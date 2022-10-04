Read full article on original website
Biden Pledges Aid So Fort Myers Can Rebuild From Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway from Fort Myers to Pine Island was reopened days ahead of schedule after Hurricane Ian damaged it. The mood was more upbeat in Fort Myers than it had been since Hurricane Ian struck the area with President Joe Biden’s arrival and an announcement that he is extending 100 percent disaster funding for debris removal and emergency measures for an additional 30 days.
Medical center to open at Sears location in Edison Mall
The Florida Division of Emergency Management is opening a medical center in the old Sears location at Edison Mall. The location was previously used as a vaccination site during the pandemic. It will be the first community medical center to provide emergency and urgent medical support post-Hurricane Ian, according to...
Was Lee County prepared for a mass causality situation?
The answer is No. Recent a citizen of Lee County asked the same question to the Chairman of the Lee County Commission Cecil Pendergrass. Pendergrass answered, “Your confused again”. Then Pendergrass’ Executive Assistant Christine Deramo gets into the email tree and sends this to the citizen, “We’ve received...
DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history
Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
Pine Islanders say Lee County Sheriff’s Office threatened to arrest “Cajun Navy” hurricane volunteers
When Hurricane Ian slammed into Pine Island at 155 mph Tuesday, the “Things to do in Pine Island” Facebook page creators and administrators Jennifer and Kevin Russell knew they were going to be up all night making sure their friends and neighbors had a way to communicate and search out information.
Lee County School District to release decision on reopening plans after Hurricane Ian
The Lee County School District will be making a decision Friday afternoon about a possible reopening for Lee County schools. Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier will be making the announcement which will allow parents to have more insight into when their kids could return to the classroom. 14 schools across the...
Florida Forest Service asks residents to refrain from burning yard debris after the storm
Officials with the Florida Forest Service’s Caloosahatchee Forestry Center are asking residents of Collier, Hendry and Lee counties to refrain from burning storm debris as many residents are without power and any possible smoke could negatively impact those around them. “Now is not the time to burn storm debris,”...
Southwest Florida hospitals ask for donations of blood
Hospitals in Southwest Florida need blood donors to step forward because of a critically low supply that is expected to worsen. The NCH Healthcare System in Collier County has issued an urgent plea for donors, and its blood center is in dire need of platelets, a blood component that form clots and prevents bleeding.
Six days after Hurricane Ian pounded Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says his deputies are tiring with no end in sight
Marceno’s crew has helped with 842 rescues and recovered 55 bodies, he said Tuesday at Getaway Marina, near Matanzas Bridge on Fort Myers Beach. Nine of the bodies recovered remain unidentified, Marceno said. Marceno added the sheriff’s office has played catch-up on 3,800 delayed calls for service. “Lee...
American Red Cross Continues to Provide Urgent Support Following Hurricane Ian
Tens of thousands of people in Florida are struggling with the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian, one of the largest disasters to ever hit the state. In response, more than 1,500 American Red Cross disaster workers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are on the ground across the affected communities in Florida delivering urgent relief, a large-scale relief effort that is only beginning.
Lee County announces Hurricane Ian hiring event
Lee County’s disaster debris monitoring partner, Thompson Consulting Services, will be hiring local residents to support Lee County’s Hurricane Ian debris removal efforts. The hiring event will be located in the Jury Parking Lot, 2050 Broadway Circle., Fort Myers, FL 3390. It will take place on Monday (Oct....
Relief and rescue continue after hurricane Ian for Lehigh Acres￼
1. Members of the National Guard distribute relief packages to southwest Floridians in the wake of Hurricane Ian. ANNOTATION: Hundreds of southwest Floridians lined up for relief packages in Lehigh Acres after Hurricane Ian tore through the area. 3. A member of the National Guard walks through the lines of...
Governor Ron DeSantis Gives Updates on Recovery Efforts in Lee and Charlotte Counties
Today, Governor DeSantis visited the City of Port Charlotte in Charlotte County and the City of Fort Myers in Lee County to give updates on recovery efforts in the area and across the state. While there, Governor DeSantis opened the Disaster Response Center where multiple agencies are gathered to provide resources to Floridians, and distributed hot meals and met with survivors, delivered food and water to Pine Island with the National Guard. To watch the Governor’s full remarks, click here.
STATE ATTORNEY’S OFFICE ACTIVATES HURRICANE IAN RESPONSE TEAM
State Attorney Amira Fox announces that the State Attorney’s Office has activated its Hurricane Ian Response Team (HIRT). Members of the public who suspect that they have become a victim of contractor fraud, unlicensed contracting, and hurricane-related scams may call 1.239.533.1342. Upon leaving a detailed message, including contact information, the State Attorney’s Office Economic Crimes Unit will immediately respond. Our team of experienced prosecutors and investigators will assist in navigating the complaint process and ensure that complaints are forwarded to the appropriate law enforcement agencies responsible for investigating such frauds.
Florida Response to Hurricane Ian Continues
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center and will continue to travel to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. Yesterday, the Governor visited Sarasota and DeSoto counties to distribute hot food, meet with survivors, and issue updates. To watch the Governor’s remarks from yesterday’s events, click here, here, and here.
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Florida
FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ian beginning Sept. 23 and continuing. The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee,...
Health Park Medical Center without running water faces a sanitation crisis in the wake of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has created a burgeoning biohazard situation in at least one Florida hospital close to where the storm first made landfall. Staff members at the Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers told Lehigh Acres Gazette that the facility’s running water went out Wednesday and hasn’t yet been restored. If water service isn’t back soon, the workers said, they fear disease outbreaks and infections in the wake of the storm.
National Guard at Veterans Park
Lee County, along with state and federal partners, has opened Food & Water Points of Distribution (PODs) from 8 am – 5 pm daily for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian who need food and water. They are opening with eight PODs at these locations:. Old Bonita Library. Kelly Road...
FEMA has two Mobile Morgue trailers at RSW
Morgue trailer, disaster response unit, or a temporary refrigerated morgue truck, Morgue System can handle 56 to 90 bodies at max capacity each. FEMA has two Mobile morgue trailers at RSW. Editorial Note: Right now the State of Florida is reporting 55 deaths due to Ian but 1000’s of people...
President Biden, first lady to visit Florida to see Ian’s devastation
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Florida next week, according to the White House, to see firsthand the widespread damage caused by Hurricane Ian, and the recovery efforts of thousands of local, state and federal workers and volunteers. The Bidens will travel to Puerto Rico...
