Gaylord, MI

destinationido.com

Blissful Winery Wedding in Michigan

From teammates to lovers, Monica and Chris first met on the local club swim team. It didn’t take long for the two to hit it off while chatting on the Stevenson pool deck. Eleven short years later, they would be reflecting on this moment during their wedding vows. The...
traverseticker.com

Inside Northern Michigan's Housing Shortage

How much new residential development in northern Michigan is enough? City of Traverse City commissioners pondered that question two weeks ago, when Planning Director Shawn Winter shared that more than 600 housing units were currently in development within city limits, not including single-family homes. It’s also a question that housing experts and construction trades professionals in Michigan have been asking over the past year and a half, as the state has cycled through a relative boom in residential building. How much of that development is happening in northern Michigan, and how much of a dent is it making in the area’s oft-discussed housing shortage? The Ticker investigates.
1470 WFNT

Abandoned Michigan Farmhouse Rumored To Have Been Scene of an 1800s Murder

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On one sunny day, the sunlight hit a tree in the yard of this old abandoned farmhouse near Gaylord. What the camera caught was the image of a ghostly face, appearing open-mouthed as if it was attempting to wail.
Great Lakes Now

As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
recordpatriot.com

Honor man arrested for violating court order out of Traverse City

HONOR — A 33-year-old Honor man was arrested on Oct. 5 for violating a court order out of Traverse City, according to a report from the Michigan State Police. Additional charges are being sought in Benzie County against the man and a 37-year-old Grawn woman for carrying a concealed handgun, possession of heroine and suboxone, possession of an unregistered handgun and felony possession of a handgun.
recordpatriot.com

Bomb, guns, drugs seized by MSP troopers in Northern Michigan

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. White powdery substance, suboxone strips and a homemade explosive device are some of the items found on a Buckley man now facing charges. According to the Michigan State Police, troopers observed what was believed to be a drug deal...
