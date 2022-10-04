Dev Nayer, Andrew Buck, Sichen Chen and Tommy Sung each scored to lead Ranney in a 4-0 win over Keyport, in Tinton Falls. Ranney (6-3-1) led 3-0 at the half. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

TINTON FALLS, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO