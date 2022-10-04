ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Naomi Osaka to publish picture book 'The Way Champs Play'

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04dtwS_0iLbnwvk00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Naomi Osaka has some life lessons she'd like to share.

The tennis superstar has a deal with HarperCollins Publishers for a children's picture book, "The Way Champs Play," scheduled to come out Dec. 6. Illustrated by Kamala Nair, the book was arranged through Osaka's new media company, Hana Kuma. The story is based on Osaka's organization Play Academy, which provides grants and training for community sports organizations.

“The Way Champs Play” is Osaka's first book.

“The leadership, confidence, teamwork, and resilience I’ve learned on the court have been so valuable to me and that’s why I am so excited about my new book, ‘The Way Champs Play,’” Osaka, 24, said in a statement released Tuesday.

“I’ve learned my greatest lessons on the court, and that’s why I started Play Academy, to ensure girls can stay in organized sports," the four-time Grand Slam singles champion added. "It’s proven to give them the skills they need to succeed not just in sports but in the classroom, in the boardroom, and within their communities."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Judy Tenuta, self-styled ‘Goddess of Love’ comedian, dead at 72

LOS ANGELES — Judy Tenuta, the gravelly voiced standup comedian who called herself the “Goddess of Love,” died Thursday of ovarian cancer. She was 72. Tenuta died at her Los Angeles home surrounded by family members, publicist Roger Neal told The Associated Press. In an interview in April 2022, Tenuta revealed she had cancer. She had her last chemotherapy session in September 2021 and said her cancer was in remission.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

'America's Got Talent' going global with all-stars version

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A global version of “America's Got Talent” that will bring together past contestants from the U.S. show and other countries is coming to NBC. “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will feature winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations," the network said Friday. The judges will be familiar: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, who are on “America's Got Talent.”
TV SHOWS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
117K+
Followers
128K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy