Read full article on original website
Related
Ragweed to Ruin Fall in New Jersey for Allergy Sufferers
Attention allergy sufferers: It's time to stock up on boxes of tissues. Ragweed pollen levels in New Jersey are supposed to be nasty the next couple months. Watery eyes, stuffy nose, sneezing, congestion. It's likely on the horizon for you the rest of October and November if you're sensitive to ragweed.
Incredibly The Most Famous Food In New Jersey Isn’t Actually Food
If I had to pick a motto it would be "I'll try anything at least once." It's how I can confidently say that pickles and peanut butter are a terrible combination and that mushrooms are actually delicious. Whenever I travel anywhere, I like to try food that's unique to that...
Why are spotted lanternflies so bad? Here’s damage they do in NJ
Their eggs started hatching in the spring and since then they’ve been spotted by the thousands, wreaking havoc on New Jersey’s trees and shrubs. I’m talking about those pests, the spotted lanternflies. These bugs have the potential to kill trees that they are feeding on but George...
Thursday NJ weather: Sunshine and dry weather return
We made it — Ian is outta here! After six days of gloomy, soggy weather, we now enter a stretch of six days of mainly sunny, dry weather. From one extreme to another!. Both Thursday and Friday will feature bright weather and comfortable temperatures. However, there is one thing to watch in the forecast. A cold front arriving Friday afternoon will kick up a brisk breeze for a few hours, drive in some spotty rain showers, and knock back temperatures heading into the weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beware New Jersey: You Could Have Infected Batch of Candy Corn
I never liked candy corn and now I have the proof to say: "I told you so!" They're nasty. I'm not wrong. According to NJ.com, there is a recall for candy corn because infected batches might contain an undeclared allergen. Usually, candy corns do not contain eggs. The infected packages...
New Jersey’s Absolute Best Town For Autumn Has Been Revealed
Everywhere you look in the Garden State, you're seeing the red and gold of the autumn leaves, and some areas are more autumnal than others. One website has announced its choice for the best autumn town in all of New Jersey. Autumn is certainly one of the most beautiful times...
Experts Say This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Steak In The Whole State
If you crave steak, really good steak, then you have plenty of amazing choices in every corner of New Jersey. Have you ever had the best steak the Garden State has to offer?. It certainly would be a feather in your cap to say you have tried the absolute best steak this great state has to offer. So, where do you go to get it?
Our State’s Trendiest, Must-Have Coffee Is In Hoboken, New Jersey
It is fun to try new things. Especially new things that you can eat and drink! If you are like me and you are super-curious then you'll love what the trendiest coffee house in New Jersey is serving up!. Where is the hottest and trendiest coffee house in New Jersey?...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This New Jersey Bakery Takes The Cake! Just Look At These Works Of Art
We are all looking to impress when we host a special occasion, aren't we? You may just want to be the bell of the ball at someone else's event too! Well, showing up with a cake like this is how you do it!. These are some of the cutest and...
12 things that make us anxious living in New Jersey
There are many things to love about living in New Jersey but that love comes with a price. Anxiety. There is a movement recommending that everyone under the age of 65 should be screened for symptoms of anxiety. They contend that screening for anxiety could help people put a name...
This Stunning New Jersey Town Has Been Named The Prettiest In The State
New Jersey is loaded with quaint, charming, and pretty towns. We are lucky that way. But only one town can be the prettiest of them all. From the amazing small towns inland to the quaint beach towns of the Jersey Shore, there is no shortage of pretty towns in the Garden State.
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Can New Jersey handle another Sandy?
Since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County on Oct. 29, 2012, there have been plenty of reminders that New Jersey is not fully prepared to take on severe weather events. Even this past week, tidal surges from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged parts of Florida and the Carolinas, swallowed portions of New Jersey's coastline.
3 New Jersey companies are on the ‘Most Loved Workplace’ list
In the era of the “Great Resignation” and quiet quitting, Newsweek and Best Practices Institute compiled their “Most Loved Workplace” list, and three New Jersey companies made it into the top 100. According to the article, they set out to find:. Do workers truly love and...
Sandy cut power to millions — how NJ utilities are preparing for another storm
You didn't have to live along a coastline to feel the wrath of Superstorm Sandy. The most shared negative experience from the October 2012 storm was the loss of power, which lasted several days for many Garden Staters. "I was able to boil water, so I ate macaroni and cheese...
Really?? Is THIS The Most-Popular Halloween Candy in NJ in 2022?
If you're wondering which Halloween candies to buy this year in New Jersey, then you might want to get your hand on some of... these?. CandyStore.com did the predictive math. They looked at 15 years' worth of candy sales data from 2007-2021, looking particularly at the months leading up to Halloween. And from there, they were able to predict the most popular Halloween candies in each state for 2022.
Did You Know These Famous Scary Movies Have Interesting New Jersey Connections?
See if you can figure out the NJ connections the next time you turn on these scary movies. I once had a coworker who said "somehow, everything always comes back to New Jersey." As time goes on, I'm finding out he was correct. Whether it's a song about the Garden State, a show that was filmed here, or someone you randomly ran into in another state who happened to live in NJ at some point, it always comes back to New Jersey.
New Jersey has One of the Highest Rent Rates in the Entire Country
Is it putting a large chunk of hard-earned cash down?. There are so many reasons why people won’t pull the trigger on buying their first home. Listen, this is a commitment. Renting is absolutely more convenient than just purchasing a home. If you love to move around, and you’re...
These 3 NJ spots rank among the ’50 Best Places’ to live in U.S.
There are three New Jersey communities that made an annual list of the top 50 places to live in the country. The ranking by the website Money involved factors like quality of life, diversity, economic opportunities and positive future outlooks. Of the three NJ spots that made the prestigious list...
Amazing, The Oldest Stewarts Root Beer In The Country Is In New Jersey
There are a lot of historic sites around New Jersey that are worth taking a day trip to see. There's Historic Smithville, The Central Railroad of New Jersey, Absecon Lighthouse, and Lucy the Elephant just to name a few!. What's even more fun though, is when you can visit a...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0