Hurricane Mills, TN

PHOTOS: Remembering Loretta Lynn

By Caitlin Huff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14y5NJ_0iLbo6WM00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music legend and one of Tennessee’s sweethearts, Loretta Lynn, passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills.

Here’s a glimpse of her numerous achievements and milestones during her 60-year career.

1967: First CMA Female Vocalist of the Year

In 1967, Lynn became Country Music Association’s first Female Vocalist of the Year recipient after a series of Top 10 hit songs including, ‘Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f7xvm_0iLbo6WM00
American country music singer and guitarist Loretta Lynn performs on stage at the Grand Ole Opry, 1960s. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1972: First woman named CMA’s Entertainer of the Year

Lynn was considered a trailblazer in country music and that was evident when she became the first woman to receive CMA’s Entertainer of the Year award in 1972. She also won Female Vocalist of the Year. She went on to earn more than 35 CMA awards in different categories over the decades she performed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4WnO_0iLbo6WM00
1972 Country Music Association CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year
1975: Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year

Three years after becoming the first female Entertainer of the Year for the CMA’s she took home a similar award from the Academy of Country Music. Her nominations and awards received from the ACM are numerous receiving the Crystal Milestone Award in 2014 and the Poet’s Award in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcVlU_0iLbo6WM00
NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 01: Crystal Milestone Award recipient Loretta Lynn attends the 9th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on September 1, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM)

1976: Released her book Coal Miner’s Daughter

“Coal Miner’s Daughter,” was one of Lynn’s most popular songs based on her life – born in Kentucky and raised by a coal miner. She released her book in 1976, and it was made into a movie in 1980, which was a hit Academy Award-winning film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GVJED_0iLbo6WM00
Portrait of American country music singer and guitarist Loretta Lynn as she sits outside in a chair, 1970s. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1978: Hollywood Walk of Fame

With more than 70 hits as a solo artist and duet partner with Conway Twitty, Lynn was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PwxME_0iLbo6WM00
Country music singer Loretta Lynn points to her Hollywood Walk of Fame star during induction ceremonies in Hollywood, Calif., on Feb. 8, 1978. (AP Photo/File)

1988: Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame

Becoming a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame is every country musician’s dream. It was a dream come true for Lynn in 1988. Fast forward to 2017, the CMHOF opened an exhibit honoring her life – Loretta Lynn: Blue Kentucky Girl.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wzd9b_0iLbo6WM00
    Loretta Lynn exhibit at the Ryman (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IRt4S_0iLbo6WM00
    NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 22: A view of the Loretta Lynn: Blue Kentucky Girl exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on August 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XCDKN_0iLbo6WM00
    NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 22: A view of the Loretta Lynn: Blue Kentucky Girl exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on August 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23eHVl_0iLbo6WM00
    NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 22: A view of the Loretta Lynn: Blue Kentucky Girl exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on August 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum)
1993: Honky Tonk Angels album

In the 90s, Lynn joined with Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette to release the album Honky Tonk Angels. The trifecta each made their musical breakthrough in the 60s and became “outlaws” of country music in the 70s when experimenting with new rules and new country sounds.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LyiZs_0iLbo6WM00
    American country singer and songwriter Loretta Lynn performs on stage, wearing a long dress, circa 1980. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wi09j_0iLbo6WM00
    Country music singer Tammy Wynette, right, acknowledges the crowd at the American Music Awards ceremony after receiving the special Award of Merit Monday, Jan. 29, 1996, at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium. Looking at Wynette are Pam Tillis, left, Linda Davis, center, and holding the award is Kenny Rogers. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTLWG_0iLbo6WM00
    Country singer Dolly Parton is the center of attention as she unveils a pair of ceremonial street signs in front of Radio City Music Hall in New York, Tuesday, May 11, 1993. A country music festival arrives at the landmark entertainment palace on Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

2013: Presidential Medal of Freedom

In 2013, President Barack Obama bestowed Lynn with our nation’s highest honor for civilians. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is given to those who have made “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SK1k6_0iLbo6WM00
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 20: U.S. President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Loretta Lynn in the East Room at the White House on November 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

2015: Nashville Walk of Fame

While Lynn had already received recognition from Hollywood, she officially became part of Nashville’s Walk of Fame in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29TsuA_0iLbo6WM00
NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 04: General view during Loretta Lynn and Jack White Induction Into The Nashville Walk Of Fame on June 4, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
