Family Relationships

Kathy Brackett-Mogan
3d ago

Different time, my parents did not leave us alone until we were well into our teens, then it wasn’t for a extended period of time. Now with the internet and strange people out there , bad move

gray wolf
2d ago

I was being allowed to stay home alone at 10 years old. there was more than one time me and my best friend were allowed to have sleepovers at my house alone at 10 and 11 years old. it all depends on the children themselves whether they are mature enough to handle it.

Jesca Corbett
3d ago

I was being paid to babysit other people's kids at 10. Depends on maturity of person involved.

