By Mike Moguin | Photo by Michael Kinney Here is how the SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 high school football teams fared this week: 1. Bixby (6-0) beat Enid, 77-14 The Spartans made it 55 straight wins after cruising on the road against the Plainsmen. Bixby led 21-0 in the first quarter without ...

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 47 MINUTES AGO