Biden speaks with Japanese PM after North Korean missile launch

By Brett Samuels
 3 days ago
Greg Nash President Biden speaks to reporters on South Lawn of the White House on Monday, October 3, 2022 before heading to Puerto Rico to examine damage from Hurricane Fiona.

President Biden on Tuesday spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after a North Korean missile launch over Japan a day earlier.

“The two leaders jointly condemned the DPRK’s missile test in the strongest terms, recognizing the launch as a danger to the Japanese people, destabilizing to the region and a clear violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

Biden and Kishida discussed a coordinated response to the missile launch, as well as ongoing efforts to bring back Japanese citizens who have been abducted by North Korea.

North Korea on Monday tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan, triggering evacuations in the country and growing concern about the hermit nation’s nuclear capabilities. The missile eventually landed in the Pacific Ocean and did not cause any casualties.

Both U.S. and Japanese officials condemned the missile launch, which came just days after Vice President Harris traveled to Asia for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s funeral. While there, Harris met with South Korean leaders and traveled to the Demilitarized Zone along the North Korea-South Korea border to express support for South Korea.

