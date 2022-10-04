Read full article on original website
September Jefferson Award Winner: Tiffany Baston
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of September, we’re honoring Tiffany Baston. Tiffany volunteers her time to give free ultrasounds to expectant mothers. Special thanks to Kevin Ellis from Antero Resources for...
Restaurant Road Trip: DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – This week’s Restaurant Road Trip took us to a place that prides itself on family and homemade traditional delicacies. Dylan and Alexis DeNuzzo both grew up in Braxton County and are now the owners of DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli which is located at 126 West Main Street in Bridgeport, West Virginia. The […]
5th Quarter Pregame Show: Lewis County
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett traveled down to Lewis County for this week’s 5th Quarter Pregame Show. Tyler Kennett talks with Lewis County head coach Dustin Cogar ahead of the Route 33 rivalry.
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend for fall break
Fall break is just around the corner, and if you can’t wait for the long weekend, start planning out the fun now. Whether it's trying new foods, listening to live music or getting into the Halloween spirit, there are plenty of options within a short walk of WVU’s downtown campus.
Tasty Tuesday: Mia Margherita
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Mia Margherita in Bridgeport. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
Clarksburg-Harrison Library is now on wheels traveling throughout the county
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library held a ribbon cutting for its mobile library. The project had been in the works for several years and was finally up and running. Interim director at the library Amy Eakle said the mobile library would provide the opportunity for residents in...
Humane Society of Harrison County holds Halloween Pet Parade
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Humane Society of Harrison County invited local pets and their owners to come for a Halloween Pet Parade in Clarksburg. Executive Director, Frankie Dennison said First Fridays contacted her in Clarksburg to do a pet Halloween contest. Owners and pets alike competed in the contest.
Lumberport native returns to West Virginia to run childhood hospital
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians are known for giving back to their community. That is what Dr. David Hess told 5′s Ian Roth when he sat down and talked with him about coming back to his boyhood home and running one of the premiere hospitals in the region.
Halloween parties for adults in north central West Virginia
If you're too old for trick or treating and full-on haunted houses are too scary, but you still want to enjoy the full effect of Halloween, there are multiple parties for adults that are going on in north central West Virginia this October.
wajr.com
One-of-a-kind sobering center now open in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Hope Hill Sobering Center (HHSC) at Hazel’s House of Hope is now open Thursday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Morgantown Assistant City Manager, Emily Muzzarelli has worked with community partners, the HHSC Board of Directors and Ascension Recovery Services to bring the one-of-a-kind facility in the state from an idea to a brick and mortar reality.
Douglas P. Whyte, Sr.
Douglas P. Whyte, Sr., 73, of Bridgeport, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, as the result of an accident. He was born in Wheeling on October 18, 1948, a son of the late Frank J. Whyte, Jr. and Patricia J. (Alig) Whyte, and the step-son of Linda Whyte, who survives in Wheeling.
Sweet A Licious thriving one year after a devastating fire
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - One year ago, several were left without homes and four businesses were in ruins after a fire in downtown Buckhannon. Michelle Jack lost her ice cream shop, Sweet A Licious to this tragedy. “It was really devastating. It really changed the look of Main Street significantly...
Marion County Humane Society gets grant from local business
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An update tonight on the construction of the new Marion County Humane Society. 5′s John Blashke spoke with officials on how far it’s come along and where it’s heading. Friday morning, the Marion County Humane Society got a $2,000 grant donation from Erie...
These improvements are coming to an I-79 exit in Harrison County
The Harrison County Commission approved a project on Thursday that will help improve traffic flow between Interstate 79 and WV 279.
First at 4 Forum: Tucker County Animal Shelter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Stacy from the Tucker County Animal Shelter joined First at 4. She brought Injury, a 15-week-old cat that is up for adoption, and where and how to find animals up for adoption. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from...
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
morgantownmag.com
Breakfast for Everyone
Omnivores and those with restricted diets alike will find something delicious at the new Breakfast Caffe in Osage. Morgantown’s newest hot spot for breakfast is The Breakfast Caffe, located just over the bridge at Star City. You can find all the eggs, grits, pancakes, french toast, and breakfast meats you hope for in a morning spot, plus hard-to-find buckwheat cakes, a huge selection of fresh-baked pastries, and coffee from beans roasted locally at Mountaineer Roasting. Best news for those on restricted diets: this diner also offers gluten-free and vegan versions of its morning delicacies.
Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
Reynolds Memorial Hospital will build 5 new operating rooms
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital officials unveiled their plans to build five new state-of-the-art operating rooms. The $20 million project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2024.They began with a frank appraisal of how far the hospital has come since it was acquired by WVU Medicine. “In […]
2 arrested after 80 dogs were seized in Upshur County, West Virginia
Two women have been arrested in connection to the case where 80 dogs were seized from a single-wide trailer in Upshur County earlier this week.
