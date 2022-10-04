Read full article on original website
“Blessing of the Pets” Sunday Oct. 9 at Congregational Church
You are invited to a Blessing of the Pets at First Congregational Church (UCC) on Sunday, October 9th at 11 a.m. A short service, with a blessing for each animal, will be held on the church lawn. This celebration is open to all people and pets, but we ask that...
NG Fire Rescue call log for September 2022
September 2: Fire Alarm Activation on Shaker Road at 11:22 AM. September 3: Fire Alarm Activation on Gloucester Hill Road at 12:51 PM. September 3: Fire Alarm Activation on Intervale Road at 3:31 PM. September 5: Wire Down on North Pownal Road at 5:07 PM. September 6: Wire Down on...
