Canfield standout picks new school after decommitting from Ohio State
Canfield baseball standout A.J. Havrilla has announced that he will continue his career in the college ranks at Marshall.
The circus-like baseball team Savannah Bananas will be performing in Ohio
AKRON, Ohio — The Savannah Bananas will be coming to Ohio in 2023, the team announced. The circus-like baseball team are bringing Banana Ball to Canal Park in Akron on July 3, 2023. The Savannah Bananas’ mission is to make baseball fun through on-field hijinks like choreographed dances, skits...
History of the Town of Barnesville, Which Recently Celebrated its 275th Anniversary
The Town of Barnesville recently celebrated its 275th anniversary on October 2nd with a celebration that was to originally include a morning fun run and afternoon parade, but cancelled all planned outdoor activities. The celebration, however, continued indoors with a Barnesville history exhibit and pot luck dinner. Located at the top of a ridge with views of Sugarloaf Mountain to the north and the Catoctin Mountain and Blue Ridge ranges to the west, Barnesville enjoys a connection with the rhythms of the natural world while being within commuting distance of the nation’s capital. Barnesville is served by the MARC commuter rail system. The town’s motto, “A Caring Community,” is a testament to the sense of place enjoyed by the town’s residents and their neighbors in the Agricultural Reserve of Western Montgomery County.
20 Federal Place eatery finds new home in Hubbard
After receiving some difficult news that they would have to pack up and move, a downtown Youngstown business has found a new home.
Andrew DiPaolo is living his childhood dream thanks to Ohio University and WOUB
ATHENS, OH – When Andrew DiPaolo was a young boy, he dreamed of being a TV meteorologist in his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. It was a dream he was able to achieve because he decided to go to college at Ohio University and work at WOUB Public Media. “I...
It’s National Pierogi Day in the Valley!
You can celebrate the 8th Annual National Pierogi Day-Youngstown at Kravitz Deli on Belmont Avenue.
There’s A Lost Treasure Of Gold in Ohio From The French & Indian War Worth $25,000
YARRGH! Hoist the Sails and Load the Boat... We be Headed to... Ohio?. Yep. Awful Pirate impression. But that quest for treasure is still real, as there's actually lost, buried gold in the State of Ohio worth more than $25,000 from before the Revolutionary War. So how has no one found it in almost 250 years?
Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, of Masury, Ohio, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by his children and loved ones while a patient at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health. He was 59. Courtney was born...
Ohio men allegedly used money from drug activity at West Virginia casino to gamble
Two Cleveland, Ohio men are facing money laundering charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Robert Jermele Atkinson, 41, and Micah A. Atkinson, 26, were indicted today on charges involving money laundering. Robert is accused of gambling proceeds from illegal drug activity at Mountaineer Casino in Hancock County and elsewhere, beginning in 2020. According to […]
Monster Mural completed in East Liverpool
An otherwise non-descript building wall in East Liverpool has become a destination for kids of all ages this Halloween season. It was back in June that Wetzel asked kids to submit drawings of their favorite monsters for possible inclusion in the mural. Craig sorted through the drawings, eliminating anything too...
Madilynn Baker reigns as CHS homecoming queen
Carrollton senior Madilynn Baker was crowned 2022 fall homecoming queen during a ceremony prior to the Carrollton vs Alliance football game Friday night. Baker, the daughter of Brent and Shannon Baker of Carrollton and the late Jennifer Baker, is active in numerous school and community activities. At CHS, she is...
Hubbard teacher, Mooney grad killed in car crash
Two Valley schools are in mourning Monday after learning of a fatal car crash over the weekend that involved a member of the teaching staff, and another from a coaching staff. Hubbard High School math teacher 31-year-old Jillian Marian was killed in a vehicle crash. Marian was killed after the...
Ohio priest accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ kills himself
A priest accused of inappropriate contact with a person who was a minor at the time has killed himself, the Diocese of Youngstown announced Tuesday morning.
Pair accused in fishing scandal won thousands of dollars, boat in string of wins
The world of competitive fishing, where anglers battle for cash and prizes, is being rocked by a cheating scandal that unfolded at a tournament in Cleveland on Saturday.
Woman stabbed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County 911 confirms that a woman was stabbed in that county on Thursday. The woman showed up injured at a Big Lots store in Wintersville. She was not stabbed at the store, though. The victim was transported to Trinity West Hospital. The Wintersville Police Department is handling the investigation. […]
Protesters show up in Newton Falls for abuse case
Protesters showed up for the court appearance of a Newton Township woman accused of abusing a 5-year-old boy.
$1 or less liquor in ‘liquordation’ sale in Warren
Ohio Liquor (OHLQ) will be holding four “Liquordation” events around Ohio, including in Warren.
Community mourns after young brothers killed in Ohio crash
A family, a neighborhood and a school community are grieving after two brothers, 10 and 13 years old, were killed in a car crash.
Mercer County angler at center of fishing cheating scandal
CLEVELAND — The county prosecutor’s office in Cleveland has opened an investigation into an apparent cheating scandal during a lucrative walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie last week. A video posted to Twitter shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, cutting open the winning...
Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 6, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned these indictments on Thursday.
