Pilot transported after plane crash in Preston County, West Virginia
One person has been transported following a plane crash in Preston County on Friday.
These improvements are coming to an I-79 exit in Harrison County
The Harrison County Commission approved a project on Thursday that will help improve traffic flow between Interstate 79 and WV 279.
Fog sealing: maintaining roads in Mineral County
MINERAL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has a big toolbox when it comes to maintaining rural roads. In Mineral County, they’re using a surface treatment called fog sealing to prolong the life of Knobley Road and other roads in the county. “This...
Parking restrictions issued in anticipation of parade
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Firefighters Parade in Elkins is set to take place Friday evening, with a number of areas to be closed to traffic in accommodation of the event. Elkins City Hall issued a notice on Friday afternoon regarding parking and traffic restrictions in anticipation of the parade.
18-wheeler rollover reported in Summersville off Route 19
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An 18-wheeler rollover on Route 19 is causing some delays this morning. The Summersville Fire Department says they are on the scene of an 18-wheeler rollover on US Route 19 south on billboard straight. Traffic is reduced to one lane at this time. No injuries...
Preparedness Expo aims to get West Virginia ready for any disaster
With major recovery efforts happening after Hurricane Ian hit the east coast, one event in Marion County looks to make sure people in West Virginia are prepared for a disaster.
Where to vote early in Harrison County, West Virginia
The General Election is inching closer each day and West Virginia counties are preparing for voters to start casting their ballots.
Fatality reported on FirstEnergy Pennsylvania demolition site
CARMICHAELS, Pa. — An investigation is underway at a power plant demolition site just north of Morgantown in Greene County, Pennsylvania following a recent death. Officials with First Energy confirm a contract worker was killed Sept. 28 at the site where the Hatfield Ferry Power Plant near Carmichaels, Pa. is being torn down.
Children find body in Grafton storm sewer
GRAFTON, W.Va. — Police in Grafton released information for the first time Thursday about a body that was found in a storm drain last weekend. The man’s body, which may be that of someone reported missing, was first discovered by children playing along Beech Street. Police called the...
Body found in Grafton storm drain, police confirm
A body that was found in a Grafton storm drain is being treated as a missing person case by police.
West Virginia missing man’s remains identified at Coopers Rock
The human remains that were found in Coopers Rock State Forest in September have been positively identified as those of the Morgantown man who was reported missing in late July, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
French Creek, West Virginia man arrested after marijuana from California found in UPS packages
A French Creek man was arrested on Thursday after the Upshur County Sheriff's Office says marijuana was found in two separate UPS packages that weighed about 20 pounds each.
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
City of Weston receives $300,000 grant from DEP
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) -The city of Weston is getting $300 thousand dollar grant and it’s to help restore the city and demolish dilapidated homes. “They are a little hard to see because we tried to get them all on there”, Marty Lewis Code Enforcement Officer. He’s referring to...
Bridgeport PD address city park parking situation
BRIDGEPORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A number of local entities throughout the state have addressed the public in recent weeks regarding unsafe parking patterns, and the Bridgeport Police Department can be counted among them following a Thursday notice. An apparent series of complaints regarding parking at Bridgeport City Park behind...
2 arrested after 80 dogs were seized in Upshur County, West Virginia
Two women have been arrested in connection to the case where 80 dogs were seized from a single-wide trailer in Upshur County earlier this week.
North Carolina man enters guilty plea after lying to USDA officials
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A North Carolina man has admitted to lying to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials about Nicholas County coal he offered as collateral for a loan. Michael James Peters, 42, of Concord, North Carolina, was an owner of Taylor Rose Energy; he served as the company’s president and operator. The company had obtained a $9 million loan from Georgia bank to buy out investors’ interest in around 147,000 tons of cannel coal. The firm stated it planned to convert the coal into “smokeless” coal briquettes for consumer coal-burning home heating systems.
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
Evolving Energy Conference underway at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU began its two-day Evolving Energy Conference Thursday in Morgantown. WVU Office of Faculty and Student Innovation Director Erienne Olesh said the conference brings together government, academic and business leaders to explore the generation of energy production and consumption. “We’re not going to be turning off...
