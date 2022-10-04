Inmate found hanging in cell in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (BCN) — An inmate was found hanging in his jail cell Saturday morning in Hollister, according to a social media post from the San Benito County Sheriff’s office. The announcement reported that staff at the San Benito County Jail found a 27-year-old man — who had been alone in his cell — hanging by a bedsheet at 8:11 a.m. Responding medics declared the man dead a short time later.

The announcement did not release the identity of the man and said his family has been notified. His death is being investigated by the county’s district attorney’s office. Although the sheriff’s news release called the man’s death a suicide, it did not state whether the coroner had issued a ruling on the cause of death.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.

