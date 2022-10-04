Read full article on original website
Winter is Coming: First snowfall of the season spotted in Michigan [VIDEO]
Just as we started to move into fall weather in Metro Detroit, a different part of Michigan has already jumped ahead a season. The city of Gaylord in the Upper Peninsula witnessed its first snowfall just before 8 a.m. on Friday.
Boat crashes into pier after 2 men fall overboard in Grand Traverse Bay
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man was arrested after his unoccupied boat crashed into a pier in Northern Michigan. According to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the scene in the 13000 block of S. West Bay Shore in Elmwood Township at 7:51 p.m. on Monday.
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
destinationido.com
Blissful Winery Wedding in Michigan
From teammates to lovers, Monica and Chris first met on the local club swim team. It didn’t take long for the two to hit it off while chatting on the Stevenson pool deck. Eleven short years later, they would be reflecting on this moment during their wedding vows. The...
traverseticker.com
Inside Northern Michigan's Housing Shortage
How much new residential development in northern Michigan is enough? City of Traverse City commissioners pondered that question two weeks ago, when Planning Director Shawn Winter shared that more than 600 housing units were currently in development within city limits, not including single-family homes. It’s also a question that housing experts and construction trades professionals in Michigan have been asking over the past year and a half, as the state has cycled through a relative boom in residential building. How much of that development is happening in northern Michigan, and how much of a dent is it making in the area’s oft-discussed housing shortage? The Ticker investigates.
Abandoned Michigan Farmhouse Rumored To Have Been Scene of an 1800s Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On one sunny day, the sunlight hit a tree in the yard of this old abandoned farmhouse near Gaylord. What the camera caught was the image of a ghostly face, appearing open-mouthed as if it was attempting to wail.
AOL Corp
Michigan farm used human waste on produce sold at stores, officials say. 'Honest mistake' from outhouse, farm says.
The owner of a Michigan farm said Wednesday that the dumping of untreated human waste on his land was an “honest mistake” after state officials issued a warning that his produce may have been contaminated. Andy Stutzman, the owner of Kuntry Gardens in Homer, south of Lansing, told...
Top Headlines: Two Men Rescued from Grand Traverse Bay After Crashing Boat into Breakwall, and More
Two Traverse City men were rescued from Grand Traverse Bay Monday night after their boat crashed into an Elmwood Township breakwall, the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says. Read More. Hurricane Ian made landfall more than 1,000 miles from Northern Michigan, but many people here have close ties to the...
Roscommon Twp. Officials Discuss Proposed Camp Grayling Expansion
It’s been a little over three months since Camp Grayling officials proposed a plan to expand 162,000 acres. Now, three months later folks across northern Michigan continue to voice their concerns. People gathered in the Roscommon Township Hall for Tuesday night’s board meeting. And although the proposed expansion wouldn’t...
Great Lakes Now
As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
recordpatriot.com
Honor man arrested for violating court order out of Traverse City
HONOR — A 33-year-old Honor man was arrested on Oct. 5 for violating a court order out of Traverse City, according to a report from the Michigan State Police. Additional charges are being sought in Benzie County against the man and a 37-year-old Grawn woman for carrying a concealed handgun, possession of heroine and suboxone, possession of an unregistered handgun and felony possession of a handgun.
recordpatriot.com
Northern Michigan man killed in motorcycle crash lost control after sharp turn
A 38-year-old man from Mancelona, Michigan, was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening. Troopers for the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to the fatal crash around 8:44 p.m. on Thursday on Alba Road near Franckowiak Road, according to MSP in a press release issued Friday. A witness told...
recordpatriot.com
Bomb, guns, drugs seized by MSP troopers in Northern Michigan
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. White powdery substance, suboxone strips and a homemade explosive device are some of the items found on a Buckley man now facing charges. According to the Michigan State Police, troopers observed what was believed to be a drug deal...
Lawsuits Against City of Traverse City Heard Before the Court of Appeals
Two controversial issues in Traverse City are going to court, and are now in the hands of a panel of judges. The Court of Appeals made a rare trip up north on Tuesday to hear several cases on appeal. Two of them involve lawsuits against the city of Traverse City.
Severe vomiting, diarrhea outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs linked to multiple GI diseases
A deadly outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs last month may largely be the work of parvovirus, but other severe cases are showing up positive for common diseases, veterinarians say.
