ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Inmate found hanging in cell in Hollister

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pfkYz_0iLbpuo400

HOLLISTER, Calif. (BCN) — An inmate was found hanging in his jail cell Saturday morning in Hollister, according to a social media post from the San Benito County Sheriff’s office. The announcement reported that staff at the San Benito County Jail found a 27-year-old man — who had been alone in his cell — hanging by a bedsheet at 8:11 a.m. Responding medics declared the man dead a short time later.

Police connect Oakland victim to ‘series of killings’ in Stockton

The announcement did not release the identity of the man and said his family has been notified. His death is being investigated by the county’s district attorney’s office. Although the sheriff’s news release called the man’s death a suicide, it did not state whether the coroner had issued a ruling on the cause of death.

KRON On is streaming live news now

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
YourCentralValley.com

What led to Merced family of four being found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office laid out the timeline leading up to the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri being found in an orchard field near Dos Palos on Wednesday night. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said around 11:30 a.m. on […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Gilroy police investigating girl’s death

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding a girl who was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to a 911 caller who reported that the girl was unconscious. “Upon arrival, the juvenile was found to be deceased,” police wrote. The Santa Clara County Office of […]
GILROY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Hollister#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC San Diego

Second Suspect Arrested in Kidnapping, Killings of California Family of 4

The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence,...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Relatives arrested in drowning of 9-year-old Mountain View boy

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Mountain View police on Friday announced the arrest of two family members of 9-year-old boy who drowned at a pool in July. Rocio Berberli Ochoa, a 25-year-old woman, and Pedro Rivera, a 42-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment in connection with the drowning reported around 4 p.m. on July 6 in the 1800 block of Ednamary Way, police said.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Voices of Monterey Bay

Another Scandal at the Jail

Alarming developments about sexual harassment at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department are now being compounded with new reports of a commander placed on leave for allegedly receiving drugs illegally obtained for him from the jail’s stockpile. Dustin Hedberg, head of special operations for the Sheriff’s Office, was placed...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Multiple shots fired on Front Street in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday near Front Street and Work Street across from Hayward Lumber. Salinas Police said the shooting occurred around 12:40 p.m., and no victims were found. Police said multiple shots were fired and a suspect fled on foot. This a developing story. The post Multiple shots fired on Front Street in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
NBC San Diego

Kidnapped California Family of 4 Found Dead in Remote Orchard

Four bodies of a Sikh family kidnapped at gunpoint in Central California were found in a remote orchard Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said. At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Vern Warnke said he received a call that the bodies were discovered by a farmworker. The victims were identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas man arrested after warrant searches in Greenfield and Salinas

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The South Monterey County Task Force arrested a man after finding a 9mm handgun and gang indicia on Wednesday morning. The South Monterey County Task Force served two search warrants in Greenfield and another in Salinas for firearms investigation, said police. In Greenfield, investigators found ammunition and gang indicia. A loaded 9mm The post Salinas man arrested after warrant searches in Greenfield and Salinas appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Drive-by shooting leaves woman struck in back at Acosta Plaza

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they responded to a ShotSpotter alert that said multiple shots were fired near the 900 block of Acosta Plaza Wednesday at 9:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old woman with a bullet wound. Police said she was hit by a bullet that went through the wall of her The post Drive-by shooting leaves woman struck in back at Acosta Plaza appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville PD arrested 34-year-old George Cristea on charges of placing skimming devices on credit card readers and possession of a stolen car on Tuesday morning. Cristea placed skimming devices inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. According to Watsonville PD, the case originated in Salinas where Cristea placed skimming devices The post Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Runaway teen from Hayward reported missing

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A teen girl has been reported missing, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday on Twitter. 13-year-old Nayeli Blanton was last seen in Hayward on Saturday, Oct. 1 near Hazel Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Nayeli is about 5-foot-3 and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. Shewas […]
HAYWARD, CA
KSBW.com

Man in vehicle that killed Salinas mom pleads no contest

SALINAS, Calif. — A Carmel Valley man was in court Wednesday where he pleaded no contest in connection to a deadly DUI accident that claimed the life of a Salinas mother more than two years ago. Video From Past Coverage: Family of Rosie Figueroa hopes for justice years after...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Alleged victim of former-undersheriff Mineau sues county over misconduct

SALINAS, Calif. — Warning: Language may be inappropriate for some readers. On Wednesday, a lawsuit was filed against Monterey County and former undersheriff John Mineau by a woman who says she was sexually harassed by Mineau and that the county failed to protect her. Two high-ranking members of the...
SALINAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian dies of injuries suffered in San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE --  A pedestrian struck in a July hit-and-run traffic collision on Auzerais Avenue in San Jose has died of his injuries becoming the 27th pedestrian fatality in the city of 2022. San Jose police said the driver involved in the collision remains at large. No description of the suspect has been released.Investigators said officers responded to the 400 block of Auzerais Avenue on a report of a traffic collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on July 30 at 4:19 p.m.A 2020 Dodge truck driving west on Auzerais Avenue left the roadway and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. The unoccupied vehicle was pushed onto the sidewalk and struck a tree and a man.The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with significant injuries. On Sept. 30, investigators learned the man succumbed to his injuries after being hospitalized for a time and then placed in a recovery center. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Dogington Post

Unleashed Pitbull Was Stabbed To Death After Attacking Another Dog

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A dog fight in Monterey County resulted in the death of one of the dogs, and police handed the owner a citation for allegedly failing to control her dog. A...
MARINA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy