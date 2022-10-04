Read full article on original website
Community Celebrates Outgoing St. Cloud Police Chief William Blair Anderson
(KNSI) — Prayer, dances, and songs were all offered up at a community celebration on Thursday evening hosted by the local chapter of the NAACP at the former Michael’s Restaurant in St. Cloud for outgoing police chief William Blair Anderson. One of the men to speak was Assistant...
St. Cloud Fire Department to Hold Informational Explorers Program Meeting
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Fire Department is holding an informational meeting this month as it looks to reboot its explorer program, which was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting is open to those between the ages of 14 and 20 interested in a career in firefighting....
District 14 Legislative Forum Thursday in St. Cloud
(KNSI) – The public has a chance to hear from those running for state office in District 14 on Thursday night. The St. Cloud Area League of Women Voters will hold a candidates forum at the Whitney Senior Center from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend and submit written questions. The moderators will select the questions.
St. Cloud sports bar reduces hours, owners cite "pandemic of work ethic"
Owners of Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill have further reduced hours at their St. Cloud location due to a lack of employees, and has blamed a "pandemic of work ethic" and "personal responsibility." The St. Cloud location, which is already closed Mondays, will now also be closed Tuesdays until...
Retiring St. Cloud Police Chief To Be Celebrated Thursday
(KNSI) — The public is invited to a community celebration Thursday afternoon honoring retiring St. Cloud Police Chief William Blair Anderson. Anderson announced in August that he would retire in November after serving as the department’s chief for ten years. Current Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton will take over.
Commander Mushatt Being Promoted To St. Cloud Police Assistant Chief
(KNSI) – St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis announced Thursday afternoon in a press release that Commander Brett Mushatt will be the new assistant chief of police. The promotion will happen at the end of November when current Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton takes over the top role upon the retirement of Police Chief William Blair Anderson. Anderson has led the department for the past decade.
St. Cloud Leaves Changing Slower Than Rest of the State
(KNSI) – Peak fall color is rushing southward. The dividing line is currently around Fergus Falls with the St. Cloud area still being the least developed. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ latest weekly report says eastern Stearns County, most of Sherburne, and northern Wright are all still at less than 25 percent of full color, but anyone who has been traveling around town has noticed the change has begun in earnest. For the earliest turning trees, leaves will be falling shortly.
Volunteers Training for New Mentor Programs at Minnesota Schools
(KNSI) — Volunteers are spending the next two days at a training session in Maple Grove, preparing to be mentors with Girls Taking Action and Boys of Hope, which are expanding to St. Cloud. The programs target at-risk youth in 27 different Minnesota junior and senior high schools. The...
Summit Academy Trades Classes Being Offered For Free
(KNSI) – Summit Academy is expanding into St. Cloud to offer local construction training. The 20-week program is available for carpentry and electrical occupations. The classes are free thanks to a partnership with several area organizations, including the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation and CareerForce St. Cloud. Summit is...
The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortage: "Am I going to lose my independence now?"
EAGAN, Minn. – Staffing shortages in the in-home health care industry are hurting some of the Minnesotans who need help the most.Mary Secord is a paraplegic who lives on her own in Eagan. She relies on personal care assistants (PCAs) to help her in and out of her chair, do housework and run errands.The longest relationship she's had with a PCA is a year. On average though, she has a new one every few months."I have had some great ones that just get out of it because of the low pay, or because they aren't getting enough hours," Secord said.Secord's...
Poll finds Walz with double-digit lead in Minnesota governor’s race
KSTP’s Kyle Brown reports a KSTP poll found DFL Gov. Tim Walz with a 10-point lead over GOP challenger Scott Jensen — a narrower lead than a KSTP poll a month ago that found Walz leading by 18 points. The Strib’s Susan Du reports that Minneapolis has evicted...
Jensen blasted for comments on school litterboxes for "furries"
(Hutchinson MN-) Educators and political opponents are slamming Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen for spreading a false rumor that there are litter boxes in some Minnesota schools for so-called "furries" -- students who identify with animals and sometimes dress in fur suits and attend conventions. Jensen said at a recent campaign stop in Hutchinson:
What's open, closed in Minnesota on Indigenous People's Day/Columbus Day 2022
The federal holiday known as either Indigenous People's Day or Columbus Day is being marked on Monday, Oct. 10. The federal holiday was formerly known as Columbus Day, but was recognized as Indigenous People's Day last year by President Joe Biden, following the growing number of states and municipalities that had changed the name.
Attorney General Candidates Announce Endorsements
(KNSI) — Four local county sheriffs are among the growing list of law enforcement agents and agencies backing Jim Schultz in his bid for Attorney General. Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck, Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka, Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen, and Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer are among the 22 sheriffs giving their backing to Schultz.
A massive bottling plant could be built south of the Twin Cities
An arial view of the Park I-35 Industrial Park location as depicted in the Final Alternative Urban Areawide Review Update, 2022. Courtesy of City of Elko New Market. A 425,000-square-foot bottling plant is proposed to kick-off development of a massive industrial park south of the Twin Cities. The City of...
Minnesota Man Killed in Barefoot Waterskiing Accident
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday that a Brooklyn Center man was killed in a barefoot waterskiing accident last month. The report says 69-year-old Paul Oman was injured while skiing on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center. The fatal accident occurred on September 12.
Sartell Woman Killed in Crash South of St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was killed in a crash on Highway 10 south of St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 10 and 42nd Street. A car driven by 93-year-old James Towler of...
15-Year-Old On Bike Hit By Car in St. Cloud
(KNSI) – A teenager on a bike is recovering after being hit by a car in St. Cloud on Thursday. Around 8:45 a.m., first responders were called to the intersection of 12th Street North and 31st Avenue North for a 15-year-old hit riding a bike. Police say the teen was headed west on 12th Street, and he was struck by a 72-year-old woman who was turning right.
Sudden death of candidate throws Minnesota election into chaos - again
MINNEAPOLIS — The Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate for Minnesota's Second Congressional District, Paula Overby, has died, KARE 11 learned on Wednesday. Overby previously ran for the Second Congressional District as an independent in 2014 and 2016. She was a Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate in 2018, then later ran in the DFL primary for the U.S. Senate in 2020.
Scenic Highway 61 in northeastern Minnesota in danger of sliding into Lake Superior, closing for repairs
Photo: St. Louis County officials released this photo, showing trees slipping down the slope toward Lake Superior on the side of Scenic Highway 61 between Duluth and Two Harbors. The damage, near the New Scenic Cafe, will shut down the road for five weeks this fall. Courtesy of St. Louis County.
