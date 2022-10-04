ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Cuyama, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand

A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

One Coast, California’s Premier Oceanfront Enclave of Lock-and-Leave Luxury Residences by etco Homes, Named Attached Community of the Year at Prestigious Homebuilding Industry Awards Show

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- etco Homes, a privately held homebuilding company with a focus on boutique urban infill condominium development, today announced that it was the recipient of two top architectural honors at the 2022 SoCal MAME Awards for One Coast, California’s premier oceanfront enclave of lock-and-leave luxury residences in Pacific Palisades. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005939/en/ One Coast was recently named Attached Community of the Year at the SoCal MAME Awards. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Meadows Field welcomes bigger planes and amenities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meadows Field is welcoming bigger planes and added amenities to our local airport starting Thursday. American Airlines is upsizing their morning and mid-day flights from a CRJ 900 to an Air Bus 319. The company says the larger aircraft will increase comfort, including first-class seating with added amenities like Wi-Fi and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
New Cuyama, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Report: Plane landed hard, then climbed again before crash

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a small plane make a hard landing at a Southern California airport, immediately take off again and then climb erratically before slamming into the runway nose-first, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report. A flight instructor and a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
insideedition.com

Car Zooms Down California’s 405 Freeway on 3 Wheels With Tailgate Open

A driver was shocked at what he saw on the 405 Freeway in Southern California. A car was traveling on three wheels with its tailgate open as it barrelled down the road in Orange County. Chad Towersey recorded the dangerous situation on video. Towersey says he followed the car off the freeway. He witnessed the bizarre journey come to an end after the car apparently rear-ended another vehicle. He confronted the driver, who gave an explanation for her erratic behavior.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Camping#Signage#Hiking Trails#Sierra#The Blue Sky Center
rtands.com

San Clemente, Calif., cliff is now an emergency; rail service suspended

A slight ground shift in San Clemente, Calif., has forced major movement regarding the railroad right-of-way. The state of California has issued a state of emergency as crews mobilize to reinforce the cliffside that supports passenger and freight rail service. RT&S first reported about the San Clemente trouble last week. The California Transportation Commission approved about $12 million on Oct. 3 for emergency repair work that will include inserting anchors into bedrock to help stabilize ground movement.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
globalconstructionreview.com

$1.5bn freight hub to be built in Mojave Desert

US rail freight company BNSF is set to invest over $1.5bn in the construction of a rail hub in southern California’s Mojave Desert. The Barstow International Gateway will be located on a 1,800ha site to the west of the town of the same name in San Bernardino County. It will contain a rail yard, an intermodal facility and warehouses for moving freight from international to domestic containers.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
lafamilytravel.com

9 Most Haunted Hotels In California For Brave Families!

October has arrived, and things are about to get spooky. While many California families will be busy picking out Halloween costumes, carving pumpkins, and decorating their homes with crawling spiders and creepy skeletons, there are some folks who prefer to dial up the scare factor and be truly terrified this time of year. If you and your family members are the brave souls looking for a creepy and unique way to celebrate the Halloween season, now is the perfect time for an eerie weekend getaway. And what better place to stay for a scary stay than a haunted hotel? Luckily California is the prime location for frightening haunts, so you won’t have to travel far to find one. Below is a list of some of the most haunted hotels throughout the golden state. Can’t make the trip in October? Don’t worry, these hotels are haunted all year round.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Housing
Grist

How California’s Salton Sea went from vacation destination to toxic nightmare

This story is part of the Grist series Parched, an in-depth look at how climate change-fueled drought is reshaping communities, economies, and ecosystems. In the spring of 1905, the Colorado River, bursting with seasonal rain, topped an irrigation canal and flooded the site of a dried lake bed in Southern California. The flooding, which continued for two years before engineers sealed up the busted channel, created an unexpected gem in the middle of the arid California landscape: the Salton Sea. In the decades that followed, vacationers, water skiers, and speed boat enthusiasts flocked to the body of water. The Beach Boys and the Marx Brothers docked their boats at the North Shore Beach and Yacht Club, which opened in 1959. At the time, it seemed like the Salton Sea, and the vibrant communities that had sprung up around it, would be there for centuries to come.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Northern California’s haunted sandstone castle

IONE, Calif. (KTXL) — Just an hour away from Sacramento, is a rust orange sandstone castle, perched on a hilltop overlooking a small town, that holds more than 60-year of unpleasant memories. Brief History Preston School of Industry was opened on June 13, 1894 with Preston Castle serving as the main building for the school. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy