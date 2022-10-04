ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Tuesday, more rough weather conditions are expected down the shore as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to roll through our region. In Atlantic City, officials have activated its flood response plan and are urging residents to take proper precautions.The city saw some soggy scenes Monday, from Atlantic City to Ocean City to Wildwood.Police blocked off some of the worst roads but not before some cars were left abandoned in the middle of the road here in Atlantic City.Tuesday is expected to be the third day of significant rainfall down the shore.Experts warn that heavy...

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO