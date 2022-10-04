Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel Maven
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
NBC Sports
What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?
Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid’s comment should terrify every NFL defense
I think the Kansas City Chiefs showed on Sunday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that they are the best offense in the league. We all knew they could move the ball up and down the field by throwing it, but on Sunday they were also able to run it.
NBC Sports
What will the new Broncos owners do about the situation in Denver?
A refund is out of the question. An annulment isn’t on the table. The Walton-Penner group is stuck both with the $4.65 billion asset they purchased earlier this year, and the $245 million contract extension they gave to Russell Wilson when, frankly, they didn’t have to. So what...
NBC Sports
Vikings sign Khyiris Tonga, waive Ryan Connelly
Linebacker Ryan Connelly‘s return to the Vikings active roster was a short one. Connelly was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, but he was placed on waivers by the team Wednesday. The move opened up a roster spot for the team to sign defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons’ practice squad.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson: “I let the team down tonight”
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, after a lengthy delay following an overtime loss to the Colts, finally made his way to the podium. When he got there, he said the only thing he could have said. “It’s very simple,” Wilson told reporters. “I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to play...
NBC Sports
Fans leave stadium before overtime of ugly Broncos-Colts game
As the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts headed for overtime, fans headed for the exits. For those attending the Thursday Night Football matchup in Denver, the potential sudden-death extra session went from being can't-miss to can't-watch-any-more-of-this. In all honesty, who could blame them? The only spectators who enjoyed the first...
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson entered medical tent
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson exited the Sunday loss to the Raiders with a shoulder injury that left him limited in practice. During tonight’s game, he entered the medical tent. Wilson took a hit during a return of an interception that he threw in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s...
NBC Sports
Bills’ Isaiah McKenzie “couldn’t move” after “hardest hit I’ve ever gotten”
Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is currently in the concussion protocol after an injury in Sunday’s game against the Ravens that McKenzie has described in scary terms. McKenzie said on the Go Long podcast that he has never been hit that hard in his football career. “I think that...
Cole Beasley Retires After Two Games With Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay wide receiver is hanging up his cleats after an 11-year NFL career.
NBC Sports
Charles, Turner and Washington's changing of the (right) guard
The Commanders made a switch at right guard on the third possession of their Week 4 matchup with the Cowboys, as Saahdiq Charles was inserted into the lineup and Trai Turner took a seat. Soon after, Charles forced a Cowboys defender to take a seat, too. To cap off a...
NBC Sports
Cardinals cut Maxx Williams
The Cardinals released tight end Maxx Williams on Friday, the team announced. The team is expected to make a corresponding move Saturday. Williams appeared in every game this season, seeing action on 54 offensive snaps and 24 on special teams. He does not have a reception. The Cardinals have Zach...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
The 2022 NFL season continues to surprise. Four division leaders are 2-2; the Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the sport; the Detroit Lions lead the NFL in yards and points but are just 1-3. This week features another game in London and several pivotal divisional matchups —...
NBC Sports
The Eagles have a stud cornerback not named Slay
The Eagles have a Pro Bowl cornerback who leads the team in interceptions and has the best opposing QB passer rating among all NFL cornerbacks. Four games into his Eagles career, James Bradberry has been everything the Eagles could have dreamed of when they signed him. “I think things are...
NBC Sports
Kyle Pitts out of Falcons practice
The Falcons are already going to be without running back Cordarrelle Patterson for at least a few weeks while he’s on injured reserve. Now one of their other key players is not practicing on Wednesday. According to multiple reporters on the Falcons beat, Pitts was not on the field...
NBC Sports
Bosa holding Mayfield trash talk for 49ers-Panthers game
Nick Bosa seemingly is treating the 49ers' Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers like any other game. In an interview Wednesday morning on KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" show, the 49ers' pass rusher spoke about his unique relationship with Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. "I don't think I called him...
NBC Sports
Deebo responds to Rice compliments for jaw-dropping TD vs. Rams
From Steve Young to Richard Sherman to Russell Wilson, just about everyone praised Deebo Samuel for his viral 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Everyone but Jalen Ramsey, that is. One of the notable names to praise Samuel was legendary 49ers receiver Jerry Rice. "That’s a...
NBC Sports
Vikings activate Ryan Connelly
Linebacker Ryan Connelly is back on the Vikings active roster. Connelly opened the season on the physically unable to perform list as he continued to recover from last season’s torn ACL. He takes the roster spot of safety Lewis Cine, who suffered a compound leg fracture in last Sunday’s win over the Saints.
NBC Sports
Dicker the kicker making most of his chance with the Eagles
Last weekend, Cameron Dicker was at his home in Austin, Texas, watching the slate of NFL games and hoping his opportunity would come. That’s how he spent the first four weeks of the NFL season. “It always sucks being at home,” Dicker said, “but it’s good because it gives...
