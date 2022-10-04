Read full article on original website
Parvovirus on the rise in Canyon County
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the West Valley Humane Society, Canine Parvovirus is on the rise in Canyon County. Canine Parvovirus is an incredibly contagious virus that can impact all dogs, but puppies and unvaccinated dogs are the most at risk. The virus attacks the gastrointestinal tract and...
City of Boise settles lawsuit with former library employee
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Boise has settled a federal discrimination lawsuit with former Boise City Library employee, Jax Perez. Perez claimed they were discriminated against because of their non-binary, transgender identity during a series of disciplinary actions in 2019. The settlement was reached after both parties...
Garden Valley School tackles mental health with new technology
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Mental health among teens has been a growing concern across the U.S., and the Garden Valley School District hopes to help tackle this issue via text. A new software called SchoolPulse, allows students to opt-in for mental health check-ins. "Instead of just passively waiting for...
Mountain Home city councilor responds to concerns about shelter comments
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — A concerned viewer contacted CBS 2 with concerns about a recent Mountain Home City Council meeting. During the meeting on Sept. 26, council members were to provide a monetary payment of $5,000 to the Elmore County Domestic Violence Council, which provides emergency shelter assistance to women and chilren.
Mountain Home Police Chief on paid administrative leave
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Mountain Home Police Chief, Scott Conner has been placed on paid administrative leave, which has been confirmed by the Mayor of Mountain Home, Rich Sykes. Mayor Sykes confirms this was directed by the city attorney and Idaho Counties Risk Management Program (ICRMP) and has declined...
Three people sentenced for Caldwell Bi-Mart shooting
CALDWELL, Idaho — Three people have been convicted and sentenced for the shooting incident at the Bi-Mart in Caldwell last year according to the Caldwell Police Department. Blain Imholt, Jennifer Nickerson, and Nicholas Riley have all been convicted in connection with shooting at an occupied vehicle in an attempt to murder a Caldwell man.
Emission testing ending in Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting July 1, 2023, those biennial trips to the emission testing center will end if you live in Kuna or Canyon County. "Motor vehicles are becoming cleaner and cleaner burning. They're manufactured to be cleaner, so emissions testing program isn't as effective as it used to be in the past," said David Luft, the air quality manager for the Boise Regional Department of Environmental Quality.
Remains have been recovered in Big Trinity Lake
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Big Trinity Lake has been reopened after the remains of the individual that was lost have been recovered. Late in the evening of October 4th, the Elmore County Sheriff's office marine division with assistance from Ralston and Associates Under Water Search and Recovery located the body of the missing individual in the Big Trinity Lake according to Sheriff Mike Hollinshead of Elmore County.
Caldwell Police: report of child enticement
CALDWELL, Idaho — On October 6, 2022, at 6:31 p.m., Caldwell Police responded to a report of a child enticement. The officer was advised that at approximately 4:00 p.m. a 9-year-old boy got off the school bus in the area of Bighorn Way and Rawhide Drive near his home. As he was walking, a small red passenger car with two males offered the boy pizza and asked him to get into the car.
Boise woman hit by car dies after week-long battle in ICU
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Sheriff's deputies are investigating what led up to a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Boise last week. The Ada County Coroner, Dotti Owens, released the autopsy findings this morning. Korena Baker (54) of Boise, Idaho was transported by ambulance to St. Alphonsus Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Vallejo Road and Talon lane near Cole rd.
Missing: Two teens from Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police are searching for two missing and endangered teens believed to be together. 15-year-old Autumn was last seen on September 29, 2022. She has brown hair and eyes. She is about 5'3", and 125 lbs. She was wearing a black t-shirt, and black flannel pants and carrying a gray bag.
Earthquake shakes small Oregon town
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The United States Geological Survey or (USGS) is reporting a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the small town of Lacomb, Oregon this morning. Lacomb is roughly thirty miles East of Corvallis, Oregon. The USGS registered the earthquake at 4:52 am PST this morning. While there have...
Found: Boise Police searching for runaway
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Boise Police report that the endangered runaway boy from earlier this morning has been found. The Boise Police Department is searching for an endangered runaway who has been missing since 1 a.m. Landin was last seen near Cole and McMullen wearing a black coat...
Caldwell man sentenced to jail for torture of a companion animal
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Miguel Nicolas Ramirez of Caldwell, age 38, was sentenced today on a misdemeanor for Torture of a Companion Animal. On Dec. 1, 2020, Ramirez was charged with one count of Committing Cruelty to Animals. When Ramirez’s wife left with the kids against his wishes, Ramirez stabbed the family dog 15 times and attempted to decapitate the dog.
Most roads affected by ammonia leak in Boise have been reopened
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: 15th and 16th streets have reopened. Front street between 15th and 16th remains closed as authorities remain on site. We will continue to update this story. The Boise Fire Department has isolated the ammonia leak that closed multiple roads in Boise. Evacuations remain in...
Caldwell woman wins $50,000 big spin
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Caldwell woman has won $50,000 in the Idaho Big Spin Lottery event. “I couldn’t believe it. One of my favorite movies is Charlie and Chocolate Factory, and for me, this was like finding my own golden ticket,” Cara Cepek explained during her Big Spin Event at Boise Towne Square.
