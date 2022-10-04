Read full article on original website
What happens if an incarcerated Metro Council candidate wins their election?
To run for Louisville Metro Council, candidates have to live in the district they seek to represent for at least a year before an election. But what if they don’t?
UPDATE: New lawsuit argues Ky. abortion bans violate religious freedom
A new lawsuit is challenging Kentucky’s near-total abortion bans, arguing the laws violate plaintiffs’ religious and reproductive freedoms.
'I can't back that': LMPD chief, Metro Council debate over houseless ordinance enforcement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There is still one major talking point about Metro Council's houseless ordinance that they need to figure out. Thursday afternoon, the Metro Council Parks Committee continued to debate on the amendment which would make it illegal to camp or store personal property in public areas. It's...
saobserver.com
NAACP CALLS FOR AG TO RESIGN OVER BREANNA TAYLOR CASE
Louisville NAACP Calls For Kentucky Attorney General To Resign Over Breonna Taylor Case Or Face Impeachment. Daniel Cameron is accused of siding with law enforcement instead of impartially weighing evidence against federally indicted officers. The Louisville NAACP on Friday called on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to resign over his...
Wave 3
Metro Council discusses ordinance that would restructure city’s rental registry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Council’s Public Works Committee met Tuesday to discuss a proposed ordinance that would restructure the city’s rental registry. Under the proposed changes to the registry, landlords would be required to provide a point of contact to collect rent payments or provide notice of violations.
Goodbye, Good Riddance: Louisville NAACP Demands AG Daniel Cameron Resign For Mishandling Of Breonna Taylor Case
It appears that Louisville’s branch of the NAACP is having no more of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron‘s perpetual tap dance routine and the organization is demanding that Cameron resign “for failing to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.”
wxbc1043.com
Dwight Ward “Skip” Vergason
Dwight Ward “Skip” Vergason age 65 of Cloverport, died Sunday (10/2) at his residence. He is survived by his siblings: Richard Owens of Michigan, Angela Bush and Darwin Vergason of Salem, Indiana, Rhonda Troyer of Texas, Vickie Myers of Tell City, and Candy Weatherholt of Cloverport. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm Tuesday (10/11) at the Cloverport United Methodist Church with burial in the Cloverport Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 1 pm Tuesday at the church.
WTVQ
Jewish women file lawsuit against Kentucky abortion law
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — Kentucky’s abortion ban is being challenged by three Jewish women who say it violates their religious rights under the state constitution. The legal challenge, filed Thursday in Louisville, says that “under Jewish law, a fetus does not become a human being or child until birth…” claiming the ban is based on a very narrow view of what “human life” is.
WLKY.com
Louisville officials asking for input in relocating King Louis XVI statue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City officials are working on a plan for the future of a historic downtown statue. The King Louis XVI statue was vandalized multiple times during the civil unrest following the death of Breonna Taylor. It was ultimately removed to prevent more serious damage. A Metro Council...
Jewish women say faith behind opposition to Kentucky abortion ban
Kentucky’s sweeping abortion ban was challenged Thursday by three Jewish women who brought a lawsuit arguing that it violates their religious rights under the state’s constitution. The legal challenge, filed in state court in Louisville, says the state’s Republican-dominated legislature “imposed sectarian theology” by prohibiting nearly all abortions....
wdrb.com
$1.6 million grant will improve infrastructure in rapidly-growing Bullitt County
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- State grant money totaling $1.6 million will help improve issues in one of Kentucky's 10 fastest-growing counties. Bullitt County will use the money to fund three projects that will help support continued growth through expanded internet service, resurfaced roads and extended water services. "We have...
Wave 3
Man charged with assaulting TSA officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Clark County, Kentucky man has been indicted by a federal grand jury October 5 for assaulting two TSA officers. Kelvin R. Portwood, 55, of Winchester, was arrested September 30 on charges of interference with security screening personnel and two counts of forcibly assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers of the United States government. The incidents happened at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
hancockclarion.com
Mile Marker 5 CBD owner, Paul Glover talks about CBD, delta-8 and KY laws
Paul Glover, of Hawesville, began his journey in the Industrial Hemp Program in 2015 and started his own company, Mile Marker 5 CBD, offering oils, tinctures, salves and even soaps made with the medicinal hemp plant. The cannabis plant has two main compounds: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is...
wdrb.com
Toll dodgers have cost RiverLink at least $200 million. A debt collector will soon go after them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since tolling began on three Ohio River bridges in late 2016, RiverLink operators have struggled to collect tolls and late fees from drivers who don't pay. Data show Kentucky and Indiana are missing out on millions of dollars each month that could be used to maintain...
Wave 3
Feds trying to seize two Louisville buildings connected to $250 million COVID fraud
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The feds are trying to seize a Louisville mosque and health clinic. The government said the buildings were purchased using money stolen from a program to feed kids in Minnesota. Prosecutors said a complex web of groups there bilked the government out of $250 million. If...
Former LMDC officer convicted of using excessive force, breaking incarcerated person's jaw
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville federal jury found a former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) officer guilty of using excessive force. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said evidence presented at Friday's trial included a video showing 32-year-old Darrell Taylor's assault of an incarcerated person. According to the DOJ,...
wkyufm.org
'I think it's doing some good:' Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine opens in Hardin County
A vending machine outside a police department in Hardin County isn’t dispensing chips and soda, but instead providing a lifesaving drug. The Vine Grove Police Department is home to Kentucky’s first Narcan vending machine. The nasal spray is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Police...
14news.com
Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
cstoredecisions.com
Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location
Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
wdrb.com
Fired Lebanon Junction police officer files lawsuit to get job back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Lebanon Junction police officer is suing the city to get his job back. Officer Bobby Hedges was fired in April after several complaints of inappropriate and unprofessional conduct from the police chief and two officers. Hedges said he was fired after he refused to...
