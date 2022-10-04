Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks slump on fears about rates, recession after jobs data
NEW YORK (AP) — Good news on the economy remains bad news for Wall Street, as stocks fell sharply Friday on worries a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely. The S&P 500 ended 2.8 percent lower after briefly dropping 3.3 percent as traders weighed...
Solid U.S. hiring in September could mean more big Fed hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs, a solid figure that will likely keep the Federal Reserve on pace to keep raising interest rates aggressively to fight persistently high inflation. Friday’s government report showed that hiring fell from 315,000 in...
OPEC+ makes sharp production cut to boost prices; gasoline costs may rise
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices. The move Wednesday could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections. Energy ministers...
How will OPEC+ cutbacks affect oil prices, inflation?
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First time buyers see hopes destroyed amid interest rates and rising rents
UK property prices are set to drop by as much at 12 per cent as those looking to land their first home see their buying power destroyed, economists warn.The warning comes as the average interest rate for a two year fixed rate mortgage surpassed 6 per cent for the first time since 2008, according to financial data provider, Moneyfacts. The market has already started to cool, even before accounting for a recent surge in mortgage rates. Average house price fell by per cent between August and September, according to mortgage lender Halifax.Meanwhile, renters face a more than 20 per cent...
Biden signs executive order promising EU citizens better data privacy
President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. The order builds on a preliminary agreement Biden announced in March with European...
Global economy ‘likely to get worse before it gets better’ warns IMF
WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by $4 trillion through 2026. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, told an audience at Georgetown University on Thursday that “things are more likely...
WATCH: Biden says IBM investment will help competition with China
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that a $20 billion investment by IBM in New York’s Hudson River Valley would help give the United States a technological edge against China, hailing the expansion during an appearance with two House Democrats in competitive races in next month’s critical elections.
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0