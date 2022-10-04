ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Tahoe Daily Tribune

SLTFR to host open house, pancake breakfast on Saturday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue is hosting an Open House/Pancake Breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8, at Fire Station 3, located at 2101 Lake Tahoe Boulevard. This event will kick off Fire Prevention Week for the department and will offer educational...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
sparkstrib.com

Volunteers sought for foster grandparent program

Seniors in Service- a division of AmeriCorps Seniors- is looking for grandparents to volunteer in the Northern Nevada region. Headquartered in Sparks, the Foster Grandparent Program currently has 76 volunteers. The main prerequisite for being a volunteer is to be at least 55 years or older, enjoy spending time with children, and be able to dedicate at least five hours a week mentoring and tutoring them.
SPARKS, NV
Local
California Society
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Society
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Barton to hold Community Health Fair on Oct. 20

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health is hosting a free Community Health Fair at Bijou Elementary School from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Open to all community members, this event is an opportunity to meet community care providers, receive preventative health screenings, and explore ways to manage your health and wellness.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

City of Incline Village questions answered at town hall

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association hosted a town hall meeting at the Chateau on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to present updates on the latest efforts to incorporate into a city. The meeting went over many of the key aspects of what becoming...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Drink of the Week: Crystal Basin Cellars’ Renegade Red

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin. Attention lovers of Cabernet Franc, Mourvedre, Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, Pinot Noir,...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Fall community clean-up dates released

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced the dates for its Fall clean-up. The community is invited to come down and bring the appropriate waste at each event, or to volunteer by contributing their time. “We can all play a role in keeping our city clean and...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Outdoor work on Tahoe Events Center faces Oct. 15 deadline

STATELINE, Nev. — Workers are scrambling to get as much dirt work done at the Stateline Events Center before the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s Oct. 15 deadline. Once that deadline passes, work will shift to the interior of the largest single project underway in Douglas County. Core Construction...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Barton offering damage-reversing skin care treatment

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health is now offering a non-surgical cosmetic treatment designed to soften and prevent signs of aging including the treatment of wrinkles and facial creases with the Clear + Brilliant Laser Treatment. Used to improve sun-damaged and aging skin as well as improve skin tone, this treatment is now available to the Lake Tahoe community.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Record-Courier

Estate Homes on 5 Acres

At 4670 Old Clear Creek Rd in Carson City are 2.8 miles beyond Costco. The HUGE main home includes an INDOOR SWIMMING POOL and SPA.This BEAUTIFUL HOME must be seen. IN PERSON to be appreciated. TheReplacement cost for these two homes would be over $3,000,000.00!. Call STAR REALTY - DAVID...
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Update: Power restored to most Douglas customers

Power was restored to most of Douglas County by 11:35 a.m. after an outage that affected more than 9,000 homes and businesses from Minden to Lake Tahoe. The outage appeared to be focused on the Minden substation and knocked out the traffic lights at the intersections of highways 88 and 395 and Highway 88 and Mottsville.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

NV Energy warns of utility scams targeting northern Nevadans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is seeing an uptick in utility scams targeting its northern Nevada customers. They say the scammer will call a customer and falsely identify themselves as an employee of NV Energy and make deceptive threats about their electric service and demand immediate payment. The scammer...
RENO, NV
Mountain Democrat

Leaky Silver Lake Dam to be replaced

Complete replacement of the Silver Lake Dam has been penciled in five years from now. That is the plan agreed to between El Dorado Irrigation District, the Federal Energy Regulatory Agency and the state Division of Safety of Dams. Silver Lake Dam no longer meets current dam safety standards, wrote...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Missing elderly woman found safe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department says a missing elderly woman has been found safe. Carol Lynne Lara, 80, was reported missing from the Silver Legacy Casino Monday afternoon. Police say Lara was at risk because she suffers from dementia, and is an insulin dependent diabetic who did...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car near Valley Road in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near downtown Reno on Friday morning. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of 5th Street between Valley Road and Elko Avenue just before 8 a.m. on the report of a crash involving a man in a wheelchair.
RENO, NV

