Missourians Support Weed Legalization, Eric Schmitt, New Poll Finds

Election Day is just over a month away and a lot has changed for voters since the last time they cast a ballot. A new elections law went into effect after the August primary election and, as local election authorities, we have an obligation to educate voters about what to expect when they vote this […] The post Missouri election law has changed. Here’s what voters need to know to cast a ballot appeared first on Missouri Independent.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO