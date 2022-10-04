Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bird flu returns to Kansas, detected in 2 counties
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — An illness targeting birds has returned to Kansas, bringing with it renewed warnings for poultry farmers from the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA). According to the KDA, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as the bird flu, has made a comeback in Kansas. This week, positive cases were identified in […]
KYTV
Get to know your Missouri judges before election day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
921news.com
Butler: College/Technical/Military Browsing Fair
Butler High School is hosting its annual College/Technical/Military Browsing Fair Tuesday, October 19, 2022 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. in the high school gymnasium. Juniors and seniors from Adrian, Appleton City, Archie, Ballard, Drexel, Hume, Miami, Nevada, Northeast Vernon County, and Rich Hill along with Butler juniors and seniors have been invited and are encouraged to attend.
921news.com
Bates County Commissioner Report
The Bates County Commission met with Presiding Commissioner Jim Wheatley, Northern Commissioner Kenny Mooney and Southern Commissioner Trent Nelson present. The previously discussed road in Rich Hill #2007 (August 15th) has been repaired. This road has a fiber Optic cable that runs underneath. This cable runs data from Kansas City to Joplin. Road has been raised and culvert installed. Payment for this repair is coming out of CART funds.
fourstateshomepage.com
Neosho manufacturing expo showcases all-skill levels of job openings
NEOSHO, Mo. — There are hundreds of job openings throughout the Joplin area right now in manufacturing alone. But not every high school student nearing graduation knows about that, or much about the employers offering the jobs. Not every high school senior in the Four State area will opt for college next fall. Some of them will want to start working right away or go into a field that doesn’t require a two or four-year degree. Several area employers would love to help them do that.
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, Missouri
Elijah Thomas Webb House.Elijah Thomas Webb Residence Owner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The architectural classification of the Elijah Thomas Webb Residence is Late Victorian and Queen Anne. This three-story structure built in 1891 was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2020.
Local tenant concerned over black mold; tips from officials
A Joplin man expresses frustration, saying his property manager won't deal with a black mold issue.
City of Joplin accepts bids for old downtown public library building
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin is now accepting bids for the sale and redevelopment of the old downtown Public Library. The building has sat vacant for several years. It was given to Missouri Southern State University to turn into office space. But, MSSU transferred it back to the City.
921news.com
Appleton City News
The monthly Men’s Fellowship Breakfast at the Appleton City Church of God will be 7:00 a.m. Saturday October 8. All the men of the community are invited to join them for a time of great food and fellowship. Marley McLerran will be giving a short overview of Gideon’s International. Gideon’s International places copies of the Bible or New Testament in hotel rooms, hospitals, correctional institutions, schools and other locations.
921news.com
Laird James Muha, 63 of Drexel
Laird James Muha, 63 of Drexel, Missouri passed away on Oct 2, 2022 at his home in Drexel. Cremation with memorial services to be held 9:30 am Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Paola, Kansas. Arrangements entrusted to Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel (816-657-4400). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Laird Muha Memorial Fund at Hawthorn Bank, PO Box 555, 115 Second Street Drexel, MO 64742 phone (816) 619-2194. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
Shots fired at FBI agents during rural Missouri investigation
BENTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects after an incident in rural Missouri. Early Friday, members of the FBI had a lawful presence at a home in the 30,000 Block of U.S. 65 Highway in Warsaw, Missouri regarding an ongoing federal investigation, according to a statement from agency.
Men arrested in Warsaw, Missouri accused of making violent threats against the U.S. government
UPDATE 3:30 P.M.: The United States Department of Justice has released the names of two men involved in an incident with FBI agents in Warsaw, Missouri.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: pursuit becomes standoff, reward for escapees
JOPLIN, Mo. – About 9:30 p.m. reports of a police pursuing a silver pickup truck traveling south on Schifferdecker. The pickup was spiked and stopped near Coyote and Concord Lane, south of 32nd and Schifferdecker. Joplin Police requested assistance in a Felony Car Stop. Witnesses who live in the Arbor Hills Neighborhood tell us they heard a gunshot as Joplin Police closed down the road to all traffic and began a contain and call-out for the driver of the pickup. Joplin Police have not confirmed any weapons were fired. Click here to read more.
921news.com
Harrisonville: Foundations seeks Alumni Wall of Fame nominations; deadline is Oct. 31
The Harrisonville High School Distinguished Wall of Fame Selection Committee invites you to nominate candidates for the Harrisonville High School Distinguished Wall of Fame. This award honors and recognizes alumni who exemplify the values, the tradition, and the successes of HHS. Their accomplishments will inspire and encourage HHS students to do the same.
Rangeline vs Range Line: What’s the correct spelling?
JOPLIN, Mo — It’s a debate that has existed since the naming of Joplin’s busiest thoroughfare, Rangeline Road – or is it Range Line Road? The correct spelling of the North to South route is what we’re attempting to settle, once and for all. First, it may help to know what a “Range line” or […]
Joplin company manufacturing battery powered boats
JOPLIN, Mo. — A first-of-its-kind, battery-powered boat is taking to America’s waterways. Boka Marine, a division of American Recreational Products (ARP), launched its new, four-person pontoon product line in August of 2022. The Boka e-boats utilize a fiberglass frame technology and are powered by an ultralight three-horsepower, battery-powered motor (which is rechargeable) that can propel the […]
Crash on E 32nd sends one person to hospital
JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday morning at 10:05 a.m. two vehicle crash reported near 32nd and Texas, alerting Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Station 5, Newton County Ambulance 42 and Joplin Police responded. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On scene we learn a pickup traveling east on 32nd collided with a red passenger car traveling west. Ofc Dalton Farmer with Joplin...
Whataburger location approved by Joplin City Council
JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday evening during the Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting the Whataburger site proposal, already approved by staff, was placed before the council for approval. No one spoke in favor or stood up to oppose the Council Bill 052-22 Site Plan Review: 2014 S Rangeline/2019 S...
fourstateshomepage.com
Chalked cat paws show up in downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — The homecoming spirit has spread outside the campus of MSSU. Businesses on each of the four corners of the intersection of 7th and Main in Joplin had some unexpected decorating this morning. Cat paws appeared not only on the sidewalk at the downtown location of Arvest Bank, but other branch locations, too.
Large grass fire visible for miles, SW of Joplin
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – The Redings Mill Fire Protection District has released what caused a large fire southwest of Joplin Monday night. According to a Facebook post, the fire started from an unattended trash fire. Late Monday afternoon, Redings Mill F.D. responded to the field fire in the area of Bison Road and Douglas Fir Road. Firefighters found...
