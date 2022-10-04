As the Soviet Union dissolved, the specter of nuclear weapons proliferation among rogue actors was a real problem, with some considering it a real threat. In May 1992, the Lisbon Protocol was signed, beginning the process to eliminate nuclear weapons from the three former Soviet states: Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Belarus. Ukraine by far had the most weapons, in fact the third largest arsenal in the world after the U.S. (No. 1) and Russia (No. 2). The...

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO