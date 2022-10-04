ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Hundreds turn out for final Reclaiming Black Joy event of the summer at Dawson Park

Hundreds of people turned out Friday, Sept. 30, for the final “Reclaiming Black Joy” event of the summer. (Making Ourselves Resilient Everyday), the summer series at Dawson Park in North Portland was the culmination of dozens of partnerships to celebrate Black community, togetherness, food, music, people, smiles, healing and reclaiming Black joy.
WWEEK

Lac St. Jack and Fills Will Close Their Lake Oswego Locations

Two restaurants with Portland roots that launched offshoots in Lake Oswego are calling it quits. Lac St. Jack and Fills both announced on Oct. 4 via a ChefStable restaurant group email that they would be closing their doors. The restaurants opened July 2021 at Mercato Grove, a new commercial-residential development that quickly became an entire village of Rose City eateries. The 49,000-square-foot space at the corner of Kruse Way and Boones Ferry Road housed six ChefStable names by the end of last summer: Lac St. Jack and Fills were accompanied by the latest iteration of Tasty, Oven & Shaker, Grassa and Lardo.
Apartment Therapy

This Absolutely Alluring Floating Home is on the Market in Portland, Oregon, for Under $300K

Address: 1615 North Jantzen Ave., Portland, Oregon. From the vibrant teal exterior to the sunset orange front door, this floating home is eye-catching in the best way. Docked right along the Columbia River, this charming home lives on scenic Hayden Island in Portland, Oregon. At a glance, the multi-angled roof lines and asymmetrical windows marry with the wood siding to give the home a look that is modern, funky, and rustic all at once. When the sun sets, seeing the windows aglow with warm light beckons you inside.
Kennardo G. James

A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in America

A new study said that this city is the "foodie city" in America.Forbes. There is a never-ending debate among foodies that will never end - "which city is the best foodie city in America?" There have been a plethora of articles written about the topic, however, a new study just recently released an article and it subsequently set a firestorm on social media! According to wallethub.com, Portland, Oregon is the "best foodie city" in America! Let's take a look at why Portland was ranked as the best foodie city in America as well as see where other cities were ranked - some will shock you!
kptv.com

Investigation underway after deadly shooting in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the downtown area early Friday morning. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim has not been identified.
KGW

More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows

PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
Hillsboro News-Times

Money again ranks Hillsboro among '50 Best Places to Live'

Hillsboro, now ranked 23rd, previously appeared on the list in 2020 at the No. 29 spot. Hillsboro is the only city in Oregon listed as one of the best places to live in in the United States by Money.com, in its 2022 list of the top 50 communities across the country. "The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022" list, sponsored by AmeriSave Mortgage, ranks Hillsboro at No. 23, considering average home price, cost of living and local amenities. It also touted Hillsboro's growing tech sector, which led the charge behind 18% job growth in...
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Portland Chef Killed in Powell Crash, Pandemic Personality Changes, and Thailand's Deadliest Shooting in History

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! If you, like...
yieldpro.com

Trion Properties sells 76-unit multifamily community in Greater Portland Metropolitan area for $21.5 million

Trion Properties, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in West Hollywood, California and Miami, Florida, has sold The Hallwood Apartments, a multifamily community totaling 76 units in the Beaverton submarket of Portland, Oregon, for $21.5 million. Trion had originally acquired the property in 2017 from...
The Skanner News

The Skanner News

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: "Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now" and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

 https://theskanner.com

