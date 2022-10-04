ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

How to apply for FEMA help

Relief efforts are ongoing for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. A week after the storm, many are still in need of basic necessities such as food, clothing and shelter. Here are some ways residents can see help. FEMA. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has already received 18,512 applications for...
Ian Update 51: Permitting, flood insurance, United Way

Recovery efforts continue across Volusia County. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is the primary permitting agency for structural repairs and construction for coastal armoring to protect oceanfront property. This includes placement of coquina boulders and other rock revetments, repair/reconstruction of seawalls, and permanent shoring of buildings. For structural repairs or installation of permanent improvements, contact the DEP at 850-245-2094 or 850-245-8570 or through its website for emergency permitting: Coastal Construction Control Line Emergency Permitting | Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
FEMA money and relief programs you may not know about

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - In some areas, flooding is finally starting to recede after Hurricane Ian. That means people are able to get back into their homes and assess the damage. It also means more people are applying for disaster relief with FEMA. "I found it really, really easy. Now...
How to appeal a decision by FEMA for storm assistance

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Victims of Hurricane Ian who have applied for assistance from FEMA may be denied help, but FEMA does have a process to appeal decisions on ineligibility. FEMA assistance is not the same as insurance. It only provides funds for basic work to make a home habitable, including items such as toilets, a roof, critical utilities, windows, and doors. Sometimes people are denied assistance simply because they did not provide enough documentation or information during the application process.
'I am homeless': Florida residents demand help from FEMA as homes deemed unlivable

ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents at Cypress Landing apartments in Orlando, Florida got some clothes and supplies from non-profit organizations, but they still need much more. "This is the sign that I did – says my apartment and number," said Miriam Alicea. It’s a desperate sign of help and a call to FEMA. "I feel that I’m not getting attention with my stuff. I need help from FEMA. They still haven’t come."
Ian Update 50: Cleanup assistance, houses of worship

Recovery efforts continue across Volusia County. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. Crisis Cleanup, a nationwide disaster work order management platform, is collaborating with multiple agencies to locate and deploy volunteers who can help homeowners and renters impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers can tarp roofs and...
Orange County reopening rental assistance program: When you can apply

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County will reopen its Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help residents who are still struggling financially during or due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The income-based program is designed to assist Orange County residents by providing assistance to households who are experiencing financial hardship during or...
Volusia County Hurricane Ian update: Monday, Oct. 3

Here’s the latest information from Volusia County’s Emergency Operations Center. The Citizens Information Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice. County staff is available to answer questions and provide information. Residents can call 866-345-0345. Insurance. Residents who have suffered property damage are...
County staff to meet with IAFF

Volusia County’s Negotiation Team will meet with representatives of the International Association of Firefighters, Local 3574, which represents the county’s firefighters, lieutenants and battalion chiefs, from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 13, to discuss collective bargaining. The meeting will be in the Historic Courthouse, Second-Floor Training Room,...
‘Sad, upsetting and depressing’

Area residents describe their experience with Hurricane Ian. As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, there were five Hurricane Ian -related deaths in Volusia County and more than 200 people being housed in a shelter at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach residents tell their experiences with the...
Volusia County earns finance award

The Government Finance Officers Association has named Volusia County as a 2020 Triple Crown Winner for meeting high standards in three areas. Only 316 other government agencies received this prestigious honor. This designation recognizes governments that have received the association’s certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting, popular annual...
ECHO Advisory Committee to meet Oct. 13

Volusia County’s Environmental, Cultural, Historical and Outdoor Recreation (ECHO) Advisory Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in the County Council Chambers of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand. Committee members will join the Historic Preservation Board to hear from historic organizations...
