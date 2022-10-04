DUBUQUE — Eight different members of the Central College women's soccer team scored goals in an 11-0 thrashing of Coe College Saturday afternoon. The margin of victory matches Central's largest in a conference match, equaling an 11-0 win against Upper Iowa University on October 7, 1998. The Dutch (7-3-1, 1-1-1) hadn't reached double-digit goals since a 13-0 win over Crown College (Minn.) on October 6, 2015.

