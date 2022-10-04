Read full article on original website
DeKalb Animal Shelter and Loyal Dawg Rescue to Present “Night of Haunted Tails” (View video here)
The DeKalb Animal Shelter and Loyal Dawg Rescue are teaming up for a “Night of Haunted Tails” an original Halloween play to be presented LIVE on stage in the auditorium of the Mike Foster Multi-Purpose Center. It’s a two-night event, Friday and Saturday, October 21 & 22 from 7-8 p.m. each night. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children and all proceeds will go to the DeKalb Animal Shelter and Loyal Dawg Rescue. Tickets will be available only at the door.
DeKalb Foster Children Need Help During the Holidays
Once again, the Christmas season is approaching and not all children this year will take part in a celebration with their own families. A child who has been taken out of abusive or neglectful homes may be sharing Christmas with a family of strangers. Many of these children may wonder if Santa Claus has received their new address and if he will be bringing gifts to them. This year, there are more than 770 children in the Upper Cumberland who are in state’s custody and approximately 57 of those children are from DeKalb County and they need your help.
City Streetlights in Smithville Turning Purple
If you have noticed purple streetlights lately in Smithville, its not your imagination and it’s not for Halloween. Streetlights across town are turning from white to purple and it’s been gradually occurring for some time. Its apparently due to a manufacturing defect. Smithville Electric System is aware of...
DeKalb Junior Pro Pee Wee Tigers In the Super Bowl Today (Saturday) at Jamestown
The undefeated DeKalb County Junior Pro Football Pee Wee Tigers (ages 6-7) will be in Jamestown today (Saturday) to face the Fentress County Bulldogs hoping to bring back the Championship of the Middle Tennessee Youth Football Conference. Kick-Off of this Junior Pro “Super Bowl” Conference Classic will be at 10 a.m. at York Institute, 701 North Main Street, Jamestown.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day October 29
Prescription drugs are a common cause of accidental poisonings and should not be kept around if they’re no longer needed. Leftover prescription opioid painkillers, in particular, pose a risk for addiction and overdoses. According to a National Survey on Drug Use and Health, “a majority of abused prescription drugs...
