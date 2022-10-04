Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail BlazersAdrian HolmanPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
multco.us
Hundreds turn out for final Reclaiming Black Joy event of the summer at Dawson Park
Hundreds of people turned out Friday, Sept. 30, for the final “Reclaiming Black Joy” event of the summer. (Making Ourselves Resilient Everyday), the summer series at Dawson Park in North Portland was the culmination of dozens of partnerships to celebrate Black community, togetherness, food, music, people, smiles, healing and reclaiming Black joy.
Community Group Meets to Discuss Vision for Albina Arts Center
Bonnie Johnson, who is now in her 70s, fondly remembers regularly visiting the former Albina Arts Center, which was just two blocks from her Northeast Portland childhood home. It was a safe place where she felt fully accepted, even though she says she couldn’t read or write well as a child.
Indigenous Peoples Day in Oregon: What’s open, what’s closed
In the spring of 2021, Oregon formally designated Indigenous Peoples Day as a state holiday to be celebrated on the second Monday of October. This year, Indigenous Peoples Day falls on Oct. 10, which is also the federal holiday Columbus Day. Here’s a list of what’s closed and what services...
WWEEK
Hardesty Calls for Transferring Southeast Powell Boulevard to Local Control After Beloved Chef Is Killed
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty today called on the Oregon Department of Transportation to transfer Southeast Powell Boulevard to city control after local chef Sarah Pliner was killed while cycling there. Earlier this year, the city won ownership of 82nd Avenue from the state and vowed to slow drivers and...
Tribes join celebration of 100-year-old Arch Bridge between Oregon City, West Linn
Crowds came out Saturday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Arch Bridge, which crosses the Willamette River between Oregon City and West Linn. The event included delegations from several tribes that cite important ancestral connections to the waterfall seen from atop the span. Leaders of the Confederated Tribes of...
Portland chef Sarah Pliner, killed while riding bicycle Tuesday, remembered as ‘force of nature’
One day after she was struck and killed while riding her bike to work in Southeast Portland, colleagues remembered chef Sarah Pliner as a “force of nature” in the Portland restaurant industry. Pliner, who was best known for bringing a fine-dining sensibility to Northeast Alberta Street through her...
KGW
Portland population growth plummets as residents move to suburbs and out of state
An analysis by the Portland Business Journal found the population of the metro area rose just 0.1% between 2020 and 2021. That's much lower compared to past years.
WWEEK
Lac St. Jack and Fills Will Close Their Lake Oswego Locations
Two restaurants with Portland roots that launched offshoots in Lake Oswego are calling it quits. Lac St. Jack and Fills both announced on Oct. 4 via a ChefStable restaurant group email that they would be closing their doors. The restaurants opened July 2021 at Mercato Grove, a new commercial-residential development that quickly became an entire village of Rose City eateries. The 49,000-square-foot space at the corner of Kruse Way and Boones Ferry Road housed six ChefStable names by the end of last summer: Lac St. Jack and Fills were accompanied by the latest iteration of Tasty, Oven & Shaker, Grassa and Lardo.
Multnomah County health officers issue wood burning advisory
Health officials in Multnomah County announced a restriction on voluntary burning Friday because of the wildfire smoke and stagnant air condition forecasted.
This Absolutely Alluring Floating Home is on the Market in Portland, Oregon, for Under $300K
Address: 1615 North Jantzen Ave., Portland, Oregon. From the vibrant teal exterior to the sunset orange front door, this floating home is eye-catching in the best way. Docked right along the Columbia River, this charming home lives on scenic Hayden Island in Portland, Oregon. At a glance, the multi-angled roof lines and asymmetrical windows marry with the wood siding to give the home a look that is modern, funky, and rustic all at once. When the sun sets, seeing the windows aglow with warm light beckons you inside.
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in America
A new study said that this city is the "foodie city" in America.Forbes. There is a never-ending debate among foodies that will never end - "which city is the best foodie city in America?" There have been a plethora of articles written about the topic, however, a new study just recently released an article and it subsequently set a firestorm on social media! According to wallethub.com, Portland, Oregon is the "best foodie city" in America! Let's take a look at why Portland was ranked as the best foodie city in America as well as see where other cities were ranked - some will shock you!
kptv.com
Investigation underway after deadly shooting in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the downtown area early Friday morning. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim has not been identified.
More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
WWEEK
Popular Columbia River Gorge Sternwheeler Cruises Appear to Be Coming to an End Under Their Current Operator
The iconic Columbia River Sternwheeler may take its final cruise at the end of this year—at least under its current operators. Today, the general manager of Portland Spirit announced in a subscriber email that the business would no longer handle the vessel as of Jan. 1, 2023. The beloved...
Money again ranks Hillsboro among '50 Best Places to Live'
Hillsboro, now ranked 23rd, previously appeared on the list in 2020 at the No. 29 spot. Hillsboro is the only city in Oregon listed as one of the best places to live in in the United States by Money.com, in its 2022 list of the top 50 communities across the country. "The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022" list, sponsored by AmeriSave Mortgage, ranks Hillsboro at No. 23, considering average home price, cost of living and local amenities. It also touted Hillsboro's growing tech sector, which led the charge behind 18% job growth in...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Portland Chef Killed in Powell Crash, Pandemic Personality Changes, and Thailand's Deadliest Shooting in History
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! If you, like...
yieldpro.com
Trion Properties sells 76-unit multifamily community in Greater Portland Metropolitan area for $21.5 million
Trion Properties, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in West Hollywood, California and Miami, Florida, has sold The Hallwood Apartments, a multifamily community totaling 76 units in the Beaverton submarket of Portland, Oregon, for $21.5 million. Trion had originally acquired the property in 2017 from...
SUNDAY: “No More Gun Violence” Block Party in North Portland
Throughout the summer, The Next G and Southern Kitchen founder, Maurice Fain, has hosted block parties as a way to bring people together to raise awareness for gun violence, show peace, love and unity and have fun. The “No More Gun Violence” Block Party marks the last in the series...
REVEALED: America's wokest city is its whitest! BLM base Portland has white population of 66.4% - while Detroit has the smallest proportion at 9.5%
Portland, one of America's most woke cities and hub of the Black Lives Matter movement, is also the whitest among cities with a population of more than 200,000, new census data has revealed. The data says that 66.4 percent of the city's residents identify as non-Hispanic white. That's more than...
Cyclist hit, killed by semi-truck driver identified as well-known Portland chef
The cyclist who was struck and killed by a semi-truck driver in Portland on Tuesday has been identified as a well-known Portland chef.
The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.https://theskanner.com
