volusia.org
Fire Rescue reaches out to schools during Fire Prevention Week
It might sound like the title of a horror movie. But it’s actually advice from Volusia County Fire Rescue – flee a burning house as quickly as possible and don’t go back inside – that could save a life. And the advice comes just in time for Fire Prevention Week, which will be recognized this year from Oct. 9-15.
Ian Update 51: Permitting, flood insurance, United Way
Recovery efforts continue across Volusia County. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is the primary permitting agency for structural repairs and construction for coastal armoring to protect oceanfront property. This includes placement of coquina boulders and other rock revetments, repair/reconstruction of seawalls, and permanent shoring of buildings. For structural repairs or installation of permanent improvements, contact the DEP at 850-245-2094 or 850-245-8570 or through its website for emergency permitting: Coastal Construction Control Line Emergency Permitting | Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
County staff to meet with IAFF
Volusia County’s Negotiation Team will meet with representatives of the International Association of Firefighters, Local 3574, which represents the county’s firefighters, lieutenants and battalion chiefs, from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 13, to discuss collective bargaining. The meeting will be in the Historic Courthouse, Second-Floor Training Room,...
Ian Update 50: Cleanup assistance, houses of worship
Recovery efforts continue across Volusia County. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. Crisis Cleanup, a nationwide disaster work order management platform, is collaborating with multiple agencies to locate and deploy volunteers who can help homeowners and renters impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers can tarp roofs and...
ECHO Advisory Committee to meet Oct. 13
Volusia County’s Environmental, Cultural, Historical and Outdoor Recreation (ECHO) Advisory Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in the County Council Chambers of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand. Committee members will join the Historic Preservation Board to hear from historic organizations...
Ian Update 49: Parks, trails, landfill, transfer station
Recovery efforts continue across Volusia County. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. Most county-operated parks and trails remained closed. Ed Stone Park, DeLand (boat ramp is closed) Spring Hill Park, DeLand. Sylvester Bruten Park, DeLand (two pavilions are closed) Hope Place Play Yard, Daytona Beach. Rachel...
Affordable housing committee to meet Oct. 12
Volusia County’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee’s public hearing that was originally scheduled in September has been rescheduled to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. The public hearing on local housing incentive strategies will take place in the County Council Chambers at the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.
