the car when it was pulled over on September 27 after the “vehicle was accelerating rapidly and appeared to be trying to evade” law enforcement.
STETSON, ME
The Deadly Truck From the Original ‘Pet Sematary’ Movie is Sitting Abandoned in a Maine Yard

If you've seen the original adaption film of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary", you don't need us to tell you that one of the more horrifying scenes from the movie involves a small child and a massive tractor trailer. For many, that scene left a lasting mark on their brain, with a speeding, bright red truck serving as a constant reminder of Gage Creed's demise. But would you believe that the very truck used in the scene still spends its days in Maine? Because it does.
MAINE STATE
Vehicle Found in Aroostook County Linked to Missing Florida Boy

Investigators say an abandoned SUV found in Littleton, Maine near the Canadian border last month may be connected to the disappearance of a 6-year-old Florida boy. Jorge "JoJo" Morales was reported missing from Miami, Florida on August 27th, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Jo-Jo is believed to have been abducted by his father, 44-year-old Jorge Morales II and grandmother, 68-year-old Lilliam Peña Morales.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Presque Isle, ME
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

