kqennewsradio.com
MAN FALLS ASLEEP LEADING TO TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A man apparently falling asleep led to a two-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 5:30 a.m. information came in to dispatchers regarding the wreck in the 6000 block of Lookingglass Road. Deputies arrived on the scene and contacted both drivers. 35-year old Alexander Garcia was driving westbound and said he momentarily fell asleep and crossed into the oncoming lane where he swerved and then rolled his sedan and then was ejected. A 30-year old woman was also going westbound and had to swerve her vehicle as well. She was not restrained and was ejected. A young child was in the back seat of her vehicle, but was buckled up.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Crash, Roseburg, Oct. 6
ROSEBURG, Ore. – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, shortly before 9:00 am, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the 2900-block of Highway 99 South near Shady Oaks Motel. Deputies were on scene shortly after the crash occurred and were alerted by witnesses that the driver of the vehicle fled the area on foot. Multiple deputies and officers from neighboring agencies responded to the incident. Deputies located the driver, who had changed his appearance and was trying to flee. The driver was identified as 44-year-old Seth Nathan Blix of Roseburg. Blix was taken into custody without incident. The pedestrian, who suffered fatal injuries, was identified as 50-year-old Samson Elijah Jones of Myrtle Creek. Blix was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Manslaughter II, Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver to an Injured Person, Recklessly Endangering Another Person. A section of Highway 99 near the crash scene was closed to the public for approximately 3.5 hours. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Roseburg Police Department, Winston Police Department, Oregon State Police, Douglas County Public Works, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Douglas County Fire District #2.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR (October 6, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 3:56 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 2. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver BMW 135I, operated by 22-year-old Nathan Dickinson of San Jose, California, left the roadway.
KDRV
Grants Pass man arrested after chasing and intentionally crashing his car
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was arrested Wednesday after chasing a car through Grants Pass, and then intentionally crashing his vehicle into the car he was chasing. At around 6:12 p.m. on October 5, Grants Pass police officers responded to a call of a car crash on SW Greenwood Avenue near Westholm Park.
nbc16.com
Firefighters investigate small fire in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, October 6th, around 10:30 p.m., crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Azalea Rural Fire Protection District, Riddle Fire Protection District, Tri City Rural Fire Protection #4 and Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a wildland fire near Milepost 95 and Canyon Creek Road, between Canyonville and Azalea, OR.
KTVL
Fatal Accident on I-5 Near Border
Jackson County, ORE. — On Wednesday, October 5th, at about 3:56 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on I-5 near milepost 2. A preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver BMW 135I, operated by 22-year-old Nathan Dickinson of San Jose, California, left the roadway.
kqennewsradio.com
kqennewsradio.com
CREWS DEAL WITH WILDLAND FIRE SOUTH OF CANYONVILLE
Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and five rural fire agencies along with deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wildland fire about four miles south of Canyonville just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said the 95 O’Shea was...
kezi.com
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run arrested after leaving on foot, DCSO says
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run that left one person dead, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. The DCSO said they responded to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 99 South near Shady Oaks Motel just before 9 a.m. on October 4. Once deputies were on the scene, they said they were told by witnesses that the driver of the vehicle ran from the scene on foot. The DCSO said multiple law enforcement officers from nearby agencies responded to the incident, and the driver was soon located. Deputies said the suspect had changed his appearance in his attempt to escape.
kptv.com
Man arrested after fleeing crash that killed pedestrian
ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man trying to flee after a crash left a pedestrian dead in Roseburg Tuesday morning. Deputies received a report about the crash in the 2900 block of Highway 99 South just before 9 a.m. Deputies arrived at the scene to find that the driver had run away on foot.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 4
On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 2:21 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 209. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Dodge Ram 1500, operated by Ryan Davidson (40) of Reedsport, struck a southbound cyclist, identified as Nathalie Friese (29) of Germany. Friese was transported to area hospitals with critical injuries and was pronounced deceased on September 30, 2022. OSP was assisted by Reedsport Police Department, Gardiner Fire and Rescue, Lower Umpqua Ambulance and ODOT.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for an alleged menacing incident on Wednesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 4:10 p.m. 67-year old Kevin Gayle allegedly trespassed onto the victim’s property in the 15000 block of North Myrtle Road near Myrtle Creek, and pointed a crossbow at him. Gayle was contacted and taken into custody. He was charged with menacing, second-degree criminal trespass and unlawful use of a weapon. Gayle was detained without bail.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR PROBATION VIOLATION
A Roseburg man was jailed after being contacted by Roseburg Police Thursday afternoon. An RPD report said at 3:30 p.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard regarding a possible theft suspect. The 35-year old was taken into custody and charged with a probation violation. He was detained without bail.
kezi.com
I-5 off-ramp south of Roseburg closed by investigation of likely fatal crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- An off-ramp on Interstate 5 about four miles south of Roseburg was closed due to a crash that may be a fatal collision, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. At about 10:24 a.m. on October 4, ODOT declared the I-5 off-ramp at Exit 120, which is about...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER WATER TRUCK ROLLS OVER
Two people were taken to the hospital after a water truck rolled in Sutherlin Tuesday afternoon. A report from Sutherlin Police said just before 2:00 p.m. the driver lost control of the vehicle after driving onto the shoulder of the roadway in the 900 block of North State Street. The truck eventually came to rest on the west side of the street. A two-year old juvenile passenger was ejected, but appeared relatively unharmed. Both people were transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center. The driver, 53-year old Daniel Thibedeau Junior was transferred to Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He is listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson.
kqennewsradio.com
OREGON STATE POLICE ARREST MAN FOLLOWING MENACING REPORT
Oregon State Police arrested a man following an alleged menacing incident on Wednesday night. The OSP report said at 8:45 p.m. a trooper responded to the area of Highway 138 just east of Glide after a caller said a man had menaced a victim with a knife. The 37-year old was cited for menacing and detained due to three failure to appear warrants. He was held on $20,000 bail.
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED CHILD NEGLECT INCIDENT
A fugitive was jailed following an alleged child neglect incident by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at about 9:40 a.m. officers responded to a business in the 400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard after citizens pulled a child out of the roadway because they were almost hit by a vehicle. The mother made her way to the business to look for the child and officers learned the child was able to leave the yard through a hole in the fencing while she was unattended.
KCBY
Gabe Fabrizio-Captain-Coos County Sheriffs Office
Gabe Fabrizio is running for Coos County Sheriff. In this segment, he discusses why he should win the position.
KDRV
Medford woman dies in fatal Yreka crash
YREKA, Cali-- On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol responded to a single car crash going southbound on I-5, at the Yreka Creek Bridge. The 29 year old female of Medford, Oregon, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police indicate she was not wearing a seatbelt. The 9-1-1 caller indicated the...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR REPORTED HARASSMENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for a reported harassment incident early Thursday. Information from RPD said at 12:50 a.m. the 33-year old and a victim were in a verbal argument in the 1600 block of Northwest Dogwood Street. The argument allegedly turned physical and the suspect pushed the woman to the ground and kneed her in the head, according to RPD.
