Two roads in Carteret, Onslow counties require temporary closures
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month, so contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions. The affected crossings are: Riggs Road near Gilcrest Lane in Onslow County Morristown Road near N.C. 58 in Carteret County Both are scheduled to close to […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County project requiring temporary road closure
BOARDMAN, NC (WWAY) — The ongoing improvements to U.S. 74 in Boardman will require a temporary road closure starting October 10th. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation is building an interchange with a bridge and ramps where the highway intersects Old Boardman Road/Macedonia Church Road. As part...
WECT
Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure will allow for crews to set up, shoot the scenes and take down their equipment for the upcoming film “The Supremes At Earl’s All You Can Eat.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington completes section of Front Street construction
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Part of a lengthy road construction project along Front Street is finally nearing completion. This comes after extensive negative feedback from business owners along the street who claim the months of construction has hurt their foot traffic. The City of Wilmington says one block of...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Gidget and Bruce from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gidget, a 9-year-old, female Plott hound, and Bruce, a 3.5-year-old, male American pit bull terrier, are available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. Both dogs are very sweet, according to their handlers. Both are up-to-date on their vaccinations and have...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County organizations help Florida Ian victims
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest hurricanes to make landfall after Katrina. A lot of organizations have focused their efforts on Florida, as it continues to recover, and people in the Cape Fear may be eager to help. When Hurricane Florence hit...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Olde Waterford Way extension project underway in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction on the Olde Waterford way extension project in Leland is underway. Work started last month and is expected to finish by the start of the year. This project will extend Olde Waterford Way from Palm Ridge Drive to Olde Regent Way. Nearly 800 feet...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island, Southport Police Departments mark successful ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The community came out to take part in ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events in Brunswick County Wednesday morning. Members of the Southport Police Department and Oak Island Police Department participated in the event aimed to bring law enforcement and the community closer together.
The State Port Pilot
Hurricane Ian: Southport sustains flooding, minor damage
Aside from a few areas of unusually high flooding and several downed trees, Southport came out of Hurricane Ian about as well as can be expected, city officials said Monday. City crews spent part of Monday morning filling in dirt along the bulkhead at Waterfront Park. A CAMA water access point at the end of Atlantic Avenue remained closed as a result of damage suffered from Hurricane Ian on Friday, but Southport could’ve fared much worse.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fire Rescue issues warning after homeowners throw gas on fire, causing damage
HORRY COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Horry County Fire Rescue has a simple message: Never throw gas or any kind of accelerant on a fire. This warning comes after the Fire Rescue was recently called to a structure fire in which they say residents threw fuel into a burning pit near a house.
WECT
‘We were fortunate to have that situation to deal with’: Owner of shrimp boat stuck on beach talks about rescue efforts
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The morning before Hurricane Ian hit the Carolina coast, the Shayna Michelle shrimp boat from Holden Beach got stuck in rough waters with engine troubles. The Coast Guard was called in to rescue the four-man crew after they anchored down about two miles off the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Habitat restoration grants awarded for Battery Island protection
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Land and Water Fund has awarded two grants totaling more than $400,000 to Audubon North Carolina for habitat restoration projects, including one in the Cape Fear. The projects will protect and improve important bird habitat while also providing storm protection and water...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Tourists evacuated from Myrtle Beach Resort, Renaissance Towers, for critical foundation concerns
Horry County Fire and rescue began evacuating tourists staying in the 24 story high-rise, Renaissance Towers, of the Myrtle Beach Resort at 4 p.m. today. Some guests left the property with nothing more than a suitcase and the clothes they were wearing. Authorities say a construction contractor’s heavy equipment hit...
WECT
Riverfest begins in downtown Wilmington on Friday, October 7
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Riverfest is expected to bring around 60,000 people to downtown Wilmington for three days of events, beginning Friday, October 7. Per the City of Wilmington, the festival is returning after a two-year hiatus due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the festival will be back in full swing. You can also find the full event layout online here.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
United Way of the Cape Fear receives $603,000 grant, providing training for lower-income residents
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — United Way of the Cape Fear Area has been awarded a $603,568 workforce inclusion grant from the Center for Workforce Inclusion, Inc. Almost 90 percent of this grant – originally from the U.S. Department of Labor – will provide on-the-job training to at least 101 low-income older North Carolinians living in Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Onslow, and Pender counties, according to a press release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity work to increase Black homeownership
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Nationally, homeownership continues to grow but home buying hasn’t increased for all Americans. In Brunswick County, Habitat for Humanity is working to increase Black homeownership. Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity has joined a national initiative to increase homeownership among the U.S. Black population.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hurricane Ian rocks waterfront communities in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It was a dramatic scene along the waterfront communities in Brunswick County as Hurricane Ian crept toward the Carolinas on Friday. Massive, choppy waves crashed in Ocean Isle Beach before the storm surge breached the dunes and flooded roads. Residents say water rose up as high as their mailboxes.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Maides Cemetery unveiling historic plaque on Saturday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Volunteers have spent months cleaning up a historic African-American cemetery in Wilmington. Now they’re highlighting the site with a commemorative plaque. The Historic Wilmington Foundation is dedicating the plaque at Maides Cemetery during a ceremony this Saturday at 11:00 am. The ceremony will take...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Riverfront Park touts successful first year
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The City of Wilmington is touting a successful first fiscal year for Riverfront Park, since it opened in July of 2021. This past year, Wilmington’s Riverfront Park hosted more than thirty events, including concerts, civic events, and rentals. Around 125,000 people visited the park for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Changes are coming to CFPUA eBills
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority says it’s changing the way it delivers paperless bills. Starting this fall, CFPUA is moving to a new vendor for eBill notifications. The company says customers will need to set up an online account to keep receiving notifications.
