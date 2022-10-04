ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dead after Jeep overturns on roadway: Florida Highway Patrol

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died early Tuesday morning off of State Road 293 after her Jeep overturned and landed in the trees, according to a release from the FHP.

The 33-year-old Crestview woman was driving a 2014 Jeep traveling north of State Road 293, just north of Range Road when the car left the road and went onto the east shoulder.

The driver “overcorrected” her steering in “an attempted to re-enter the roadway.” The Jeep then overturned down the east side of the road and ended up in the tree line. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP.

