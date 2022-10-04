ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Mills, TN

The Tragic Truth About Loretta Lynn's Children

There is no doubt that Loretta Lynn was one of the most influential figures in country music. The Kentucky native stole the heart of fans with heartfelt lyrics and a captivating voice through classics such as "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'" and "You Ain't a Woman Enough." Without any formal signing training, Lynn went into building a life-long successful music career and winning a series of accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2010, which is given "to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording" (via Grammy Awards).
People

Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos

Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
Loretta Lynn Had Reportedly Been Planning Her Funeral For Quite Some Time

The legendary country singer Loretta Lynn, who had an incredible career that spanned decades, has died (via CNN). She was 90 years old. The news was announced by her children. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they said (via NPR).
Taste of Country

5 Loretta Lynn Songs That Were Banned for Being Controversial

Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn, and although the storied country legend is gone, her music will live on beyond her. The 90-year-old icon's representative catalog features 50 albums spanning six decades, and among these albums are many honest — and sometimes controversial — songs she penned throughout her career.
musictimes.com

What Was Loretta Lynn's Cause of Death? Country Musician Dead at 90

Country music star Loretta Lynn, who famously released the hit songs like "The Pill," died. She was 90. Lynn's publicist and family confirmed the singer's tragic death, saying that she died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Tuesday.
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Loretta Lynn

extratv

Loretta Lynn, First Lady of Country Music, Dies at 90

Billboard

10 Essential Loretta Lynn Collaborations

Billboard looks at some of Loretta Lynn's top collaborations, with Conway Twitty, Ernest Tubb and Jack White. Over the course of her over six decades in music, artist and songwriter Loretta Lynn broke barriers and earned nearly every accolade imaginable, with her autobiographical songs such as her signature “The Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “One’s On the Way,” and “Fist City,” as well as more progressive songs including “The Pill” and “Rated ‘X’.” She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2003, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008, earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.
iheart.com

Alan Jackson Postpones Upcoming Shows Because Of 'Health Issues'

Alan Jackson has postponed his remaining 2022 tour dates until next year. The legendary country artist will reschedule the final two shows of the year — which were slated for Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — because he’s “dealing with some health issues related to his neurological condition,” Atlantic City’s Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall confirmed in a tweet. Pittsburgh-based PPG Paints Arena added: “Alan is dealing with health issues related to the neurological condition (Charcot-Marie-Tooth or CMT). Organizers plan to reschedule, all tickets will be honored for future show date.”
