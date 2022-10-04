Read full article on original website
WIBW
Stolen truck found in east Topeka creek
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a stolen truck was found in an east Topeka creek Friday morning. Crews were called to the 1500 block of SE 4th St. just before 9 a.m. on reports of a vehicle in Shunganunga Creek. When they arrived, they located the truck in...
1 taken to hospital after motorcycle vs. car crash in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a car crash in Central Topeka on Friday. A 27 News reporter at the intersection of southwest Polk and southwest 10th Street confirms that a motorcycle vs. car crash occurred. Shawnee County Dispatch told 27 News that the crash was first reported at 12:55 p.m. […]
Shawnee Co. crash follows call to 911, 1 taken to hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in the hospital following an early morning crash in the 10000 block of N.W. Highway 24. A spokesperson for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call shortly after 5:30 a.m. about a light-colored minivan driving recklessly on US 24 […]
KVOE
Injury Accident reported near Admire
Emporia Fire/Lyon County EMS, Reading, and Miller First Responders are en route to an injury crash in the 2900 block of Highway 99. Emergency crews were called to the scene 17 miles north of Emporia. around 5:20 p.m. Details are pending. Stay tuned to KVOE, KVOE.com and KVOE Social Media...
WIBW
Young boy missing nearly 3 hours found safe
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a young boy who went missing Thursday night in the Montara neighborhood south of Topeka was found safe and unharmed. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the four-year-old’s family called 911 just before 7:30 p.m., saying they’d last ween the boy an hour earlier in the 6700 block of SW Windwood Lane. The location is west of the Paris Community Center and Montara North Park.
18-year-old seriously injured in Kansas car crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – An 18-year-old male sustained serious injuries during a car crash in Franklin County on Thursday. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:24 p.m. on Oct. 6 a Chevy Silverado 1500 was traveling north on Interstate 35 near mile marker 198 when the driver side tires dropped off the road […]
WIBW
Two injured in early-morning crash Thursday in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in central Topeka. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard. The location was on the southeast edge of the Stormont Vail Events Center.
WIBW
Topeka woman uses frying pan to fend off attempted burglary
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a Topeka woman fought him off with a frying pan during an alleged attempted burglary. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Alejandro D. Ontiveros, 32, was arrested and booked into jail around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2022, after an attempted aggravated burglary.
WIBW
Leavenworth man hospitalized after motorcycle collides with sedan
LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth man was hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with a 75-year-old man’s sedan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 73 and Gilman Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
Police arrest suspect after body found under I-70 bridge
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspicious death in Topeka have made an arrest. Just after 8 a.m. Sept. 30, an individual walked into the Shawnee County Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
WIBW
Junction City man arrested after flipping SUV, running from accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - David Lingle II, 38, of Junction City has been arrested after he allegedly flipped an SUV and ran from the accident. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, emergency crews were called to the 4500 block of Skyway Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an accident.
WIBW
Controlled burn leaves heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A controlled burn left a heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that a heavy cloud of black smoke over West Topeka can be attributed to a controlled burn of I-70 and SW Urish Rd.
Topeka police officer and driver taken to hospital after car crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka Police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. According to the TPD watch commander, an officer collided with another car at 5:12 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Lincoln Street in Central Topeka. The officer was responding to a call for service when the […]
45th Street Bar closes permanently, restaurant to remain open
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka bar and grill that’s recently been a hotspot for violent crime will be partially closing, accepting only carry-out orders. The owner of the 45th Street Bar in South Topeka, Tanya Hines, announced via social media on Thursday, Oct. 6 that the bar and in-house dining would be closed. She told […]
UPDATE: Man barricades inside home, holds woman with ‘cutting instrument’
TOPEKA (KSNT) — A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home for several hours. Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Topeka Police Department was called out to a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of NW Grant Street. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man had barricaded himself inside of […]
KVOE
UPDATE: Non-life threatening injuries reported following two vehicle collision south of Emporia Wednesday morning.
Two vehicles were involved in a morning crash south of Emporia Wednesday. Emporia/Lyon County EMS, Olpe Fire and Lyon County Deputies were all called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 99 and Road 90 roughly 8 miles south of Emporia around 8:20 am. According to Lyon County Deputy Jeff Rodriguez, 16-year-old Zoey Vogts was traveling northbound on K99 in a 1984 Chevrolet pickup truck.
WIBW
Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway
JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.
WIBW
Fire crews battle blaze at East Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A dog and three birds were rescued from a house fire in East Topeka Tuesday afternoon. According to TFD Fire Marshal Alan Stahl, fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire at a single family home at 726 SE Lawrence St. Stahl said they were quickly able to put most of the fire out shortly after arrival. Officials said there were no people inside at the time of the fire.
WIBW
Topeka Police warn of scam calls from department number
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you get a call from someone who says you’ve missed your court date and are now in trouble with the law -- chances are it is a scam. The Topeka Police Dept. took to social media early Friday afternoon. The say caller ID shows the incoming call is from 785-368-9551, their automated line, and the person on the other end identifies themselves as ‘Sgt. Marr.’
WIBW
Lawrence Police Department expands SRO program
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Kansas Police Department’s partnership with Lawrence Public Schools is expanding. LKPD said there will now be an officer to each middle school and high school in Lawrence every day. This will mean adding two officers to the existing four. Lieutenant Myrone Grady, who...
