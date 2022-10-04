ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckinridge County, KY

saobserver.com

NAACP CALLS FOR AG TO RESIGN OVER BREANNA TAYLOR CASE

Louisville NAACP Calls For Kentucky Attorney General To Resign Over Breonna Taylor Case Or Face Impeachment. Daniel Cameron is accused of siding with law enforcement instead of impartially weighing evidence against federally indicted officers. The Louisville NAACP on Friday called on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to resign over his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wxbc1043.com

Dwight Ward “Skip” Vergason

Dwight Ward “Skip” Vergason age 65 of Cloverport, died Sunday (10/2) at his residence. He is survived by his siblings: Richard Owens of Michigan, Angela Bush and Darwin Vergason of Salem, Indiana, Rhonda Troyer of Texas, Vickie Myers of Tell City, and Candy Weatherholt of Cloverport. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm Tuesday (10/11) at the Cloverport United Methodist Church with burial in the Cloverport Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 1 pm Tuesday at the church.
CLOVERPORT, KY
WTVQ

Jewish women file lawsuit against Kentucky abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — Kentucky’s abortion ban is being challenged by three Jewish women who say it violates their religious rights under the state constitution. The legal challenge, filed Thursday in Louisville, says that “under Jewish law, a fetus does not become a human being or child until birth…” claiming the ban is based on a very narrow view of what “human life” is.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Jewish women say faith behind opposition to Kentucky abortion ban

Kentucky’s sweeping abortion ban was challenged Thursday by three Jewish women who brought a lawsuit arguing that it violates their religious rights under the state’s constitution. The legal challenge, filed in state court in Louisville, says the state’s Republican-dominated legislature “imposed sectarian theology” by prohibiting nearly all abortions....
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Man charged with assaulting TSA officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Clark County, Kentucky man has been indicted by a federal grand jury October 5 for assaulting two TSA officers. Kelvin R. Portwood, 55, of Winchester, was arrested September 30 on charges of interference with security screening personnel and two counts of forcibly assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers of the United States government. The incidents happened at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
LOUISVILLE, KY
hancockclarion.com

Mile Marker 5 CBD owner, Paul Glover talks about CBD, delta-8 and KY laws

Paul Glover, of Hawesville, began his journey in the Industrial Hemp Program in 2015 and started his own company, Mile Marker 5 CBD, offering oils, tinctures, salves and even soaps made with the medicinal hemp plant. The cannabis plant has two main compounds: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
OWENSBORO, KY
cstoredecisions.com

Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location

Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
LOUISVILLE, KY

