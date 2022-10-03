ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WLWT 5

The circus-like baseball team Savannah Bananas will be performing in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio — The Savannah Bananas will be coming to Ohio in 2023, the team announced. The circus-like baseball team are bringing Banana Ball to Canal Park in Akron on July 3, 2023. The Savannah Bananas’ mission is to make baseball fun through on-field hijinks like choreographed dances, skits...
AKRON, OH
mocoshow.com

History of the Town of Barnesville, Which Recently Celebrated its 275th Anniversary

The Town of Barnesville recently celebrated its 275th anniversary on October 2nd with a celebration that was to originally include a morning fun run and afternoon parade, but cancelled all planned outdoor activities. The celebration, however, continued indoors with a Barnesville history exhibit and pot luck dinner. Located at the top of a ridge with views of Sugarloaf Mountain to the north and the Catoctin Mountain and Blue Ridge ranges to the west, Barnesville enjoys a connection with the rhythms of the natural world while being within commuting distance of the nation’s capital. Barnesville is served by the MARC commuter rail system. The town’s motto, “A Caring Community,” is a testament to the sense of place enjoyed by the town’s residents and their neighbors in the Agricultural Reserve of Western Montgomery County.
BARNESVILLE, OH
27 First News

Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, of Masury, Ohio, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by his children and loved ones while a patient at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health. He was 59. Courtney was born...
MASURY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio men allegedly used money from drug activity at West Virginia casino to gamble

 Two Cleveland, Ohio men are facing money laundering charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Robert Jermele Atkinson, 41, and Micah A. Atkinson, 26, were indicted today on charges involving money laundering. Robert is accused of gambling proceeds from illegal drug activity at Mountaineer Casino in Hancock County and elsewhere, beginning in 2020. According to […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Monster Mural completed in East Liverpool

An otherwise non-descript building wall in East Liverpool has become a destination for kids of all ages this Halloween season. It was back in June that Wetzel asked kids to submit drawings of their favorite monsters for possible inclusion in the mural. Craig sorted through the drawings, eliminating anything too...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
theccmonline.com

Madilynn Baker reigns as CHS homecoming queen

Carrollton senior Madilynn Baker was crowned 2022 fall homecoming queen during a ceremony prior to the Carrollton vs Alliance football game Friday night. Baker, the daughter of Brent and Shannon Baker of Carrollton and the late Jennifer Baker, is active in numerous school and community activities. At CHS, she is...
CARROLLTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Hubbard teacher, Mooney grad killed in car crash

Two Valley schools are in mourning Monday after learning of a fatal car crash over the weekend that involved a member of the teaching staff, and another from a coaching staff. Hubbard High School math teacher 31-year-old Jillian Marian was killed in a vehicle crash. Marian was killed after the...
WTRF- 7News

Woman stabbed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County 911 confirms that a woman was stabbed in that county on Thursday. The woman showed up injured at a Big Lots store in Wintersville. She was not stabbed at the store, though. The victim was transported to Trinity West Hospital. The Wintersville Police Department is handling the investigation. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mercer County angler at center of fishing cheating scandal

CLEVELAND — The county prosecutor’s office in Cleveland has opened an investigation into an apparent cheating scandal during a lucrative walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie last week. A video posted to Twitter shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, cutting open the winning...
MERCER COUNTY, PA

