Pella, IA

central.edu

Offense pours it on in Dutch women’s soccer romp

DUBUQUE — Eight different members of the Central College women's soccer team scored goals in an 11-0 thrashing of Coe College Saturday afternoon. The margin of victory matches Central's largest in a conference match, equaling an 11-0 win against Upper Iowa University on October 7, 1998. The Dutch (7-3-1, 1-1-1) hadn't reached double-digit goals since a 13-0 win over Crown College (Minn.) on October 6, 2015.
PELLA, IA
central.edu

Wartburg holds off hard-charging Central football team

PELLA—Central College's resilient second-half effort pushed No. 20 Wartburg College to the brink before the No. 24 Dutch surrendered a last-minute touchdown in a 35-28 homecoming football defeat Saturday. Wartburg (6-0 overall, 4-0 American Rivers), which brought a seemingly impenetrable defense that was limiting foes to a miserly 2.0...
WAVERLY, IA
central.edu

Central takes early women's golf league lead

AMES—A big lift from Lydia Grond (sophomore, Hull, Boyden-Hull HS) helped the Central College women's golf team grab a 4-shot lead after the first round of the 54-hole American Rivers Championships Saturday. Grond, who has spent most of her two Central seasons on the junior varsity, matched her career-best...
PELLA, IA
central.edu

Central suffers women’s tennis loss

DECORAH — The score was not indicative of the performance of the Central College women's tennis team in a 9-0 loss Friday afternoon at Luther College. Luther (8-1, 6-0 conference) has won six matches by a 9-0 margin, including against four other American Rivers Conference opponents. Coach Ryun Ferrell was pleased with Central's (4-6, 3-4 conference) performance.
PELLA, IA
central.edu

Wartburg takes down Central women’s tennis team

WAVERLY — In its final dual meet of the fall season, the Central College women's tennis team was defeated 7-2 by Wartburg College Saturday morning. The Dutch (4-7, 3-5 American Rivers Conference) finish the fall season in sixth place in the league standings. "We had chances at No. 2...
PELLA, IA

