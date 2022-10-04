A new study said that this city is the "foodie city" in America.Forbes. There is a never-ending debate among foodies that will never end - "which city is the best foodie city in America?" There have been a plethora of articles written about the topic, however, a new study just recently released an article and it subsequently set a firestorm on social media! According to wallethub.com, Portland, Oregon is the "best foodie city" in America! Let's take a look at why Portland was ranked as the best foodie city in America as well as see where other cities were ranked - some will shock you!

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO