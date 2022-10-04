ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton now a No. 1 seed as MIAA releases updated high school football power rankings

By Eric McHugh, The Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9x4w_0iLbqvea00

The MIAA released its updated tournament power rankings on Tuesday.

The rankings only include results entered before Tuesday at 4 a.m. For the football state tournament, the top 16 teams qualify and there's a three-win minimum to get into the field.

In 2021, the South Shore had their fingerprints all over the football state tournament. Seven area teams reached the state finals and half of the state champs hailed from the area.

That looks to be the case once again as Milton (Div. 3) has joined Duxbury (Div. 4) and Rockland (Div. 6) as top divisional seeds.

As of today, 28 South Shore teams are on pace to qualify for the playoffs. Division 3 is particularly loaded with seven local teams in the current field. There are five locals in the Div. 4 field.

Division 1

Who's in?

1. Franklin

2. Springfield Central

3. Andover

4. Xaverian

5. Central Catholic

6. St. John's Prep

7. Taunton

8. Methuen

9. Attleboro

10. Brockton

11. Shrewsbury

12. Wachusett Regional

13. Everett

14. Lynn Classical

15. Braintree

16. Weymouth

What locals are outside the Top 16?

BC High (19)

Division 2

Who's in?

1. Milford

2. King Philip

3. Peabody

5. Hingham

6. Mansfield

7. Catholic Memorial

8. Woburn

9. Leominster

10. Wellesley

11. Chelmsford

12. Quincy

13. North Andover

14. Marshfield

15. Natick

16. Westford Academy

What locals are outside the Top 16?

Bridgewater-Raynham (18), North Quincy (22)

Division 3

Who's in?

1. Milton

2. North Attleboro

3. Plymouth South

4. Wakefield

5. Hanover

6. Walpole

7. Billerica

8. Whitman-Hanson

9. Marblehead

10. Somerset Berkley

11. Westfield

12. Westwood

13. Stoughton

14. Silver Lake

15. Oliver Ames

16. Revere

What locals are outside the Top 16?

Plymouth North (24)

Division 4

Who's in?

1. Duxbury

2. Tewksbury

3. Grafton

4. Bedford

5. Scituate

6. Holliston

7. Middleboro

8. Pembroke

9. Marlborough

10. Foxboro

11. Canton

12. Melrose

13. Ashland

14. Newburyport

15. Salem

16. Falmouth

What locals are outside the Top 16?

None

Division 5

Who's in?

1. Shawsheen Valley

2. Dover-Sherborn

3. Bishop Fenwick

4. Hudson

5. Maynard

6. North Reading

7. Old Rochester

8. Triton

9. Watertown

10. Appponequet

11. Auburn

12. Fairhaven

13. Bishop Stang

14. Essex North Shore

15. Swampscott

16. Dedham

What locals are outside the Top 16?

None

Division 6

Who's in?

1. Rockland

2. Stoneham

3. St. Mary's

4. Abington

5. Winthrop

6. Arlington Catholic

7. Blackstone Valley

8. Lynnfield

9. Norwell

10. Sandwich

11. East Bridgewater

12. Assabet Valley

13. Oakmont

14. Weston

15. Bay Path

What locals are outside the Top 16?

Archbishop Williams (17), Cardinal Spellman (19)

Division 7

Who's in?

1. West Boylston

2. Amesbury

3. Cohasset

4. Millbury

5. Uxbridge

6. Wahconah

7. Saint Bernard's

8. Clinton

9. Northbridge

10. Hamilton-Wenham

11. Tyngsboro

12. Ayer Shirley

13. West Bridgewater

14. Boston Latin Academy

15. Leicester

16. Blue Hills

What locals are outside the Top 16?

Holbrook/Avon (24)

Division 8

Who's in?

1. Manchester Essex

2. Hull

3. Lowell Catholic

4. Oxford

5. Old Colony

6. Lee

7. Cathedral

8. Lynn Votech

9. Carver

10. Quaboag

11. Nashoba Valley Tech

12. Randolph

13. Taconic

14. KIPP Academy

15. Murdock

16. Brighton

What locals are outside the Top 16?

South Shore Tech (21)

Comments / 0

 

