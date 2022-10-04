Dwight Ward “Skip” Vergason age 65 of Cloverport, died Sunday (10/2) at his residence. He is survived by his siblings: Richard Owens of Michigan, Angela Bush and Darwin Vergason of Salem, Indiana, Rhonda Troyer of Texas, Vickie Myers of Tell City, and Candy Weatherholt of Cloverport. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm Tuesday (10/11) at the Cloverport United Methodist Church with burial in the Cloverport Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 1 pm Tuesday at the church.

