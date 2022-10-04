Read full article on original website
WTOP
Where’s the beach? Ian washed away lots of Mid-Atlantic sand
The damage from Hurricane Ian was obviously the worst by far in Florida, but the storm had an impact in the D.C. area, swallowing up and washing away lots of sand at some of the region’s favorite beaches. In Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach, which saw a nor’easter erode much of...
North Wildwood requests emergency permit after Ian's remnants cause beach erosion
WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- North Wildwood submitted Wednesday an emergency permit application to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to install steel bulkheads after Ian's remnants caused major beach erosion to the city's dunes.The bulkheads will be installed along the East 15th Avenue beachfront between the dune and the city's beach patrol building."Ever since this dune was placed here in 2007, it's never been deteriorated to this point," Mayor Patrick Rosenello said. "It's the worst we've seen since we've had this dune in here."He estimated Ian's remnants earlier this week washed out about 75-80% of the 15th Avenue dune."The...
The Dispatch
Ocean City Offers Help To Pop-Up Rally’s New Destination
OCEAN CITY – While Ocean City was spared the brunt of the unsanctioned pop-up motor vehicle event last month, resort officials are reaching out to the New Jersey community that has apparently become the new destination. For years, the last week in September has been known for the disturbing...
WBOC
Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road
BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
Cape Gazette
Lewes couple recognized as emerald Ambassadors of Aruba
Lewes residents Gerald and Pauline Tarr were recently honored as emerald Ambassadors of Aruba by the Aruba Tourism Authority. The Tarrs have been traveling to this island nation and staying at Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort for 35 consecutive years. According to local newspaper Aruba Today, this symbolic honorary title...
capemayvibe.com
Harpoons on the Bay's cover photo
Our last day of the 2022 Season is Saturday, October 29 and of course we’re making the most of our last month!. Check out our Entertainment Lineup and you’ll know what we mean!. Stay tuned for some fun events while we finish out this amazing season of fun,...
Cape Gazette
Lewes named most beautiful city in America again
It comes as no surprise to the people of Lewes that their beloved city has again been named one of the most beautiful towns in America. Lewes was awarded the top prize for towns with a population of 2,000 to 5,000 people at the 2022 America in Bloom annual symposium held Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in St. Louis, Mo.
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Gaining Attention of Tourists From New York
Sea Isle City enjoyed another successful summer season. Visitors packed the beaches, Promenade, restaurants and shops, city tourism officials say. And it seems that Sea Isle, which has been largely a vacation retreat for residents from Camden County, N.J., and Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, is attracting crowds from New York now more than ever.
Atlantic City activates flood response plan for remnants of Hurricane Ian
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Tuesday, more rough weather conditions are expected down the shore as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to roll through our region. In Atlantic City, officials have activated its flood response plan and are urging residents to take proper precautions.The city saw some soggy scenes Monday, from Atlantic City to Ocean City to Wildwood.Police blocked off some of the worst roads but not before some cars were left abandoned in the middle of the road here in Atlantic City.Tuesday is expected to be the third day of significant rainfall down the shore.Experts warn that heavy...
Cape Gazette
Flooding hits Milton hard
Heavy rainstorms in the wake of Hurricane Ian hit downtown Milton particularly hard, especially on Union Street near the library. On the night of Oct. 3, water piled up near the intersection of Union and Magnolia streets. Town Manager Kristy Rogers said three streets had to be closed: Chandler, Front and Magnolia streets, especially during high tides. Rogers said she doesn't know exactly how much rain Milton got, but as people filed out of town council’s Oct. 3 meeting, they were greeted by sidewalks and streets that were ankle deep in water.
WBOC
Series of Storms Impact Kent County
Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well. Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding.
Appraisal for rare lavender pearl found in dish served at Delaware restaurant comes back
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) – You might remember, CBS Philadelphia told you about a couple that found a rare lavender pearl in a clam at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant in August. They now know how much it is worth.The Overlands of Chester County made the surprising finding and enlisted the help of the Gemological Institute of America and Philadelphia jewelry appraisers. The appraisal came back at just over $4,000.For the record, the dish at the restaurant cost $14. They almost sent it back to the chef at first, because it came with peppers.
Just How Bad Are Jersey’s Beaches Eroded From Hurricane Ian?
Well, it seems New Jersey dodged a bullet in reference to Hurricane Ian. The same can't be said for the folks in southwestern Florida. Of course, we continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers. While it's true that we didn't experience anything even close to what the residents...
Dining in Lewes: 10 reasons to eat downtown
In the mid-20th century, Lewes, Delaware, was known for menhaden fish factories, and locals referred to the distinct aroma as the “smell of money.” The odor kept many tourists away, which in turn kept developers from tearing down city blocks to build motels. Bicentennial-related activism — and the death of the local menhaden fishery — led to preservation initiatives and a listing ... Read More
WMDT.com
Developers hoping to bring resort destination hotel to Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A concept of bringing a Jimmy Buffet Margaritaville Franchise on the Ocean City boardwalk, between 13th and 14th street, is being talked about. Developers of the project, Kinsley Properties, said it’ll be a resort destination hotel that brings in new jobs and revenue. “We believe that...
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
Cape Gazette
Sidewalk Sale Event
Join us Friday 10/7 and Saturday 10/8 for Rehoboth's Fall Sidewalk Sale Event. Our sales begins at 10 am both days. Shop early for best selection.
WBOC
Potassium Iodide Distribution Scheduled for Middletown Oct. 13
SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will distribute potassium iodide tablets (KI) to Delaware residents living within a ten mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. The free tablets will be distributed on Thursday, Oct. 13, between...
capemayvibe.com
Recently, there has been confirmed cases of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in the Northeast. This disease sounds about as pleasant a…
Recently, there has been confirmed cases of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in the Northeast. This disease sounds about as pleasant as you’d imagine—causing internal bleeding and death in lagomorphs (hares and rabbits). The New England cottontail, an at-risk species, could be facing another major threat. Fortunately, there is a...
WGMD Radio
ROAD CLOSURES – Route 1 Open at Indian River Inlet Bridge but Use Caution
REHOBOTH BEACH – Because of severe beach erosion – the city is closing beach access/dune crossings from Surfside Place to Brooklyn Avenue. MILFORD – New Wharf Road between Cavalry Rd & NE 10th Street closed – flooding. MILFORD – Big Stone Beach Road between Herring Road...
