Kayla Anderson and Will Boling join Ramon Foster on the 'Wake Up Zone' on 104.5-FM

Former WKRN-2 sports anchor Kayla Anderson and Will Boling are the new co-hosts with Ramon Foster on the "Wake Up Zone" on The Zone WGFX-FM 104.5.

Anderson and Boling made their debuts Wednesday on the morning drive show, which airs from 6 to 10 a.m. They replaced Justin Martin , who left the show after two years in August.

Anderson will continue to do freelance sports reporting for WKRN-2. She is the second WKRN-2 anchor to leave since August joining Emily Proud , who left to join CBS 247Sports.

Anderson is also the second former WKRN-2 sports anchor to join WGFX. Dawn Davenport , who spent nine years at the TV station, is co-host of WGFX's afternoon drive show "3HL."

Anderson, a native of Spokane, Washington, spent the last six years at WKRN-2 as a sports anchor, reporter and digital contributor. Before coming to Nashville Anderson spent three years as a sports reporter with the NBC affiliate in Columbus, Ohio.

She began her broadcasting career as a sports/news reporter for KTVZ in Bend, Oregon.

“After spending the last 15 years in local TV covering sports, I’m thrilled to venture into sports talk radio joining 104.5 The Zone in the mornings with Ramon, Will and producer Jonathan Shaffer ," Anderson said. "I’m truly looking forward to hanging with this talented crew, talking sports, interacting with the listeners, and having lots of fun doing it.”

Boling has been at The Zone for four years. He has served as the station's high school football announcer, Titans post-game host and fill-in host. He joined the station as a part-time digital producer, then worked his was up to digital producer.

Earlier in his career, Boling was a commentator for Brentwood Academy football and assistant broadcaster for the Tennessee Smokies (Double-A, Chicago Cubs) minor league baseball team.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this new morning team," Boling said. "It’s a dream come true to host a daily show on a station I’ve listened to my whole life, and it’s a privilege to interact with my hometown sports community that I care deeply about.”

Foster, a former University of Tennessee and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, said he was glad to have a couple of co-hosts join him.

"Really looking forward to starting Nashville and Middle Tennessee mornings off right with great energy and all of your sports and entertainment needs," Foster said. "I’m excited to work with Kayla and Will for years to come.”

WGFX-FM operations manager Paul Mason added: “Ramon Foster has a tremendous natural ability to connect with sports fans in morning radio, and our listeners love him. Bringing Ramon together with experienced television sports anchor and reporter Kayla Anderson and hometown broadcaster Will Boling creates a truly special dynamic that will make for some great morning sports radio.”

Bethune-Cookman football practiced at Vanderbilt because of Hurricane Ian damage

The Bethune-Cookman football team was in town all week staying at Lipscomb as it prepared to play Tennessee State Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

After Bethune-Cookman played Alabama A&M last Saturday it was unable to return to its campus in Daytona Beach, Florida, because of the heavy damage done by Hurricane Ian. The campus is still closed.

The Wildcats traveled to Nashville Sunday, stayed in dorms at Lipscomb and ate three meals each day at the school’s cafeteria.

They practiced and used the weight room facilities at Vanderbilt.

Lipscomb basketball, Austin Peay get first-place votes in Atlantic Sun media poll

Lipscomb was picked to tie for sixth with Bellarmine in the Atlantic Sun Conference men’s basketball media poll and finish eighth in the coaches poll while and while Austin Peay, in its first season in the conference, was picked ninth in both polls.

Lipscomb and Austin Peay each also received a first-place vote in the media poll.

Liberty was picked first in both polls.

Lipscomb finished 14-19 overall and 6-10 in the ASUN in 2021-22. The Bisons advanced to the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

Austin Peay was 12-17 overall and 8-10 in its final season in the OVC. The Governors lost in the first round of the OVC tournament.

Lipscomb center Ahsan Asadullah , a three-time ASUN first team selection, made the preseason all-conference team.

Music City Bowl tickets on sale; projections updated

Tickets for the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl went on sale Friday and some of the media's latest projections for possible matchups have been updated.

Tickets are available at MusicCityBowl.com or through Ticketmaster . For questions visit Tickets@MusicCityBowl.com .

The game, which matches teams from the SEC and Big Ten, will be played on Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. at Nissan Stadium.

The latest projections include: Iowa vs. Mississippi State (USA Today); Maryland vs. Arkansas (CBS Sports); Illinois vs. Mississippi State ( Kyle Bonagura , ESPN); Maryland vs. LSU ( Mark Schlabach , ESPN); Illinois vs. Florida (College Football News) and Minnesota vs. Florida (Action Network).

Simmons Bank Open gets new date as part of the Korn Ferry Finals

The Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation was selected as part of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals meaning the event played at The Grove in College Grove will have a new date.

The tournament will move from early May to Sept.14-17 in 2023.

It will join the Albertsons Boise Open, the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio and the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals events.

