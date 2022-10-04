Read full article on original website
Passaic County Tournament - Boys soccer - 1st Round - Passaic, Pompton Lakes win
DePaul is now 3-7. Pompton Lakes 3, Hawthorne 0. Andrew Armstrong knocked in two goals while Zach Cali added another as fifth-seeded Pompton Lakes won at home over 13th-seeded Hawthorne. Pompton Lakes (7-2-2) will face fourth-seeded Passaic Tech in the quarterfinal round on Saturday. Ben Nakahara saved five shots to...
No. 9 Red Bank Catholic over Wall - Girls soccer recap
Ashley Inacio paced Red Bank Catholic, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, with two goals in its 5-1 win over Wall in Wall. Gianna Romeo added two goals and one assist in the victory while Iva Carton recorded one goal and one assist. Peyton Auriemma made seven saves. Kiersten...
2022 Boys Soccer Shore Conference Tournament Seeds
(17) Jackson Liberty/(16) Southern winner at (1) CBA. (18) Manalapan/(15) Manasquan winner at (2) Howell.
Middletown South over Freehold Borough - Girls soccer recap
Abby Doherty posted a hat-trick for Middletown South as it defeated Freehold Borough 4-0 in Middletown. Middletown South (6-3-1) had a 1-0 lead at the half. Erin Prince also had a goal with Makayla Jaffe, Riley Bent, Marisa Seckular and Jenn Schuster tallying assists. Grace Wilson and Allie Greco had two saves each.
Science Park edges Nutley - Boys soccer recap
Seniors Ryan Leon and Yordan Wila each scored as Science Park slipped by Nutley 2-1 in Newark. Sophomore Victor Mendes and junior Andre Esteves each chipped in with an assist for Science Park (6-2), which won its fifth straight match. Nutley (3-4-1) outshot Science Park 21-12. The N.J. High School...
Girls soccer: 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament bracket, scores, schedule
Defending champion Hunterdon Central received the No. 2 seed and a double-bye in the 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer tournament. The Red Devils, as well as top seed Sparta, both advance straight to the quarterfinals in the 20-team field. Six first-round matchups are scheduled to be played by Oct. 10, with the winners facing six additional teams that received a bye. Second-round matchups must be played by Oct. 12. ...
No. 11 East Brunswick edges J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap
Mikalya Mandleur knocked in the lone goal after the break as East Brunswick, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 1-0, over J.P. Stevens. Danielle Blaustein assisted on the goal for unbeaten East Brunswick (13-0), which took 13 shots on goal. Jalaja Saireddy stopped a dozen...
Princeton Day over Morristown-Beard in Prep B quarterfinals- Girls soccer recap
Ella McLaren scored the go-ahead goal in the second half to lift fourth-seeded Princeton Day to a 3-1 win over fifth-seeded Morristown-Beard in the quarterfinals of the Prep B Tournament in Princeton. McLaren finished with a goal and an assist for Princeton Day (7-3), which scored three unanswered goals after...
No. 7. Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Montville - Boys soccer recap
Etienne Groom and Aaron Casterlow scored one goal each for Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 2-1 win over Montville in Scotch Plains. Henrique Barbosa and Giovanni Marra added one assist each for Scotch Plains-Fanwood, which scored both goals in the second half. Patrick Ferrare scored Montville’s lone goal.
Donovan Catholic over Barnegat - Girls soccer recap
Cheyenne Payne’s unassisted second half goal turned out to be the difference, as Donovan Catholic notched a 1-0 victory over Barnegat on Wednesday night in Barnegat. The Griffins are now 5-7 on the season. Angelica Laudati made 13 saves in net for Barnegat, which dropped to 5-6 on the...
Girls Soccer: Manasquan rallies past Matawan in second half
Kali Saito scored two goals for Manasquan, as it rallied for three goals in the second half to defeat Matawan, 5-3 in Manasquan. Matawan (5-3-1) led, 3-2 at halftime thanks to a hat trick from Shannon Reiser. But Manasquan’s Bianca Chiarella tied it up in the second half, before Katie Beavis scored what proved to be the game-winner. Renee Herbert dished out two assists for Manasquan (8-3), while Gia Restivo made four saves.
Rumson-Fair Haven rallies over Raritan - Boys soccer recap
Antonio Santos and Ronan Hogg knocked in two goals apiece as Rumson-Fair Haven won on the road, 5-2, over Raritan. Lucas Hutnik and Mike Pereira staked Raritan (5-5-1) to a 2-1 lead at halftime before Rumson-Fair Haven (6-3-1) roared back with four unanswered goals. Alec Pentikis rounded out the scoring...
Oakcrest over Lower Cape May - Boys soccer recap
Andrae Johnson scored two goals for Oakcrest in its 5-1 win over Lower Cape May in Cape May. Jack O’Brien added one goal and one assist in the victory while LaMarc Rex and Kelvin Urena also scored goals. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Boys soccer: Bonilla nets twice to lead South Plainfield past Metuchen
Senior Bryan Bonilla tallied twice to lift South Plainfield to a 3-0 win over Metuchen in South Plainfield. Sophomore Carlos Bedoya Cuellar added a goal while senior Rohan Castillo finished with two assists for South Plainfield (7-4-3). Senior keeper Robert Barrios made four saves. Metuchen (6-5) has lost five of...
Montville tops Pope John - Girls soccer recap
Gisela LoGrasso had a goal and two assists for Montville as it defeated Pope John 4-1 in Montville. Grace Volpe, Nicole Slunt, Alexis Brynczka and Gisela LoGrasso also had goals with Emma DeAngelis tallying two assists. Hanna DeAngelis had six saves. Montville (3-4-1) held a 2-0 lead at the half...
Ranney over Keyport - Boys soccer recap
Dev Nayer, Andrew Buck, Sichen Chen and Tommy Sung each scored to lead Ranney in a 4-0 win over Keyport, in Tinton Falls. Ranney (6-3-1) led 3-0 at the half. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Cherry Hill West over Lenape- Boys soccer recap
Michael Tepper and Aidan McMillan each scored a goal for Cherry Hill West in a 2-0 win over Lenape in Cherry Hill. Gavin Murray collected two assists for Cherry Hill West (6-2-2), which scored both goals in the first half. Leo Orefice made two saves to help earn the shutout.
Boys Soccer – Monmouth’s Anthony Cano Wins Week 3 Player of the Week Award
As a sophomore in 2021, not only was Anthony Cano an important part of Monmouth Regional's starting XI, but he was a defender with an ability to create offense and finish goals. With most of last year's starters gone, Cano has had to be a leader, creator and finisher for...
Boonton over Pequannock - Boys soccer recap
Emanuele Caltabiano had two goals and an assist, lifting Boonton to a 3-1 victory over Pequannock in Pompton Plains. Gentian Dauti added a goal with an assist for Boonton (8-3). Artian Dika scored a goal and Tawhed Sherifi made seven saves. Pequannock falls to 5-5-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
Wood-Ridge over Weehawken- Boys soccer recap
Brian Harasek had a hat trick to lead Wood-Ridge to a 4-2 win over Weehawken in Wood-Ridge. David Castro added a goal for Wood-Ridge, which led 3-0 at halftime and improved its record to 4-5-2. Chase LoPresti made made eight saves in the win. Weehawken dropped to 3-8 with the...
