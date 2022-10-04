Country music legend Loretta Lynn has died. The Kentucky coal miner’s daughter was 90 years old. Lynn’s family said she "passed away peacefully" in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Celebrities expressed their love and sorrow for the loss of the legendary singer/songwriter on Twitter:

Loretta Lynn dies: Loretta Lynn, country music legend and 'Coal Miner's Daughter,' dies at 90

Greatest Loretta Lynn moments: 13 defining moments from the country legend's life on her 90th birthday

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Loretta Lynn now a 'honky tonk angel': Country stars, celebs react to news of singer's death