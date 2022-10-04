Read full article on original website
Related
Osceola County Disaster Recovery Center to open Sunday for hurricane assistance
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — More assistance is on the way for Osceola County. A federal Disaster Recovery Center will open Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9 a.m. at the Hart Memorial Central Library in downtown Kissimmee. This center will serve as a resource for individuals and businesses that are recovering...
How can Central Florida residents apply for FEMA’s Transitional Shelter Assistance?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents who are unable to return to their primary residences that are either uninhabitable or inaccessible due to Hurricane Ian, could be eligible for FEMA Transitional Shelter Assistance. This FEMA program provides short-term hotel stays for eligible survivors when other housing options are not...
daytonatimes.com
How to apply for FEMA help
Relief efforts are ongoing for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. A week after the storm, many are still in need of basic necessities such as food, clothing and shelter. Here are some ways residents can see help. FEMA. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has already received 18,512 applications for...
volusia.org
Ian Update 51: Permitting, flood insurance, United Way
Recovery efforts continue across Volusia County. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is the primary permitting agency for structural repairs and construction for coastal armoring to protect oceanfront property. This includes placement of coquina boulders and other rock revetments, repair/reconstruction of seawalls, and permanent shoring of buildings. For structural repairs or installation of permanent improvements, contact the DEP at 850-245-2094 or 850-245-8570 or through its website for emergency permitting: Coastal Construction Control Line Emergency Permitting | Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
FEMA money and relief programs you may not know about
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - In some areas, flooding is finally starting to recede after Hurricane Ian. That means people are able to get back into their homes and assess the damage. It also means more people are applying for disaster relief with FEMA. "I found it really, really easy. Now...
fox35orlando.com
How to appeal a decision by FEMA for storm assistance
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Victims of Hurricane Ian who have applied for assistance from FEMA may be denied help, but FEMA does have a process to appeal decisions on ineligibility. FEMA assistance is not the same as insurance. It only provides funds for basic work to make a home habitable, including items such as toilets, a roof, critical utilities, windows, and doors. Sometimes people are denied assistance simply because they did not provide enough documentation or information during the application process.
fox35orlando.com
'I am homeless': Florida residents demand help from FEMA as homes deemed unlivable
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents at Cypress Landing apartments in Orlando, Florida got some clothes and supplies from non-profit organizations, but they still need much more. "This is the sign that I did – says my apartment and number," said Miriam Alicea. It’s a desperate sign of help and a call to FEMA. "I feel that I’m not getting attention with my stuff. I need help from FEMA. They still haven’t come."
Seminole County opens FEMA assistance application sites for Hurricane Ian damage
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Long after Hurricane Ian swept through Central Florida, many residents are trying to rebuild their homes and communities. People living in Seminole County have been showing up at local sites for help on applying for eligible FEMA assistance. The agency is bringing its mobile site...
IN THIS ARTICLE
volusia.org
Ian Update 50: Cleanup assistance, houses of worship
Recovery efforts continue across Volusia County. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. Crisis Cleanup, a nationwide disaster work order management platform, is collaborating with multiple agencies to locate and deploy volunteers who can help homeowners and renters impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers can tarp roofs and...
fox35orlando.com
Orange County reopening rental assistance program: When you can apply
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County will reopen its Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help residents who are still struggling financially during or due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The income-based program is designed to assist Orange County residents by providing assistance to households who are experiencing financial hardship during or...
click orlando
Orange County offers financial aid for struggling renters. Here’s who qualifies this time
ORLANDO, Fla. – Those struggling to pay rent in Orange County have another chance to get the help they need. Officials launched Phase Two of the county’s income-based Emergency Rental Assistance Program Saturday morning with new flexible qualifications that may allow more renters to apply. Phase One of...
Food, assistance coming to residents of Lake County devastated by Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Relief is coming to people living in the devastated area of northeast Lake County. Much of the community of Astor remains underwater, and several neighborhoods on the Saint Johns River started taking on a lot of water on Saturday. Many of the homes are surrounded.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
daytonatimes.com
Volusia County Hurricane Ian update: Monday, Oct. 3
Here’s the latest information from Volusia County’s Emergency Operations Center. The Citizens Information Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice. County staff is available to answer questions and provide information. Residents can call 866-345-0345. Insurance. Residents who have suffered property damage are...
volusia.org
County staff to meet with IAFF
Volusia County’s Negotiation Team will meet with representatives of the International Association of Firefighters, Local 3574, which represents the county’s firefighters, lieutenants and battalion chiefs, from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 13, to discuss collective bargaining. The meeting will be in the Historic Courthouse, Second-Floor Training Room,...
daytonatimes.com
‘Sad, upsetting and depressing’
Area residents describe their experience with Hurricane Ian. As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, there were five Hurricane Ian -related deaths in Volusia County and more than 200 people being housed in a shelter at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach residents tell their experiences with the...
WESH
Seminole County residents warned about bacteria, debris in floodwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — All up and down the St. Johns River there's a massive amount of flooding. Lake Monroe is just under 9 feet, a historic record for flood levels. What can't easily be seen is exactly what's in the water. "There's going to be sewage in the...
Orlando-area homeless shelter floods as concerns about housing crisis mount
ORLANDO, Fla. — Freddy Clayton surveyed the former motel’s grounds, noting the piles of trash strewn about the grass and bits of building material near the entrances to rooms. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It’s a setback,” he said, “But it’s manageable for us.”...
click orlando
Volusia County families ask for help to prevent homes from flooding
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Bruce and Lisa Chiarizzi said they are wet, tired and angry after their home flooded again during Hurricane Ian. “This is not a joke,” Lisa Chiarizzi said. “This is our lives. And we need help.”. [TRENDING: News 6, Salvation Army host donation drive...
volusia.org
Volusia County earns finance award
The Government Finance Officers Association has named Volusia County as a 2020 Triple Crown Winner for meeting high standards in three areas. Only 316 other government agencies received this prestigious honor. This designation recognizes governments that have received the association’s certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting, popular annual...
volusia.org
ECHO Advisory Committee to meet Oct. 13
Volusia County’s Environmental, Cultural, Historical and Outdoor Recreation (ECHO) Advisory Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in the County Council Chambers of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand. Committee members will join the Historic Preservation Board to hear from historic organizations...
Comments / 0