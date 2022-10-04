Read full article on original website
Two Arrested in Penobscot County after Seizure of Large Quantity of Narcotics
A traffic stop in Penobscot County Sunday evening turned up nearly three pounds of Fentanyl and other narcotics and led to the arrest of a man and woman on drug trafficking charges. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s office says Deputy Camron Barrieau conducted a routine traffic stop at around 7:00 p.m....
Two People Arrested; Drugs Seized after Traffic Stop in Stetson, Maine
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people from Maine on Tuesday after fentanyl and meth were found in the vehicle following a traffic stop in Stetson. Three people, one man and two women, were in the car when it was pulled over on September 27 after the “vehicle was accelerating rapidly and appeared to be trying to evade” law enforcement.
Scam Alert: East Millinocket Police Warn of Scam in Medway, Maine
The East Millinocket Police Department has issued an advisory about a scam in the local area. According to a post on their Facebook page, a business that claims to exist on Grindstone Road in Medway, Maine does not exist and is a scam. The fake company goes by the name Vambutas Farm Equipment.
The Deadly Truck From the Original ‘Pet Sematary’ Movie is Sitting Abandoned in a Maine Yard
If you've seen the original adaption film of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary", you don't need us to tell you that one of the more horrifying scenes from the movie involves a small child and a massive tractor trailer. For many, that scene left a lasting mark on their brain, with a speeding, bright red truck serving as a constant reminder of Gage Creed's demise. But would you believe that the very truck used in the scene still spends its days in Maine? Because it does.
Suspect Tried to Flee and Crashed into Two Police Cruisers in Lakeville, N.B.
A truck stolen in Lakeville, New Brunswick on the morning of September 22 was recovered within just 30 minutes by the Codiac Regional RCMP. A 31 year old suspect, Jean-Claude Mason from Notre Dame, was arrested for the theft at approximately 10:30 a.m. after the report of the incident at 10:00 a.m.
Vehicle Found in Aroostook County Linked to Missing Florida Boy
Investigators say an abandoned SUV found in Littleton, Maine near the Canadian border last month may be connected to the disappearance of a 6-year-old Florida boy. Jorge "JoJo" Morales was reported missing from Miami, Florida on August 27th, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Jo-Jo is believed to have been abducted by his father, 44-year-old Jorge Morales II and grandmother, 68-year-old Lilliam Peña Morales.
Island Falls, Maine Home has Open Space and Beautiful Waterfront Views
What an amazing home in Island Falls, Maine. Everything draws you in from the design, architecture and location. The 5,200 Sq. Ft. house is located at 169 Bowers Rd, Island Falls, Maine. It has four beds and two baths. It sits on a private 1.23 acres of waterfront land. The listing price is $1,800,000 with MLS#1537984.
