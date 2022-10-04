Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
PHS football falls to Redwood
VISALIA — The Porterville High Football team took its undefeated record on the road Friday night as it traveled to Visalia to face its toughest opponent of the season in a Redwood Ranger squad who after starting 0-2 had won 4 straight. The Rangers stout defense and balanced offensive attack made it 5 in a row as they were able to take a stranglehold on the EYL with a 28-0 shutout of the Panthers.
Hanford, October 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Tulare Union High School football team will have a game with Hanford High School on October 06, 2022, 19:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Porterville Recorder
Monache football rolls past El Diamante
The Monache High Marauders football team made plenty of good plays on Friday at Rankin Stadium against the El Diamante Miners. The Marauders won the game 26-7 for their second win of the season. The first half started as a battle as both teams tried to feel out each other's...
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in Fresno
I've been to a few grand openings for restaurants when I lived back east. I also hosted a few for our family when we opened a new place, but Wednesday, October 5th's grand opening of the new Ramen Hayashi Restaurant in Fresno blew us away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Porterville Recorder
Strathmore rules ESL with Homecoming win over Woodlake
STRATHMORE — It was a royal win for the Strathmore High football team in battle for first place against the Woodlake Tigers on a Homecoming night on Friday at Spartan Stadium as the Spartans won 28-6. Strathmore (6-1, 4-0 in the East Sequoia League) fair caught the opening kick and started the first drive of the game at the 27 yard line. There were two big runs of 21 and 15 yards by Jaime Arredondo, but the Spartans were forced to punt.
Dine and Dish: MEGA Texas Barbeque in central Fresno
Some folks filling up at the ARCO station at Fresno and McKinley don't know a BBQ joint is inside because you won't find any signage outside.
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Community College professor killed while cycling on Watts Valley Road
Santana-Mullooly was a professor of anthropology at Clovis Community College and Fresno State. The crash occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Watts Valley Road east of Pittman Hill Road. Santana-Mullooly was heading west on a two-lane road when a 45 year old driver of an Acura NSX was going east where the driver tried to “negotiate a curve” according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas who said the action caused the driver to “veer into the westbound lane directly into the path of the bicyclist”.
thesungazette.com
The Source expects to knock Pride Visalia out of the park
VISALIA – The Source is getting ready to host their biggest Pride event yet at the Valley Strong Ballpark Stadium. Pride Visalia 2022 will be held on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is The Source’s 6th annual event in Visalia and the second year it will be held at the ballpark. Participants can celebrate with entertainment, food, drinks, vendors and celebrations. As the main entertainment, there will be drag shows throughout featuring the Queens of the South Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefeather.com
Varsity football remains undefeated in 2022 season
In just the first two months of the school year, Fresno Christian football dominates the field with a 6-0 start to their 2022 season. After their CIF championship win last season, the Eagles are prepared to maintain their winning streak and earn two consecutive titles. Over the course of the...
Porterville Recorder
Lindsay football rolls past Farmersville
Lindsay (2-5, 1-3) scored on its first play from scrimmage when Austin Schaible scored on a 53-yard yard to take a 7-0 lead and the Cardinals never looked back. Samuel Reyes also had a 24-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Tellez and scored on an 11-yard run as Lindsay built a 27-0 halftime lead.
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Gearing Up for Busy Weekend
SAN DIEGO – After a nearly four-week hiatus, the San Diego State swimming and diving team returns to action this weekend when it travels up the coast to face Pepperdine in a dual meet on Thursday, Oct. 6, before venturing to the Central Valley for the Chick-Fil-A Invitational, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, in Fresno, California.
One of the valley’s most terrifying haunts returns
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Raisin Hell Ranch say they are set to return, this week, on October 7th with gates opening at 7 p.m. They are offering expanded attractions and shorter lines. The Ranch says residents from the Central Valley will be presented with two haunted attractions to walk through… if you dare! These attractions […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested on suspicion of killing woman in San Jose
Police said that Sital Singh Dosanjh was arrested in Fresno a day after allegedly killing a woman in San Jose. Dosanjh, 74, is the "primary suspect" in the fatal shooting of an unidentified woman who was found in a car on the Almaden Expressway on September 30, according to San Jose police. He was arrested on October 1 at his Fresno home, police said.
thesungazette.com
Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99
For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.
15-year-old Hoover High School student hit by car remains hospitalized
A Hoover High student remains hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car in front of the school.
KMJ
Woman Killed On Bike Sunday Morning Identified as Fresno State Professor
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol confirmed the death of a 51-year-old cyclist on Watts Valley Road in Fresno County Sunday morning. According to CHP spokesperson Mike Salas, a car driven by a 47-year-old Johnson Chang was traveling eastbound on Watts Valley Road just before 10:30 Sunday morning.
Hanford Sentinel
PRIDE comes to Visalia this weekend for celebration, entertainment
PRIDE Visalia returns for the 6th annual event to Valley Strong Ballpark on Saturday for a day full of LGBTQ+ celebration, pride, and entertainment. PRIDE Visalia 2022 will start at 11 a.m. at the park, which is located at 300 N. Giddings St. in Visalia. The event will be the...
‘Reimagining neighborhood’: Bid to buy Fresno store
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Neighborhood Industries announced on Wednesday the official kickoff to the public phase of its “Reimagining Neighborhood” capital campaign. The campaign includes purchasing, renovating, and re-investing in 353 E. Olive Ave where Neighborhood Thrift, their headquarters, is located. “The dream of buying our building has been years in the making,” said Anthony Armour, […]
Housing Watch: Dip in Valley home prices could be near, experts say
Research shows average home prices around the country have started to dip around the US. Between June and August, the average price of a house in the Golden State dropped by $12,205.
sjvsun.com
In two day span, pair of Valley school districts haul multi-million-dollar donations
Fresno County’s two largest school districts were surprised with millions of dollars in donations this week to their charitable foundations. Fresno Unified School District Superintendent Bob Nelson shared the news this week that MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, donated $20 million to the district. “I’m...
Comments / 0