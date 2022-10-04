ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WDTV

September Jefferson Award Winner: Tiffany Baston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of September, we’re honoring Tiffany Baston. Tiffany volunteers her time to give free ultrasounds to expectant mothers. Special thanks to Kevin Ellis from Antero Resources for...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Restaurant Road Trip: DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – This week’s Restaurant Road Trip took us to a place that prides itself on family and homemade traditional delicacies. Dylan and Alexis DeNuzzo both grew up in Braxton County and are now the owners of DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli which is located at 126 West Main Street in Bridgeport, West Virginia. The […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

5th Quarter Pregame Show: Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett traveled down to Lewis County for this week’s 5th Quarter Pregame Show. Tyler Kennett talks with Lewis County head coach Dustin Cogar ahead of the Route 33 rivalry.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend for fall break

Fall break is just around the corner, and if you can’t wait for the long weekend, start planning out the fun now. Whether it's trying new foods, listening to live music or getting into the Halloween spirit, there are plenty of options within a short walk of WVU’s downtown campus.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Clarksburg, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Mia Margherita

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Mia Margherita in Bridgeport. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Humane Society of Harrison County holds Halloween Pet Parade

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Humane Society of Harrison County invited local pets and their owners to come for a Halloween Pet Parade in Clarksburg. Executive Director, Frankie Dennison said First Fridays contacted her in Clarksburg to do a pet Halloween contest. Owners and pets alike competed in the contest.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Dana Williams
wajr.com

One-of-a-kind sobering center now open in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Hope Hill Sobering Center (HHSC) at Hazel’s House of Hope is now open Thursday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Morgantown Assistant City Manager, Emily Muzzarelli has worked with community partners, the HHSC Board of Directors and Ascension Recovery Services to bring the one-of-a-kind facility in the state from an idea to a brick and mortar reality.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Douglas P. Whyte, Sr.

Douglas P. Whyte, Sr., 73, of Bridgeport, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, as the result of an accident. He was born in Wheeling on October 18, 1948, a son of the late Frank J. Whyte, Jr. and Patricia J. (Alig) Whyte, and the step-son of Linda Whyte, who survives in Wheeling.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Sweet A Licious thriving one year after a devastating fire

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - One year ago, several were left without homes and four businesses were in ruins after a fire in downtown Buckhannon. Michelle Jack lost her ice cream shop, Sweet A Licious to this tragedy. “It was really devastating. It really changed the look of Main Street significantly...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Marion County Humane Society gets grant from local business

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An update tonight on the construction of the new Marion County Humane Society. 5′s John Blashke spoke with officials on how far it’s come along and where it’s heading. Friday morning, the Marion County Humane Society got a $2,000 grant donation from Erie...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Tucker County Animal Shelter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Stacy from the Tucker County Animal Shelter joined First at 4. She brought Injury, a 15-week-old cat that is up for adoption, and where and how to find animals up for adoption. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from...
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
morgantownmag.com

Breakfast for Everyone

Omnivores and those with restricted diets alike will find something delicious at the new Breakfast Caffe in Osage. Morgantown’s newest hot spot for breakfast is The Breakfast Caffe, located just over the bridge at Star City. You can find all the eggs, grits, pancakes, french toast, and breakfast meats you hope for in a morning spot, plus hard-to-find buckwheat cakes, a huge selection of fresh-baked pastries, and coffee from beans roasted locally at Mountaineer Roasting. Best news for those on restricted diets: this diner also offers gluten-free and vegan versions of its morning delicacies.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Reynolds Memorial Hospital will build 5 new operating rooms

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital officials unveiled their plans to build five new state-of-the-art operating rooms. The $20 million project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2024.They began with a frank appraisal of how far the hospital has come since it was acquired by WVU Medicine. “In […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV

