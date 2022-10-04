ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Stafford Co. schools superintendent asks Virginia lawmakers for help with teacher shortage

As nearby public school districts see a decrease in student enrollment, Stafford County student enrollment is up. "Stafford County has 31,000 students right now. And in the past year, we grew by over 600 students, and we're projected to grow by another 600 students. In relative terms, that's like growing by an entire school building worth of kids every year," said Superintendent Thomas Taylor.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
