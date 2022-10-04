Read full article on original website
Mayor Bowser says she is currently reviewing controversial Geldart case, future unknown
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser took questions about the district's controversial Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, Chris Geldart, on Friday. This past Saturday, Geldart took some heat for allegedly grabbing a trainer by the neck at a Gold's Gym in Arlington. Geldart was charged with assault and...
Stafford Co. schools superintendent asks Virginia lawmakers for help with teacher shortage
As nearby public school districts see a decrease in student enrollment, Stafford County student enrollment is up. “Stafford County has 31,000 students right now. And in the past year, we grew by over 600 students, and we're projected to grow by another 600 students. In relative terms, that's like growing by an entire school building worth of kids every year,” said Superintendent Thomas Taylor.
FCPS Pride hosts rally in Fairfax County opposing Youngkin's transgender student policy
FALLS CHURCH, VA. (7News) — FCPS Pride hosted a rally Thursday night on the front lawn of Luther Jackson Middle School in Falls Church, Va. to show support to transgender students. The organization says the rally was "in opposition to the Virginia Department of Education's withdrawal of support for...
27-year-old man charged after allegedly firing at officers during Va. police chase
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A 27-year-old Arlington, Va. man is in police custody after he allegedly fired at officers during a police chase through two counties Thursday. Ricardo Singleton was taken into custody Thursday night. He was wanted for felony speed to elude, brandishing as well as a hit-and-run for an incident that happened in Arlington on Thursday.
Police chase spans 2 Va. counties, suspect opens fire on officers: Officials
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A wanted suspect is in custody after Arlington police say a suspect gave chase across two neighboring Virginia counties and fired a number of shots at officers. Police said Ricardo Singleton, 27, fired "several rounds" at uniformed officers with a semi-automatic pistol with an extended...
Unlawful filming investigation under way at Loudoun County High School, police say
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Police are investigating a report of a Loudoun County High School student who allegedly filmed another peer over a divider in a school bathroom, according to the Leesburg Police Department. The incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and the footage was filmed without the teen's...
Va. high school teacher charged for being 'under the influence of alcohol' while teaching
POTOMAC FALLS, Va. (7News) — A teacher at Potomac Falls High School in Loudoun County, Va. was charged with being under the influence of alcohol in public, according to Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. Amy Richards, 60, is a special education teacher at the school, police said. She taught in...
Police identify 2 killed in McLean single-vehicle crash early Thursday
MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Police have identified the 51-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Virginia, who died in an early Thursday morning crash in McLean. Detectives believe speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash, Fairfax County Police said. Police responded around 3:55 a.m. to the...
SEE IT: Overturned dump truck blocks all lanes along Dale Boulevard
DALE CITY, Va. (7News) — All lanes are blocked along Dale Boulevard just past Route 1 in Dale City, Virginia after a dump truck overturned spilling debris on the roadway, VDOT reports. Prince William County Police are on the scene helping with traffic control. Officials ask that people take...
Alexandria native and Olympian Noah Lyles holds meet and greet for Va. youth
WASHINGTON (7News) — Northern Va. native and Olympic medalist, Noah Lyles held a meet and greet for youth athletes at Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex on Friday. Lyles wanted to promote the sport of track by speaking to the younger community of his hometown. Lyles shared his experiences...
Confidential email accuses Montgomery planning chair of inappropriate language, behavior
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News has obtained a confidential email that accuses Montgomery County Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson of engaging in inappropriate language and behavior in the workplace. The email was sent at 10:54 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, with the subject "Confidential Sensitive Do not Distribute...
Md. man charged in connection to May fatal shooting in Prince George's County
WASHINGTON (7News) — Prince George's County Police Department charged a man with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in May. The suspect is 25-year-old Marx Carlton Jackson of District Heights, police said. The victim from the May incident was 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville, officials said.
Woodbridge officer-involved shooting that killed Jaiden Carter deemed 'justified': police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Authorities on Friday released the findings of an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in which a 19-year-old man was killed during an undercover drug operation in Woodbridge, Virginia on Sept. 1. The review was conducted by CIRT, or the Critical Incident Response Team, which is...
2 men stabbed after fight along Wisconsin Avenue in northwest DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Two men were injured after they stabbed one another during a fight Thursday evening, police said. Police were called to the scene in the 3300 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW around 5:27 p.m. The incident happened in the Cathedral Heights neighborhood, officials said. No further details...
LIST | Oct. 7-9: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?
WASHINGTON (7News) — After a wet week, the DMV will be seeing some sunshine. Are you looking for something to do this weekend? From fall festivals to concerts to Halloween-related events, we've got you covered!. Washington, D.C. Friday, Oct. 7. Skate DC Weekend -- Freedom Plaza 1301 Pennsylvania Avenue...
Virginia social worker charged for filming minor undressing, police look for more victims
CLIFTON, Va. (7News) — A 64-year-old social worker from northern Virginia was arrested on Tuesday for recording a minor, Fairfax County police said. Henry Pacheco of Clifton was hired by the victim's family 10 years ago, police reported. Pacheco reportedly "groomed" the victim and her family by offering trips,...
Speed believed to be a factor in deadly Fairfax County crash on Route 7, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Route 7 in Fairfax County early Thursday morning, according to police. The Fairfax County Police Department said officers responded to the crash on Route 7 at Leesburg Pike/Chain Bridge Road at 3:54 a.m. Two people were pronounced dead on the scene.
Leader of Arlington County NAACP killed in shooting while on vacation in Turks and Caicos
WASHINGTON (7News) — A prominent local realtor who was also the first vice president of the Arlington County NAACP was killed in gunfire while on vacation in Turks and Caicos, a close friend of the family tells 7News. The Arlington County NAACP announced Wednesday that Kent Carter passed away...
37 fired DC police officers reinstated, most got $14M in back pay, auditor report says
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department reinstated dozens of fired officers and paid them $14 million in back pay, including a few who were deemed a "threat to safety," according to a new 86-page report from the D.C. auditor, just out Thursday. The most common reason the firings...
Arrest made in Darrion Herring murder at Mall at Prince George's, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An arrest has been made after a 20-year-old Hyattsville man was murdered inside the food court of the Mall at Prince George's back in August, according to Prince George's County police. The U.S. Marshals Task Force has been searching for 33-year-old Stephon Edward...
