Omnivores and those with restricted diets alike will find something delicious at the new Breakfast Caffe in Osage. Morgantown’s newest hot spot for breakfast is The Breakfast Caffe, located just over the bridge at Star City. You can find all the eggs, grits, pancakes, french toast, and breakfast meats you hope for in a morning spot, plus hard-to-find buckwheat cakes, a huge selection of fresh-baked pastries, and coffee from beans roasted locally at Mountaineer Roasting. Best news for those on restricted diets: this diner also offers gluten-free and vegan versions of its morning delicacies.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO