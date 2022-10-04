ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

Bird flu returns to Kansas, detected in 2 counties

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — An illness targeting birds has returned to Kansas, bringing with it renewed warnings for poultry farmers from the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA). According to the KDA, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as the bird flu, has made a comeback in Kansas. This week, positive cases were identified in […]
KANSAS STATE
KYTV

Get to know your Missouri judges before election day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
MISSOURI STATE
921news.com

Butler: College/Technical/Military Browsing Fair

Butler High School is hosting its annual College/Technical/Military Browsing Fair Tuesday, October 19, 2022 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. in the high school gymnasium. Juniors and seniors from Adrian, Appleton City, Archie, Ballard, Drexel, Hume, Miami, Nevada, Northeast Vernon County, and Rich Hill along with Butler juniors and seniors have been invited and are encouraged to attend.
BUTLER, MO
921news.com

Bates County Commissioner Report

The Bates County Commission met with Presiding Commissioner Jim Wheatley, Northern Commissioner Kenny Mooney and Southern Commissioner Trent Nelson present. The previously discussed road in Rich Hill #2007 (August 15th) has been repaired. This road has a fiber Optic cable that runs underneath. This cable runs data from Kansas City to Joplin. Road has been raised and culvert installed. Payment for this repair is coming out of CART funds.
BATES COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Neosho manufacturing expo showcases all-skill levels of job openings

NEOSHO, Mo. — There are hundreds of job openings throughout the Joplin area right now in manufacturing alone. But not every high school student nearing graduation knows about that, or much about the employers offering the jobs. Not every high school senior in the Four State area will opt for college next fall. Some of them will want to start working right away or go into a field that doesn’t require a two or four-year degree. Several area employers would love to help them do that.
NEOSHO, MO
921news.com

Appleton City News

The monthly Men’s Fellowship Breakfast at the Appleton City Church of God will be 7:00 a.m. Saturday October 8. All the men of the community are invited to join them for a time of great food and fellowship. Marley McLerran will be giving a short overview of Gideon’s International. Gideon’s International places copies of the Bible or New Testament in hotel rooms, hospitals, correctional institutions, schools and other locations.
APPLETON CITY, MO
921news.com

Laird James Muha, 63 of Drexel

Laird James Muha, 63 of Drexel, Missouri passed away on Oct 2, 2022 at his home in Drexel. Cremation with memorial services to be held 9:30 am Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Paola, Kansas. Arrangements entrusted to Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel (816-657-4400). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Laird Muha Memorial Fund at Hawthorn Bank, PO Box 555, 115 Second Street Drexel, MO 64742 phone (816) 619-2194. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
DREXEL, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: pursuit becomes standoff, reward for escapees

JOPLIN, Mo. – About 9:30 p.m. reports of a police pursuing a silver pickup truck traveling south on Schifferdecker. The pickup was spiked and stopped near Coyote and Concord Lane, south of 32nd and Schifferdecker. Joplin Police requested assistance in a Felony Car Stop. Witnesses who live in the Arbor Hills Neighborhood tell us they heard a gunshot as Joplin Police closed down the road to all traffic and began a contain and call-out for the driver of the pickup. Joplin Police have not confirmed any weapons were fired. Click here to read more.
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Joplin company manufacturing battery powered boats

JOPLIN, Mo. — A first-of-its-kind, battery-powered boat is taking to America’s waterways. Boka Marine, a division of American Recreational Products (ARP), launched its new, four-person pontoon product line in August of 2022. The Boka e-boats utilize a fiberglass frame technology and are powered by an ultralight three-horsepower, battery-powered motor (which is rechargeable) that can propel the […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Crash on E 32nd sends one person to hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday morning at 10:05 a.m. two vehicle crash reported near 32nd and Texas, alerting Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Station 5, Newton County Ambulance 42 and Joplin Police responded. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On scene we learn a pickup traveling east on 32nd collided with a red passenger car traveling west. Ofc Dalton Farmer with Joplin...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Chalked cat paws show up in downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The homecoming spirit has spread outside the campus of MSSU. Businesses on each of the four corners of the intersection of 7th and Main in Joplin had some unexpected decorating this morning. Cat paws appeared not only on the sidewalk at the downtown location of Arvest Bank, but other branch locations, too.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Large grass fire visible for miles, SW of Joplin

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – The Redings Mill Fire Protection District has released what caused a large fire southwest of Joplin Monday night. According to a Facebook post, the fire started from an unattended trash fire. Late Monday afternoon, Redings Mill F.D. responded to the field fire in the area of Bison Road and Douglas Fir Road. Firefighters found...
JOPLIN, MO

