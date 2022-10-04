ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Biden Pledges Aid So Fort Myers Can Rebuild From Hurricane Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway from Fort Myers to Pine Island was reopened days ahead of schedule after Hurricane Ian damaged it. The mood was more upbeat in Fort Myers than it had been since Hurricane Ian struck the area with President Joe Biden’s arrival and an announcement that he is extending 100 percent disaster funding for debris removal and emergency measures for an additional 30 days.
FORT MYERS, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history

Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

American Red Cross Continues to Provide Urgent Support Following Hurricane Ian

Tens of thousands of people in Florida are struggling with the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian, one of the largest disasters to ever hit the state. In response, more than 1,500 American Red Cross disaster workers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are on the ground across the affected communities in Florida delivering urgent relief, a large-scale relief effort that is only beginning.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County announces Hurricane Ian hiring event

Lee County’s disaster debris monitoring partner, Thompson Consulting Services, will be hiring local residents to support Lee County’s Hurricane Ian debris removal efforts. The hiring event will be located in the Jury Parking Lot, 2050 Broadway Circle., Fort Myers, FL 3390. It will take place on Monday (Oct....
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Governor Ron DeSantis Gives Updates on Recovery Efforts in Lee and Charlotte Counties

Today, Governor DeSantis visited the City of Port Charlotte in Charlotte County and the City of Fort Myers in Lee County to give updates on recovery efforts in the area and across the state. While there, Governor DeSantis opened the Disaster Response Center where multiple agencies are gathered to provide resources to Floridians, and distributed hot meals and met with survivors, delivered food and water to Pine Island with the National Guard. To watch the Governor’s full remarks, click here.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

STATE ATTORNEY’S OFFICE ACTIVATES HURRICANE IAN RESPONSE TEAM

State Attorney Amira Fox announces that the State Attorney’s Office has activated its Hurricane Ian Response Team (HIRT). Members of the public who suspect that they have become a victim of contractor fraud, unlicensed contracting, and hurricane-related scams may call 1.239.533.1342. Upon leaving a detailed message, including contact information, the State Attorney’s Office Economic Crimes Unit will immediately respond. Our team of experienced prosecutors and investigators will assist in navigating the complaint process and ensure that complaints are forwarded to the appropriate law enforcement agencies responsible for investigating such frauds.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Florida Response to Hurricane Ian Continues

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center and will continue to travel to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. Yesterday, the Governor visited Sarasota and DeSoto counties to distribute hot food, meet with survivors, and issue updates. To watch the Governor’s remarks from yesterday’s events, click here, here, and here.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Health Park Medical Center without running water faces a sanitation crisis in the wake of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has created a burgeoning biohazard situation in at least one Florida hospital close to where the storm first made landfall. Staff members at the Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers told Lehigh Acres Gazette that the facility’s running water went out Wednesday and hasn’t yet been restored. If water service isn’t back soon, the workers said, they fear disease outbreaks and infections in the wake of the storm.
FORT MYERS, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

National Guard at Veterans Park

Lee County, along with state and federal partners, has opened Food & Water Points of Distribution (PODs) from 8 am – 5 pm daily for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian who need food and water. They are opening with eight PODs at these locations:. Old Bonita Library. Kelly Road...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

FEMA has two Mobile Morgue trailers at RSW

Morgue trailer, disaster response unit, or a temporary refrigerated morgue truck, Morgue System can handle 56 to 90 bodies at max capacity each. FEMA has two Mobile morgue trailers at RSW. Editorial Note: Right now the State of Florida is reporting 55 deaths due to Ian but 1000’s of people...
FLORIDA STATE
