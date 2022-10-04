Read full article on original website
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: Star Party was a success
What a festive occasion; Friday, September 23rd was the first Astronomical Barbecue and Star Party in two years, and was a reminder of how much we have missed engaging with our community. I want to thank all of our volunteers who took the time from their busy lives to make...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Local couple make generous donation in Dr. Chaabo's honor
Frank and Debby Buffum honor Dr. Hani Chaabo with a leaf on the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital Tree of Life. The Buffums chose to honor Dr. Chaabo for his “exemplary, gifted and compassionate” care of our community. Dr. Chaabo has been serving RRH patients for four years and specializes in family and integrated medicine.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
My thoughts: School Board forum and Richmond project
I had the opportunity to cover the Sierra Sands Unified School District Board of Education candidate forum. This was a very good forum in which candidates answered questions on several issues. Everyone brought forth a lot of good ideas and they answered questions about their skills and other qualifications to serve on the board.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Candidates for council, mayor share views at forum
Six city candidates shared their views on a range of topics at a well-attended special forum Sept. 28 at council chambers at City Hall. Not surprisingly, they did not all agree. The event was sponsored by the Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce, the Ridgecrest Area Association of Realtors and the Indian...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Dedication, innovation on display at RRH staff awards ceremony
A select group of Ridgecrest Regional Hospital employees, along with their families and co-workers, were honored at the annual Meritorious Award ceremonies. “There are employees who are exceptional in their value to an organization, deserving of special recognition,” said CEO Jim Suver.”. “There are almost 1,000 employees at...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: Protect Ridgecrest from Sacramento
As I write this today, I am reminded of the old statement from former Speaker of the House Tip O'Neil who said “all politics is local”. Soon we will have a decision to control our destiny in the upcoming election. Measure P will ask for you to contribute...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: Pay close attention to who you are voting for
Ridgecrest! We have some serious business in front of us. It is election time and we have to choose a mayor and a couple of city council members. We have many critical issues to address in our community and we need a city government that is up to the task. So, I hope you are doing your homework checking out our candidates and have taken the opportunity to hear them talk about their ideas and interests in the many forums that have been offered.
2 Washington women identified in Mojave crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two women from Washington who died in a collision on Phillips Road in Mojave. Dongmei Xu, 54, of Bellevue, Washington was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a torque tube on Sept. 21 at 11:20 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. Yuhua Su, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
cerrocoso.edu
Power Outage Update for Ridgecrest Campus
Update: We are happy to report that after two long days the temporary solution to energize our Ridgecrest campus is solidly in place and we will return to normal operation on Monday, October 10th. When you return to campus you will see that our two exterior stairwells from the parking...
kernvalleysun.com
Finding exposed fishing holes
With the severe drought we here in the Kern River Valley are battling, there has been a lot of debate about the current water level in Lake Isabella. Not much can be done without rainfall. The demands in place for water flow to the lower Kern River also impact the water levels. This is extremely evident with all the dry, exposed structures now clearly visible. I am sure most in the valley have seen or heard about the old town of Whiskey Flat now visible since the water level is so low.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 10/10/2022 – 10/14/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of October 10 – October 14, 2022. Eastern Kern County. · Cummings Valley Left Turn Lane Project – On State Route 202...
Coroner identifies 2 women killed in car accident in Mojave
The office of the Kern County Coroner has released the identification of two women who were killed in a roadway collision near the 6000 block of Phillips Road in Mojave, California.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 women identified in California City crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified two women who were killed in the Oct. 1 head on collision in California City. Inez Figueroa-Villegas, 66, of California City was the driver of the Chevrolet SUV that collided with a Toyota at the intersection of California City Boulevard and Yerba Boulevard, according to […]
An old California mining town is reappearing in a shriveling lake
With the ongoing drought, local lakes and rivers are facing the impacts of wildlife dying… and communities reemerging?
Bakersfield Now
1 killed in crash near Tehachapi: CHP
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (9 p.m.) There are no closures in the area of E. Tehachapi Boulevard to report at this time. --- At least one person was killed in a crash Monday afternoon near Tehachapi, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4:30 p.m. Tehachapi Police officers responded...
Opening statements: Attorneys dispute whether Wendy Howard shot ex from behind in deadly 2019 confrontation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wendy Howard seethed after learning her ex-boyfriend sexually abused their teen daughter, a prosecutor said. The ex, Kelly Rees Pitts, had previously been investigated for allegedly molesting another of her daughters but charges weren’t brought. As before, she and her daughters gave statements to authorities. An investigation began June 2, 2019. […]
3 arrested after drugs found during search: RPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested after allegedly being found with heroin and methamphetamine in Ridgecrest Thursday, according to Ridgecrest Police Department. The police department said Officer Cushman was dispatched Thursday morning at about 2:30 for a report of three individuals possibly breaking into vehicles at West Inyokern Road. Cushman found the three […]
Comments / 1