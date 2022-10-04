ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS NewsHour

Stocks slump on fears about rates, recession after jobs data

NEW YORK (AP) — Good news on the economy remains bad news for Wall Street, as stocks fell sharply Friday on worries a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely. The S&P 500 ended 2.8 percent lower after briefly dropping 3.3 percent as traders weighed...
STOCKS
PBS NewsHour

Solid U.S. hiring in September could mean more big Fed hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs, a solid figure that will likely keep the Federal Reserve on pace to keep raising interest rates aggressively to fight persistently high inflation. Friday’s government report showed that hiring fell from 315,000 in...
BUSINESS
PBS NewsHour

How will OPEC+ cutbacks affect oil prices, inflation?

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

First time buyers see hopes destroyed amid interest rates and rising rents

UK property prices are set to drop by as much at 12 per cent as those looking to land their first home see their buying power destroyed, economists warn.The warning comes as the average interest rate for a two year fixed rate mortgage surpassed 6 per cent for the first time since 2008, according to financial data provider, Moneyfacts. The market has already started to cool, even before accounting for a recent surge in mortgage rates. Average house price fell by per cent between August and September, according to mortgage lender Halifax.Meanwhile, renters face a more than 20 per cent...
BUSINESS
PBS NewsHour

Biden signs executive order promising EU citizens better data privacy

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. The order builds on a preliminary agreement Biden announced in March with European...
POTUS
