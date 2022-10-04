ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker County, WV

Fog sealing: maintaining roads in Mineral County

MINERAL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has a big toolbox when it comes to maintaining rural roads. In Mineral County, they’re using a surface treatment called fog sealing to prolong the life of Knobley Road and other roads in the county. “This...
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Parking restrictions issued in anticipation of parade

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Firefighters Parade in Elkins is set to take place Friday evening, with a number of areas to be closed to traffic in accommodation of the event. Elkins City Hall issued a notice on Friday afternoon regarding parking and traffic restrictions in anticipation of the parade.
ELKINS, WV
lootpress.com

18-wheeler rollover reported in Summersville off Route 19

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An 18-wheeler rollover on Route 19 is causing some delays this morning. The Summersville Fire Department says they are on the scene of an 18-wheeler rollover on US Route 19 south on billboard straight. Traffic is reduced to one lane at this time. No injuries...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Metro News

Fatality reported on FirstEnergy Pennsylvania demolition site

CARMICHAELS, Pa. — An investigation is underway at a power plant demolition site just north of Morgantown in Greene County, Pennsylvania following a recent death. Officials with First Energy confirm a contract worker was killed Sept. 28 at the site where the Hatfield Ferry Power Plant near Carmichaels, Pa. is being torn down.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
Metro News

Children find body in Grafton storm sewer

GRAFTON, W.Va. — Police in Grafton released information for the first time Thursday about a body that was found in a storm drain last weekend. The man’s body, which may be that of someone reported missing, was first discovered by children playing along Beech Street. Police called the...
GRAFTON, WV
Politics
WDTV

Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

City of Weston receives $300,000 grant from DEP

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) -The city of Weston is getting $300 thousand dollar grant and it’s to help restore the city and demolish dilapidated homes. “They are a little hard to see because we tried to get them all on there”, Marty Lewis Code Enforcement Officer. He’s referring to...
WESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Bridgeport PD address city park parking situation

BRIDGEPORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A number of local entities throughout the state have addressed the public in recent weeks regarding unsafe parking patterns, and the Bridgeport Police Department can be counted among them following a Thursday notice. An apparent series of complaints regarding parking at Bridgeport City Park behind...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

North Carolina man enters guilty plea after lying to USDA officials

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A North Carolina man has admitted to lying to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials about Nicholas County coal he offered as collateral for a loan. Michael James Peters, 42, of Concord, North Carolina, was an owner of Taylor Rose Energy; he served as the company’s president and operator. The company had obtained a $9 million loan from Georgia bank to buy out investors’ interest in around 147,000 tons of cannel coal. The firm stated it planned to convert the coal into “smokeless” coal briquettes for consumer coal-burning home heating systems.
CONCORD, NC
Metro News

Evolving Energy Conference underway at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU began its two-day Evolving Energy Conference Thursday in Morgantown. WVU Office of Faculty and Student Innovation Director Erienne Olesh said the conference brings together government, academic and business leaders to explore the generation of energy production and consumption. “We’re not going to be turning off...
MORGANTOWN, WV

