TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a young boy who went missing Thursday night in the Montara neighborhood south of Topeka was found safe and unharmed. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the four-year-old’s family called 911 just before 7:30 p.m., saying they’d last ween the boy an hour earlier in the 6700 block of SW Windwood Lane. The location is west of the Paris Community Center and Montara North Park.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO