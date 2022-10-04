ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Middletown South over Freehold Borough - Girls soccer recap

Abby Doherty posted a hat-trick for Middletown South as it defeated Freehold Borough 4-0 in Middletown. Middletown South (6-3-1) had a 1-0 lead at the half. Erin Prince also had a goal with Makayla Jaffe, Riley Bent, Marisa Seckular and Jenn Schuster tallying assists. Grace Wilson and Allie Greco had two saves each.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Science Park edges Nutley - Boys soccer recap

Seniors Ryan Leon and Yordan Wila each scored as Science Park slipped by Nutley 2-1 in Newark. Sophomore Victor Mendes and junior Andre Esteves each chipped in with an assist for Science Park (6-2), which won its fifth straight match. Nutley (3-4-1) outshot Science Park 21-12. The N.J. High School...
NUTLEY, NJ
New Jersey Herald

Girls soccer: 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament bracket, scores, schedule

Defending champion Hunterdon Central received the No. 2 seed and a double-bye in the 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer tournament. The Red Devils, as well as top seed Sparta, both advance straight to the quarterfinals in the 20-team field. Six first-round matchups are scheduled to be played by Oct. 10, with the winners facing six additional teams that received a bye. Second-round matchups must be played by Oct. 12. ...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7. Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Montville - Boys soccer recap

Etienne Groom and Aaron Casterlow scored one goal each for Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 2-1 win over Montville in Scotch Plains. Henrique Barbosa and Giovanni Marra added one assist each for Scotch Plains-Fanwood, which scored both goals in the second half. Patrick Ferrare scored Montville’s lone goal.
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Donovan Catholic over Barnegat - Girls soccer recap

Cheyenne Payne’s unassisted second half goal turned out to be the difference, as Donovan Catholic notched a 1-0 victory over Barnegat on Wednesday night in Barnegat. The Griffins are now 5-7 on the season. Angelica Laudati made 13 saves in net for Barnegat, which dropped to 5-6 on the...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Manasquan rallies past Matawan in second half

Kali Saito scored two goals for Manasquan, as it rallied for three goals in the second half to defeat Matawan, 5-3 in Manasquan. Matawan (5-3-1) led, 3-2 at halftime thanks to a hat trick from Shannon Reiser. But Manasquan’s Bianca Chiarella tied it up in the second half, before Katie Beavis scored what proved to be the game-winner. Renee Herbert dished out two assists for Manasquan (8-3), while Gia Restivo made four saves.
MATAWAN, NJ
NJ.com

Rumson-Fair Haven rallies over Raritan - Boys soccer recap

Antonio Santos and Ronan Hogg knocked in two goals apiece as Rumson-Fair Haven won on the road, 5-2, over Raritan. Lucas Hutnik and Mike Pereira staked Raritan (5-5-1) to a 2-1 lead at halftime before Rumson-Fair Haven (6-3-1) roared back with four unanswered goals. Alec Pentikis rounded out the scoring...
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Oakcrest over Lower Cape May - Boys soccer recap

Andrae Johnson scored two goals for Oakcrest in its 5-1 win over Lower Cape May in Cape May. Jack O’Brien added one goal and one assist in the victory while LaMarc Rex and Kelvin Urena also scored goals. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
CAPE MAY, NJ
NJ.com

Montville tops Pope John - Girls soccer recap

Gisela LoGrasso had a goal and two assists for Montville as it defeated Pope John 4-1 in Montville. Grace Volpe, Nicole Slunt, Alexis Brynczka and Gisela LoGrasso also had goals with Emma DeAngelis tallying two assists. Hanna DeAngelis had six saves. Montville (3-4-1) held a 2-0 lead at the half...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Ranney over Keyport - Boys soccer recap

Dev Nayer, Andrew Buck, Sichen Chen and Tommy Sung each scored to lead Ranney in a 4-0 win over Keyport, in Tinton Falls. Ranney (6-3-1) led 3-0 at the half. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

Cherry Hill West over Lenape- Boys soccer recap

Michael Tepper and Aidan McMillan each scored a goal for Cherry Hill West in a 2-0 win over Lenape in Cherry Hill. Gavin Murray collected two assists for Cherry Hill West (6-2-2), which scored both goals in the first half. Leo Orefice made two saves to help earn the shutout.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Boonton over Pequannock - Boys soccer recap

Emanuele Caltabiano had two goals and an assist, lifting Boonton to a 3-1 victory over Pequannock in Pompton Plains. Gentian Dauti added a goal with an assist for Boonton (8-3). Artian Dika scored a goal and Tawhed Sherifi made seven saves. Pequannock falls to 5-5-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Wood-Ridge over Weehawken- Boys soccer recap

Brian Harasek had a hat trick to lead Wood-Ridge to a 4-2 win over Weehawken in Wood-Ridge. David Castro added a goal for Wood-Ridge, which led 3-0 at halftime and improved its record to 4-5-2. Chase LoPresti made made eight saves in the win. Weehawken dropped to 3-8 with the...
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Shore Sports Network

Toms River, NJ
Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