“I can’t explain how truly proud I am of our team, everyone at Simmons Bank, and our hosts at The Grove Club,” Tennessee Golf Foundation president Whit Turnbow said. “We look forward to showcasing that to the golf world next September.”

The Simmons Bank Open began as the Nashville Golf Open and was first played at Nashville Golf and Athletic Club in 2016.

Simmons Bank became the title sponsor of the tournament in 2020. The tournament moved to The Grove Club in 2021.

Caleb Joseph joins Lipscomb baseball staff

Lipscomb baseball great Caleb Joseph joined the Bisons’ coach staff as director of player development.

The Franklin native owns six single-season Lipscomb records as well as the career record for slugging percentage at .537.

He was an All-ASUN first team selection in 2007 and 2008 and the ASUN tournament most valuable player in 2008.

Joseph, a catcher, also was named to the ASUN All-Decade Team (2001-2010).

He was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the seventh round (No. 206), the highest drafted catcher in program history, and went on to spend time also with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Toronto Blue Jays in his seven-year major league career.

Ex-Vanderbilt football OC Karl Dorrell fired at Colorado

Former Vanderbilt football offensive coordinator Karl Dorrell was fired after just five games this season as the coach at Colorado.

The Buffaloes fell to 0-5 after losing last week at Arizona 43-20.

Dorrell was in his third season. His record was 8-15 and 4-15 since starting 4-0 in his first season in 2020.

Dorrell was fired by Colorado athletics director Rick George , who spent eight years (1991-98) as associate AD at Vanderbilt.

In 2014 Dorrell served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Derek Mason's staff at Vanderbilt. He left the following year to become wide receivers coach for the New York Jets.

Hillwood alumni basketball games set for Oct. 22

Hillwood alumni boys and girls basketball games will be played Oct. 22 at the school’s gym.

Hilltopper greats Charles Hathaway and Joe Behling will coach the teams.

Former players are encouraged to sign up by emailing Hillwood coach Pete Froedden at Pete.Froedden@mnps.org .

There will be a meet and greet with the players and fans at noon.

The girls game tips off at 1 p.m. and the boys at 2 p.m.

TSU updates men's basketball staff

Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Brian Collins named former Tiger Brandon Lockridge as director of basketball operations and promoted Josh Bone to assistant coach.

Lockeridge, who played at TSU from 2000-04, served as an assistant on Cy Alexander’s staff at TSU from 2007-08. He was the Tigers graduate assistant video coordinator the two seasons before that.

Bone, who became the Tigers director of basketball operations in the 2019-20 season, played at Brentwood Academy, Southern Illinois and Tennessee where he played for Bruce Pearl .

Belmont Basketball Tip-Off Luncheon is Nov. 3

The Belmont Basketball Tip-Off Luncheon is Nov. 3 in the Maddox Grand Atrium of the Curb Event Center.

Men's coach Casey Alexander and women's coach Bart Brooks will offer fans a look into the 2022-23 season.

Several players from both teams will also be on the panel to talk about the Bruins as they head into their first season in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Anyone interested in attending should visit Belmont Tip-Off or email Greg Sage at greg.sage@belmont.edu by Oct. 27.

MBA coach Chris Smith dies at 50

Montgomery Bell Academy coach Chris Smith died on Sept. 29 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 50.

Smith was a graduate of Brentwood Academy and Boston College who was instrumental in establishing the Big Red’s lacrosse program and growing the sport across the state.

He was an assistant coach for the school’s lacrosse and seventh grade football teams.

TSU football gets first player of the week honoree

The Tennessee State football team suffered a devastating overtime loss last week to NCAA Division II Lane College, but the Tigers did have their first player earn an OVC player of the week award this season.

Tigers kicker/punter Kaleb Mosley was the OVC specialist of the week. The senior from Montgomery, Alabama, made both of his field goal attempts, his second which connected from 51 yards with 14 seconds left in regulation to tie the game. It was the longest field goal of Mosley’s career.

He also averaged 41.0 yards on two punts.

Father Ryan basketball standout Pat Sanders dies at 75

Former Father Ryan basketball star Pat Sanders , a starting forward on the team that played the first integrated high school game in the South against Pearl in 1965, died on Sept. 30. He was 75.

Sanders also was an outstanding sprinter on the track team.

He served as president of the Donelson/Hermitage Warriors and chairman of the Phil King Youth Football League.

Sports on Nashville TV

The five highest-rated sports events locally for the week ending Oct. 2 in Nashville:

1. NFL: Titans-Colts, 18.1

2. NFL: Patriots-Packers, 13.0

3. NFL: Cowboys-Giants, 12.8

4. NFL: Chiefs-Bucs, 12.2

5. College football: Alabama-Arkansas, 9.4

Source: Mark Binda, WTVF-5 senior programming directorEach rating point is equal to 11,211 TV homes in the Nashville market.

