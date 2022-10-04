Read full article on original website
Dust storm brings low visibility to parts of SoCal
Timelapse video showed a massive wall of dust blanketing parts of Imperial Valley causing visibility to drop to zero at times.
Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand
A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
One Coast, California’s Premier Oceanfront Enclave of Lock-and-Leave Luxury Residences by etco Homes, Named Attached Community of the Year at Prestigious Homebuilding Industry Awards Show
PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- etco Homes, a privately held homebuilding company with a focus on boutique urban infill condominium development, today announced that it was the recipient of two top architectural honors at the 2022 SoCal MAME Awards for One Coast, California’s premier oceanfront enclave of lock-and-leave luxury residences in Pacific Palisades. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005939/en/ One Coast was recently named Attached Community of the Year at the SoCal MAME Awards. (Photo: Business Wire)
Meadows Field welcomes bigger planes and amenities
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meadows Field is welcoming bigger planes and added amenities to our local airport starting Thursday. American Airlines is upsizing their morning and mid-day flights from a CRJ 900 to an Air Bus 319. The company says the larger aircraft will increase comfort, including first-class seating with added amenities like Wi-Fi and […]
Bakersfield Californian
Report: Plane landed hard, then climbed again before crash
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a small plane make a hard landing at a Southern California airport, immediately take off again and then climb erratically before slamming into the runway nose-first, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report. A flight instructor and a...
insideedition.com
Car Zooms Down California’s 405 Freeway on 3 Wheels With Tailgate Open
A driver was shocked at what he saw on the 405 Freeway in Southern California. A car was traveling on three wheels with its tailgate open as it barrelled down the road in Orange County. Chad Towersey recorded the dangerous situation on video. Towersey says he followed the car off the freeway. He witnessed the bizarre journey come to an end after the car apparently rear-ended another vehicle. He confronted the driver, who gave an explanation for her erratic behavior.
Phys.org
As Salton Sea faces ecological collapse, a plan to save it with ocean water is rejected
For as long as the Salton Sea has faced the threat of ecological collapse, some local residents and environmentalists have advocated a radical cure for the deteriorating lake: a large infusion of ocean water. By moving desalinated seawater across the desert, they say, California could stop its largest lake from...
‘They’re out there’: Why California mountain lion sightings are on the rise
California's mountain lions face a "genetic mix-up." Now what can we do to fix it?
rtands.com
San Clemente, Calif., cliff is now an emergency; rail service suspended
A slight ground shift in San Clemente, Calif., has forced major movement regarding the railroad right-of-way. The state of California has issued a state of emergency as crews mobilize to reinforce the cliffside that supports passenger and freight rail service. RT&S first reported about the San Clemente trouble last week. The California Transportation Commission approved about $12 million on Oct. 3 for emergency repair work that will include inserting anchors into bedrock to help stabilize ground movement.
globalconstructionreview.com
$1.5bn freight hub to be built in Mojave Desert
US rail freight company BNSF is set to invest over $1.5bn in the construction of a rail hub in southern California’s Mojave Desert. The Barstow International Gateway will be located on a 1,800ha site to the west of the town of the same name in San Bernardino County. It will contain a rail yard, an intermodal facility and warehouses for moving freight from international to domestic containers.
lafamilytravel.com
9 Most Haunted Hotels In California For Brave Families!
October has arrived, and things are about to get spooky. While many California families will be busy picking out Halloween costumes, carving pumpkins, and decorating their homes with crawling spiders and creepy skeletons, there are some folks who prefer to dial up the scare factor and be truly terrified this time of year. If you and your family members are the brave souls looking for a creepy and unique way to celebrate the Halloween season, now is the perfect time for an eerie weekend getaway. And what better place to stay for a scary stay than a haunted hotel? Luckily California is the prime location for frightening haunts, so you won’t have to travel far to find one. Below is a list of some of the most haunted hotels throughout the golden state. Can’t make the trip in October? Don’t worry, these hotels are haunted all year round.
Hundreds of sea lions sickened along Calif. coastline
The Marine Mammal Center's 24-hour rescue hotline was flooded with hundreds of calls reporting sightings of the animals in distress.
How California’s Salton Sea went from vacation destination to toxic nightmare
This story is part of the Grist series Parched, an in-depth look at how climate change-fueled drought is reshaping communities, economies, and ecosystems. In the spring of 1905, the Colorado River, bursting with seasonal rain, topped an irrigation canal and flooded the site of a dried lake bed in Southern California. The flooding, which continued for two years before engineers sealed up the busted channel, created an unexpected gem in the middle of the arid California landscape: the Salton Sea. In the decades that followed, vacationers, water skiers, and speed boat enthusiasts flocked to the body of water. The Beach Boys and the Marx Brothers docked their boats at the North Shore Beach and Yacht Club, which opened in 1959. At the time, it seemed like the Salton Sea, and the vibrant communities that had sprung up around it, would be there for centuries to come.
Caught on video: Bioluminescent blue waves return to California's coastline
Bioluminescent blue waves are back on the California coast.
California requires safe crossings for wildlife when roads are built through their habitat
In efforts to make roads safer for wildlife crossings, Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law to require Caltrans to prioritize crossing structures and barriers when building roadways. Assembly Bill 2344, labeled the Safe Roads and Wildlife Protection Act, recognizes how building roads in the middle of habitats and animal...
7 kitsch theme motels and hotels in California to book for your next vacation
Heart-shaped tubs, spaceships, Roman themes, and more. What more could you ask for?
Northern California’s haunted sandstone castle
IONE, Calif. (KTXL) — Just an hour away from Sacramento, is a rust orange sandstone castle, perched on a hilltop overlooking a small town, that holds more than 60-year of unpleasant memories. Brief History Preston School of Industry was opened on June 13, 1894 with Preston Castle serving as the main building for the school. […]
Hope and prayer: California churches mount campaign to defeat Prop. 1 abortion measure
FROM THE PULPIT of the bright and airy Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, Father Bao Thai delivered a homily on a recent Sunday morning, urging his congregation to vote against Proposition 1, a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would enshrine the right to abortion in California’s constitution.
nbcpalmsprings.com
A Closer Look Into Fairview Fire Lawsuit Against Southern California Edison
“None of our clients are looking to make money on this,” Wildfire Lawyer Alex Robertson shared. “They just want to get back to their homes, rebuild, and get on with their lives, but they don’t have the money to do that.”. The deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet...
Californians are getting rid of their lawns and raking in thousands
The great American lawn is not so American and not so great. These green oases are a pain to maintain and guzzle water. Californians are raking in tens of thousands of dollars in rebates to rethink the lawn and their ingenuity holds lessons for all of us.
