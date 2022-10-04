LeAnn Rimes, Carly Pearce and More React to Loretta Lynn’s Death: ‘What an Icon’

Loretta Lynn died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., on Tuesday (Oct. 4) at the age of 90. In the wake of her death, everyone from Carly Pearce and LeAnn Rimes to the County Music Association took to social media to memorialize the Coal Miner’s Daughter.

“She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth. One of the greatest there ever will be. I’ll be singing ‘Dear Miss Loretta’ with a little extra love tonight at the @opry…Now she really is a Honky Tonk Angel #RIP,” wrote Pearce in her tribute to the country legend on Twitter.

Rimes tweeted , “oh, sweet loretta lynn… what a life! what an icon! what a trailblazer! what a beautiful soul! may she rest peacefully with the angels. my heart is with her family and friends.”

Darius Rucker shared a sweet photo of himself and the late Lynn with their arms wrapped around each other. “She was an iconic legend and did things the way she wanted. I am so bless to call her friend,” he wrote. “I miss u already Loretta. Love u. And rest now u angel.”

Meanwhile, the CMAs released the following statement on Instagram: “We are heartbroken to learn about the passing of Country Music legend @LorettaLynnOfficial, the Coal Miner’s Daughter. She paved the way for so many, inspired generations of female musicians and has forever left a mark on Country Music’s history. Our deepest sympathy goes out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Read more tributes to Lynn below.