Recovery efforts continue across Volusia County. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is the primary permitting agency for structural repairs and construction for coastal armoring to protect oceanfront property. This includes placement of coquina boulders and other rock revetments, repair/reconstruction of seawalls, and permanent shoring of buildings. For structural repairs or installation of permanent improvements, contact the DEP at 850-245-2094 or 850-245-8570 or through its website for emergency permitting: Coastal Construction Control Line Emergency Permitting | Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO