Letters: If U.S. hesitant to support Ukraine, give them their nukes back

As the Soviet Union dissolved, the specter of nuclear weapons proliferation among rogue actors was a real problem, with some considering it a real threat. In May 1992, the Lisbon Protocol was signed, beginning the process to eliminate nuclear weapons from the three former Soviet states: Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Belarus.   Ukraine by far had the most weapons, in fact the third largest arsenal in the world after the U.S. (No. 1) and Russia (No. 2). The...
AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
